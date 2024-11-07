API Gateway Service: REST reference
Обновлена 7 ноября 2024 г.
This API reference is organized by resource. Actions are performed by sending HTTP requests to resource URLs or making RPC calls. For more information about API architecture, see API Concepts.
Interface definitions available at GitHub.
Service URL:
https://serverless-apigateway.api.cloud.yandex.net
|
Service
|
Description
|
A set of methods for managing API gateways.
|
A set of methods for managing operations for asynchronous API requests.