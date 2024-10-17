API Gateway Service, REST: ApiGateway
A set of methods for managing API gateways.
Methods
Method
Description
Returns the specified API gateway. Note that only API gateway basic attributes are returned.
Retrieves the list of API gateways in the specified folder.
Creates an API gateway in the specified folder.
Updates the specified API gateway.
Deletes the specified API gateway.
Attaches domain to the specified API gateway.
Detaches domain from the specified API gateway.
Returns the OpenAPI specification of specified API gateway.
Lists operations for the specified API gateway.
Lists existing access bindings for the specified API gateway.
Sets access bindings for the specified API gateway.
Updates access bindings for the specified API gateway.