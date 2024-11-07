Связаться с намиПодключиться

API Gateway Service: REST reference

Статья создана
Обновлена 7 ноября 2024 г.

This API reference is organized by resource. Actions are performed by sending HTTP requests to resource URLs or making RPC calls. For more information about API architecture, see API Concepts.

Interface definitions available at GitHub.

Service URL: https://serverless-apigateway.api.cloud.yandex.net

Service

Description

ApiGateway

A set of methods for managing API gateways.

Operation

A set of methods for managing operations for asynchronous API requests.
Предыдущая
Cancel
Следующая
Overview