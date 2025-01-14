Связаться с намиПодключиться

API Gateway Service, REST: ApiGateway.Update

Статья создана
Обновлена 14 января 2025 г.

Updates the specified API gateway.

HTTP request

PATCH https://serverless-apigateway.api.cloud.yandex.net/apigateways/v1/apigateways/{apiGatewayId}

Path parameters

Field

Description

apiGatewayId

string

Required field. ID of the API gateway to update.

To get a API gateway ID make a ApiGatewayService.List request.

Body parameters

{
  "updateMask": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "labels": "object",
  // Includes only one of the fields `openapiSpec`
  "openapiSpec": "string",
  // end of the list of possible fields
  "connectivity": {
    "networkId": "string",
    "subnetId": [
      "string"
    ]
  },
  "logOptions": {
    "disabled": "boolean",
    // Includes only one of the fields `logGroupId`, `folderId`
    "logGroupId": "string",
    "folderId": "string",
    // end of the list of possible fields
    "minLevel": "string"
  },
  "variables": "object",
  "canary": {
    "weight": "string",
    "variables": "object"
  },
  "executionTimeout": "string"
}

Field

Description

updateMask

string (field-mask)

A comma-separated names off ALL fields to be updated.
Only the specified fields will be changed. The others will be left untouched.
If the field is specified in updateMask and no value for that field was sent in the request,
the field's value will be reset to the default. The default value for most fields is null or 0.

If updateMask is not sent in the request, all fields' values will be updated.
Fields specified in the request will be updated to provided values.
The rest of the fields will be reset to the default.

name

string

New name for the API gateway.
The name must be unique within the folder.

description

string

New description for the API gateway.

labels

object (map<string, string>)

API gateway labels as key:value pairs.

Existing set of labels is completely replaced by the provided set, so if you just want
to add or remove a label, request the current set of labels with a yandex.cloud.serverless.apigateway.v1.ApiGatewayService.Get request.

openapiSpec

string

The text of specification, JSON or YAML.

Includes only one of the fields openapiSpec.

New OpenAPI specification of API gateway.

connectivity

Connectivity

Gateway connectivity. If specified the gateway will be attached to specified network/subnet(s).

logOptions

LogOptions

Options for logging from the API gateway.

variables

object (map<string, VariableInput>)

Values of variables defined in the specification.

canary

Canary

Canary release of the gateway.

executionTimeout

string (duration)

Timeout for gateway call execution

Connectivity

Gateway connectivity specification.

Field

Description

networkId

string

Network the gateway will have access to.
It's essential to specify network with subnets in all availability zones.

subnetId[]

string

Complete list of subnets (from the same network) the gateway can be attached to.
It's essential to specify at least one subnet for each availability zones.

LogOptions

Field

Description

disabled

boolean

Is logging from API gateway disabled.

logGroupId

string

Entry should be written to log group resolved by ID.

Includes only one of the fields logGroupId, folderId.

Log entries destination.

folderId

string

Entry should be written to default log group for specified folder.

Includes only one of the fields logGroupId, folderId.

Log entries destination.

minLevel

enum (Level)

Minimum log entry level.

See LogLevel.Level for details.

  • LEVEL_UNSPECIFIED: Default log level.

    Equivalent to not specifying log level at all.

  • TRACE: Trace log level.

    Possible use case: verbose logging of some business logic.

  • DEBUG: Debug log level.

    Possible use case: debugging special cases in application logic.

  • INFO: Info log level.

    Mostly used for information messages.

  • WARN: Warn log level.

    May be used to alert about significant events.

  • ERROR: Error log level.

    May be used to alert about errors in infrastructure, logic, etc.

  • FATAL: Fatal log level.

    May be used to alert about unrecoverable failures and events.

VariableInput

Field

Description

stringValue

string

Includes only one of the fields stringValue, intValue, doubleValue, boolValue.

Variable value that can has only primitive type

intValue

string (int64)

Includes only one of the fields stringValue, intValue, doubleValue, boolValue.

Variable value that can has only primitive type

doubleValue

string

Includes only one of the fields stringValue, intValue, doubleValue, boolValue.

Variable value that can has only primitive type

boolValue

boolean

Includes only one of the fields stringValue, intValue, doubleValue, boolValue.

Variable value that can has only primitive type

Canary

Field

Description

weight

string (int64)

It describes percentage of requests, which will be processed by canary.

variables

object (map<string, VariableInput>)

Values specification variables, associated with canary.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "id": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "createdAt": "string",
  "createdBy": "string",
  "modifiedAt": "string",
  "done": "boolean",
  "metadata": {
    "apiGatewayId": "string"
  },
  // Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
  "error": {
    "code": "integer",
    "message": "string",
    "details": [
      "object"
    ]
  },
  "response": {
    "id": "string",
    "folderId": "string",
    "createdAt": "string",
    "name": "string",
    "description": "string",
    "labels": "object",
    "status": "string",
    "domain": "string",
    "logGroupId": "string",
    "attachedDomains": [
      {
        "domainId": "string",
        "certificateId": "string",
        "enabled": "boolean",
        "domain": "string"
      }
    ],
    "connectivity": {
      "networkId": "string",
      "subnetId": [
        "string"
      ]
    },
    "logOptions": {
      "disabled": "boolean",
      // Includes only one of the fields `logGroupId`, `folderId`
      "logGroupId": "string",
      "folderId": "string",
      // end of the list of possible fields
      "minLevel": "string"
    },
    "variables": "object",
    "canary": {
      "weight": "string",
      "variables": "object"
    },
    "executionTimeout": "string"
  }
  // end of the list of possible fields
}

An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the operation.

description

string

Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.

createdAt

string (date-time)

Creation timestamp.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

createdBy

string

ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.

modifiedAt

string (date-time)

The time when the Operation resource was last modified.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

done

boolean

If the value is false, it means the operation is still in progress.
If true, the operation is completed, and either error or response is available.

metadata

UpdateApiGatewayMetadata

Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
It typically contains the ID of the target resource that the operation is performed on.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the metadata type, if any.

error

Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

response

ApiGateway

The normal response of the operation in case of success.
If the original method returns no data on success, such as Delete,
the response is google.protobuf.Empty.
If the original method is the standard Create/Update,
the response should be the target resource of the operation.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the response type, if any.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

UpdateApiGatewayMetadata

Field

Description

apiGatewayId

string

ID of the API gateway that is being updated.

Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Field

Description

code

integer (int32)

Error code. An enum value of google.rpc.Code.

message

string

An error message.

details[]

object

A list of messages that carry the error details.

ApiGateway

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the API gateway. Generated at creation time.

folderId

string

ID of the folder that the API gateway belongs to.

createdAt

string (date-time)

Creation timestamp for the API-gateway.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

name

string

Name of the API gateway. The name is unique within the folder.

description

string

Description of the API gateway.

labels

object (map<string, string>)

API gateway labels as key:value pairs.

status

enum (Status)

Status of the API gateway.

  • STATUS_UNSPECIFIED
  • CREATING: API gateway is being created.
  • ACTIVE: API gateway is ready for use.
  • DELETING: API gateway is being deleted.
  • ERROR: API gateway failed. The only allowed action is delete.
  • UPDATING: API gateway is being updated.

domain

string

Default domain for the API gateway. Generated at creation time.

logGroupId

string

ID of the log group for the API gateway.

attachedDomains[]

AttachedDomain

List of domains attached to API gateway.

connectivity

Connectivity

Network access. If specified the gateway will be attached to specified network/subnet(s).

logOptions

LogOptions

Options for logging from the API gateway.

variables

object (map<string, VariableInput>)

Values of variables defined in the specification.

canary

Canary

Canary release of the gateway.

executionTimeout

string (duration)

Timeout for gateway call execution

AttachedDomain

Field

Description

domainId

string

ID of the domain.

certificateId

string

ID of the domain certificate.

enabled

boolean

Enabling flag.

domain

string

Name of the domain.

Connectivity

Gateway connectivity specification.

Field

Description

networkId

string

Network the gateway will have access to.
It's essential to specify network with subnets in all availability zones.

subnetId[]

string

Complete list of subnets (from the same network) the gateway can be attached to.
It's essential to specify at least one subnet for each availability zones.

LogOptions

Field

Description

disabled

boolean

Is logging from API gateway disabled.

logGroupId

string

Entry should be written to log group resolved by ID.

Includes only one of the fields logGroupId, folderId.

Log entries destination.

folderId

string

Entry should be written to default log group for specified folder.

Includes only one of the fields logGroupId, folderId.

Log entries destination.

minLevel

enum (Level)

Minimum log entry level.

See LogLevel.Level for details.

  • LEVEL_UNSPECIFIED: Default log level.

    Equivalent to not specifying log level at all.

  • TRACE: Trace log level.

    Possible use case: verbose logging of some business logic.

  • DEBUG: Debug log level.

    Possible use case: debugging special cases in application logic.

  • INFO: Info log level.

    Mostly used for information messages.

  • WARN: Warn log level.

    May be used to alert about significant events.

  • ERROR: Error log level.

    May be used to alert about errors in infrastructure, logic, etc.

  • FATAL: Fatal log level.

    May be used to alert about unrecoverable failures and events.

VariableInput

Field

Description

stringValue

string

Includes only one of the fields stringValue, intValue, doubleValue, boolValue.

Variable value that can has only primitive type

intValue

string (int64)

Includes only one of the fields stringValue, intValue, doubleValue, boolValue.

Variable value that can has only primitive type

doubleValue

string

Includes only one of the fields stringValue, intValue, doubleValue, boolValue.

Variable value that can has only primitive type

boolValue

boolean

Includes only one of the fields stringValue, intValue, doubleValue, boolValue.

Variable value that can has only primitive type

Canary

Field

Description

weight

string (int64)

It describes percentage of requests, which will be processed by canary.

variables

object (map<string, VariableInput>)

Values specification variables, associated with canary.
