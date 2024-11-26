Связаться с намиПодключиться

API Gateway Service, REST: ApiGateway.SetAccessBindings

Sets access bindings for the specified API gateway.

HTTP request

POST https://serverless-apigateway.api.cloud.yandex.net/apigateways/v1/apigateways/{resourceId}:setAccessBindings

Path parameters

Field

Description

resourceId

string

Required field. ID of the resource for which access bindings are being set.

To get the resource ID, use a corresponding List request.

Body parameters

{
  "accessBindings": [
    {
      "roleId": "string",
      "subject": {
        "id": "string",
        "type": "string"
      }
    }
  ]
}

Field

Description

accessBindings[]

AccessBinding

Access bindings to be set. For more information, see Access Bindings.

AccessBinding

Field

Description

roleId

string

Required field. ID of the yandex.cloud.iam.v1.Role that is assigned to the subject.

subject

Subject

Required field. Identity for which access binding is being created.
It can represent an account with a unique ID or several accounts with a system identifier.

Subject

Field

Description

id

string

Required field. ID of the subject.

It can contain one of the following values:

  • allAuthenticatedUsers: A special public group that represents anyone
    who is authenticated. It can be used only if the type is system.
  • allUsers: A special public group that represents anyone. No authentication is required.
    For example, you don't need to specify the IAM token in an API query.
    It can be used only if the type is system.
  • group:organization:<id>:users: A special system group that represents all members of organization
    with given . It can be used only if the type is system.
  • group:federation:<id>:users: A special system group that represents all users of federation
    with given . It can be used only if the type is system.
  • <cloud generated id>: An identifier that represents a user account.
    It can be used only if the type is userAccount, federatedUser or serviceAccount.

type

string

Required field. Type of the subject.

It can contain one of the following values:

  • userAccount: An account on Yandex or Yandex Connect, added to Yandex Cloud.
  • serviceAccount: A service account. This type represents the yandex.cloud.iam.v1.ServiceAccount resource.
  • federatedUser: A federated account. This type represents a user from an identity federation, like Active Directory.
  • system: System group. This type represents several accounts with a common system identifier.

For more information, see Subject to which the role is assigned.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "id": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "createdAt": "string",
  "createdBy": "string",
  "modifiedAt": "string",
  "done": "boolean",
  "metadata": {
    "resourceId": "string"
  },
  // Includes only one of the fields `error`
  "error": {
    "code": "integer",
    "message": "string",
    "details": [
      "object"
    ]
  }
  // end of the list of possible fields
}

An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the operation.

description

string

Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.

createdAt

string (date-time)

Creation timestamp.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

createdBy

string

ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.

modifiedAt

string (date-time)

The time when the Operation resource was last modified.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

done

boolean

If the value is false, it means the operation is still in progress.
If true, the operation is completed, and either error or response is available.

metadata

SetAccessBindingsMetadata

Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
It typically contains the ID of the target resource that the operation is performed on.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the metadata type, if any.

error

Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Includes only one of the fields error.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

SetAccessBindingsMetadata

Field

Description

resourceId

string

ID of the resource for which access bindings are being set.

Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Field

Description

code

integer (int32)

Error code. An enum value of google.rpc.Code.

message

string

An error message.

details[]

object

A list of messages that carry the error details.
