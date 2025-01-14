API Gateway Service, REST: ApiGateway.Update
Updates the specified API gateway.
HTTP request
PATCH https://serverless-apigateway.api.cloud.yandex.net/apigateways/v1/apigateways/{apiGatewayId}
Path parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
apiGatewayId
|
string
Required field. ID of the API gateway to update.
To get a API gateway ID make a ApiGatewayService.List request.
Body parameters
{
"updateMask": "string",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"labels": "object",
// Includes only one of the fields `openapiSpec`
"openapiSpec": "string",
// end of the list of possible fields
"connectivity": {
"networkId": "string",
"subnetId": [
"string"
]
},
"logOptions": {
"disabled": "boolean",
// Includes only one of the fields `logGroupId`, `folderId`
"logGroupId": "string",
"folderId": "string",
// end of the list of possible fields
"minLevel": "string"
},
"variables": "object",
"canary": {
"weight": "string",
"variables": "object"
},
"executionTimeout": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
updateMask
|
string (field-mask)
A comma-separated names off ALL fields to be updated.
If
|
name
|
string
New name for the API gateway.
|
description
|
string
New description for the API gateway.
|
labels
|
object (map<string, string>)
API gateway labels as
Existing set of labels is completely replaced by the provided set, so if you just want
|
openapiSpec
|
string
The text of specification, JSON or YAML.
Includes only one of the fields
New OpenAPI specification of API gateway.
|
connectivity
|
Gateway connectivity. If specified the gateway will be attached to specified network/subnet(s).
|
logOptions
|
Options for logging from the API gateway.
|
variables
|
object (map<string, VariableInput>)
Values of variables defined in the specification.
|
canary
|
Canary release of the gateway.
|
executionTimeout
|
string (duration)
Timeout for gateway call execution
Connectivity
Gateway connectivity specification.
|
Field
|
Description
|
networkId
|
string
Network the gateway will have access to.
|
subnetId[]
|
string
Complete list of subnets (from the same network) the gateway can be attached to.
LogOptions
|
Field
|
Description
|
disabled
|
boolean
Is logging from API gateway disabled.
|
logGroupId
|
string
Entry should be written to log group resolved by ID.
Includes only one of the fields
Log entries destination.
|
folderId
|
string
Entry should be written to default log group for specified folder.
Includes only one of the fields
Log entries destination.
|
minLevel
|
enum (Level)
Minimum log entry level.
See LogLevel.Level for details.
VariableInput
|
Field
|
Description
|
stringValue
|
string
Includes only one of the fields
Variable value that can has only primitive type
|
intValue
|
string (int64)
Includes only one of the fields
Variable value that can has only primitive type
|
doubleValue
|
string
Includes only one of the fields
Variable value that can has only primitive type
|
boolValue
|
boolean
Includes only one of the fields
Variable value that can has only primitive type
Canary
|
Field
|
Description
|
weight
|
string (int64)
It describes percentage of requests, which will be processed by canary.
|
variables
|
object (map<string, VariableInput>)
Values specification variables, associated with canary.
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"id": "string",
"description": "string",
"createdAt": "string",
"createdBy": "string",
"modifiedAt": "string",
"done": "boolean",
"metadata": {
"apiGatewayId": "string"
},
// Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
"error": {
"code": "integer",
"message": "string",
"details": [
"object"
]
},
"response": {
"id": "string",
"folderId": "string",
"createdAt": "string",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"labels": "object",
"status": "string",
"domain": "string",
"logGroupId": "string",
"attachedDomains": [
{
"domainId": "string",
"certificateId": "string",
"enabled": "boolean",
"domain": "string"
}
],
"connectivity": {
"networkId": "string",
"subnetId": [
"string"
]
},
"logOptions": {
"disabled": "boolean",
// Includes only one of the fields `logGroupId`, `folderId`
"logGroupId": "string",
"folderId": "string",
// end of the list of possible fields
"minLevel": "string"
},
"variables": "object",
"canary": {
"weight": "string",
"variables": "object"
},
"executionTimeout": "string"
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the operation.
|
description
|
string
Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.
|
createdAt
|
string (date-time)
Creation timestamp.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
createdBy
|
string
ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.
|
modifiedAt
|
string (date-time)
The time when the Operation resource was last modified.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
done
|
boolean
If the value is
|
metadata
|
Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
|
error
|
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
|
response
|
The normal response of the operation in case of success.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
UpdateApiGatewayMetadata
|
Field
|
Description
|
apiGatewayId
|
string
ID of the API gateway that is being updated.
Status
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
code
|
integer (int32)
Error code. An enum value of google.rpc.Code.
|
message
|
string
An error message.
|
details[]
|
object
A list of messages that carry the error details.
ApiGateway
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the API gateway. Generated at creation time.
|
folderId
|
string
ID of the folder that the API gateway belongs to.
|
createdAt
|
string (date-time)
Creation timestamp for the API-gateway.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
name
|
string
Name of the API gateway. The name is unique within the folder.
|
description
|
string
Description of the API gateway.
|
labels
|
object (map<string, string>)
API gateway labels as
|
status
|
enum (Status)
Status of the API gateway.
|
domain
|
string
Default domain for the API gateway. Generated at creation time.
|
logGroupId
|
string
ID of the log group for the API gateway.
|
attachedDomains[]
|
List of domains attached to API gateway.
|
connectivity
|
Network access. If specified the gateway will be attached to specified network/subnet(s).
|
logOptions
|
Options for logging from the API gateway.
|
variables
|
object (map<string, VariableInput>)
Values of variables defined in the specification.
|
canary
|
Canary release of the gateway.
|
executionTimeout
|
string (duration)
Timeout for gateway call execution
AttachedDomain
|
Field
|
Description
|
domainId
|
string
ID of the domain.
|
certificateId
|
string
ID of the domain certificate.
|
enabled
|
boolean
Enabling flag.
|
domain
|
string
Name of the domain.
