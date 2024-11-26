Связаться с намиПодключиться

API Gateway Service, REST: ApiGateway.ListOperations

Статья создана
Обновлена 26 ноября 2024 г.

Lists operations for the specified API gateway.

HTTP request

GET https://serverless-apigateway.api.cloud.yandex.net/apigateways/v1/apigateways/{apiGatewayId}/operations

Path parameters

Field

Description

apiGatewayId

string

Required field. ID of the API gateway to list operations for.

Query parameters

Field

Description

pageSize

string (int64)

The maximum number of results per page that should be returned. If the number of available
results is larger than pageSize, the service returns a ListOperationsResponse.nextPageToken
that can be used to get the next page of results in subsequent list requests.

Default value: 100.

pageToken

string

Page token. To get the next page of results, set pageToken to the
ListOperationsResponse.nextPageToken returned by a previous list request.

filter

string

A filter expression that filters resources listed in the response.

The expression must specify:

  1. The field name. Currently filtering can be applied to the operation.Operation.done, operation.Operation.createdBy field.
  2. An = operator.
  3. The value in double quotes ("). Must be 3-63 characters long and match the regular expression [a-z][-a-z0-9]{1,61}[a-z0-9].
    Examples of a filter: done=false, created_by='John.Doe'.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "operations": [
    {
      "id": "string",
      "description": "string",
      "createdAt": "string",
      "createdBy": "string",
      "modifiedAt": "string",
      "done": "boolean",
      "metadata": "object",
      // Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
      "error": {
        "code": "integer",
        "message": "string",
        "details": [
          "object"
        ]
      },
      "response": "object"
      // end of the list of possible fields
    }
  ],
  "nextPageToken": "string"
}

Field

Description

operations[]

Operation

List of operations for the specified API gateway.

nextPageToken

string

Token for getting the next page of the list. If the number of results is greater than
the specified ListOperationsRequest.pageSize, use nextPageToken as the value
for the ListOperationsRequest.pageToken parameter in the next list request.

Each subsequent page will have its own nextPageToken to continue paging through the results.

Operation

An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the operation.

description

string

Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.

createdAt

string (date-time)

Creation timestamp.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

createdBy

string

ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.

modifiedAt

string (date-time)

The time when the Operation resource was last modified.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

done

boolean

If the value is false, it means the operation is still in progress.
If true, the operation is completed, and either error or response is available.

metadata

object

Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
It typically contains the ID of the target resource that the operation is performed on.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the metadata type, if any.

error

Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

response

object

The normal response of the operation in case of success.
If the original method returns no data on success, such as Delete,
the response is google.protobuf.Empty.
If the original method is the standard Create/Update,
the response should be the target resource of the operation.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the response type, if any.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Field

Description

code

integer (int32)

Error code. An enum value of google.rpc.Code.

message

string

An error message.

details[]

object

A list of messages that carry the error details.
