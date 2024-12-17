API Gateway Service, REST: ApiGateway.List
Retrieves the list of API gateways in the specified folder.
HTTP request
GET https://serverless-apigateway.api.cloud.yandex.net/apigateways/v1/apigateways
Query parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
folderId
|
string
Required field. ID of the folder to list API gateways in.
To get a folder ID make a yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.FolderService.List request.
|
pageSize
|
string (int64)
The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
Default value: 100.
|
pageToken
|
string
Page token. To get the next page of results, set
|
filter
|
string
A filter expression that filters functions listed in the response.
The expression must specify:
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"apiGateways": [
{
"id": "string",
"folderId": "string",
"createdAt": "string",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"labels": "object",
"status": "string",
"domain": "string",
"logGroupId": "string",
"attachedDomains": [
{
"domainId": "string",
"certificateId": "string",
"enabled": "boolean",
"domain": "string"
}
],
"connectivity": {
"networkId": "string",
"subnetId": [
"string"
]
},
"logOptions": {
"disabled": "boolean",
// Includes only one of the fields `logGroupId`, `folderId`
"logGroupId": "string",
"folderId": "string",
// end of the list of possible fields
"minLevel": "string"
},
"variables": "object",
"canary": {
"weight": "string",
"variables": "object"
},
"executionTimeout": "string"
}
],
"nextPageToken": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
apiGateways[]
|
List of API gateways in the specified folder.
|
nextPageToken
|
string
Token for getting the next page of the list. If the number of results is greater than
Each subsequent page will have its own
ApiGateway
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the API gateway. Generated at creation time.
|
folderId
|
string
ID of the folder that the API gateway belongs to.
|
createdAt
|
string (date-time)
Creation timestamp for the API-gateway.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
name
|
string
Name of the API gateway. The name is unique within the folder.
|
description
|
string
Description of the API gateway.
|
labels
|
object (map<string, string>)
API gateway labels as
|
status
|
enum (Status)
Status of the API gateway.
|
domain
|
string
Default domain for the API gateway. Generated at creation time.
|
logGroupId
|
string
ID of the log group for the API gateway.
|
attachedDomains[]
|
List of domains attached to API gateway.
|
connectivity
|
Network access. If specified the gateway will be attached to specified network/subnet(s).
|
logOptions
|
Options for logging from the API gateway.
|
variables
|
object (map<string, VariableInput>)
Values of variables defined in the specification.
|
canary
|
Canary release of the gateway.
|
executionTimeout
|
string (duration)
Timeout for gateway call execution
AttachedDomain
|
Field
|
Description
|
domainId
|
string
ID of the domain.
|
certificateId
|
string
ID of the domain certificate.
|
enabled
|
boolean
Enabling flag.
|
domain
|
string
Name of the domain.
Connectivity
Gateway connectivity specification.
|
Field
|
Description
|
networkId
|
string
Network the gateway will have access to.
|
subnetId[]
|
string
Complete list of subnets (from the same network) the gateway can be attached to.
LogOptions
|
Field
|
Description
|
disabled
|
boolean
Is logging from API gateway disabled.
|
logGroupId
|
string
Entry should be written to log group resolved by ID.
Includes only one of the fields
Log entries destination.
|
folderId
|
string
Entry should be written to default log group for specified folder.
Includes only one of the fields
Log entries destination.
|
minLevel
|
enum (Level)
Minimum log entry level.
See LogLevel.Level for details.
VariableInput
|
Field
|
Description
|
stringValue
|
string
Includes only one of the fields
Variable value that can has only primitive type
|
intValue
|
string (int64)
Includes only one of the fields
Variable value that can has only primitive type
|
doubleValue
|
string
Includes only one of the fields
Variable value that can has only primitive type
|
boolValue
|
boolean
Includes only one of the fields
Variable value that can has only primitive type
Canary
|
Field
|
Description
|
weight
|
string (int64)
It describes percentage of requests, which will be processed by canary.
|
variables
|
object (map<string, VariableInput>)
Values specification variables, associated with canary.