API Gateway Service, REST: ApiGateway.List

Retrieves the list of API gateways in the specified folder.

HTTP request

GET https://serverless-apigateway.api.cloud.yandex.net/apigateways/v1/apigateways

Query parameters

Field

Description

folderId

string

Required field. ID of the folder to list API gateways in.

To get a folder ID make a yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.FolderService.List request.

pageSize

string (int64)

The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
results is larger than pageSize, the service returns a ListApiGatewayResponse.nextPageToken
that can be used to get the next page of results in subsequent list requests.

Default value: 100.

pageToken

string

Page token. To get the next page of results, set pageToken to the
ListApiGatewayResponse.nextPageToken returned by a previous list request.

filter

string

A filter expression that filters functions listed in the response.

The expression must specify:

  1. The field name. Currently filtering can only be applied to the ApiGateway.name field.
  2. An = operator.
  3. The value in double quotes ("). Must be 3-63 characters long and match the regular expression [a-z]([-a-z0-9]{0,61}[a-z0-9])?.
    Example of a filter: name=my-apigw.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "apiGateways": [
    {
      "id": "string",
      "folderId": "string",
      "createdAt": "string",
      "name": "string",
      "description": "string",
      "labels": "object",
      "status": "string",
      "domain": "string",
      "logGroupId": "string",
      "attachedDomains": [
        {
          "domainId": "string",
          "certificateId": "string",
          "enabled": "boolean",
          "domain": "string"
        }
      ],
      "connectivity": {
        "networkId": "string",
        "subnetId": [
          "string"
        ]
      },
      "logOptions": {
        "disabled": "boolean",
        // Includes only one of the fields `logGroupId`, `folderId`
        "logGroupId": "string",
        "folderId": "string",
        // end of the list of possible fields
        "minLevel": "string"
      },
      "variables": "object",
      "canary": {
        "weight": "string",
        "variables": "object"
      },
      "executionTimeout": "string"
    }
  ],
  "nextPageToken": "string"
}

Field

Description

apiGateways[]

ApiGateway

List of API gateways in the specified folder.

nextPageToken

string

Token for getting the next page of the list. If the number of results is greater than
the specified ListApiGatewayRequest.pageSize, use nextPageToken as the value
for the ListApiGatewayRequest.pageToken parameter in the next list request.

Each subsequent page will have its own nextPageToken to continue paging through the results.

ApiGateway

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the API gateway. Generated at creation time.

folderId

string

ID of the folder that the API gateway belongs to.

createdAt

string (date-time)

Creation timestamp for the API-gateway.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

name

string

Name of the API gateway. The name is unique within the folder.

description

string

Description of the API gateway.

labels

object (map<string, string>)

API gateway labels as key:value pairs.

status

enum (Status)

Status of the API gateway.

  • STATUS_UNSPECIFIED
  • CREATING: API gateway is being created.
  • ACTIVE: API gateway is ready for use.
  • DELETING: API gateway is being deleted.
  • ERROR: API gateway failed. The only allowed action is delete.
  • UPDATING: API gateway is being updated.

domain

string

Default domain for the API gateway. Generated at creation time.

logGroupId

string

ID of the log group for the API gateway.

attachedDomains[]

AttachedDomain

List of domains attached to API gateway.

connectivity

Connectivity

Network access. If specified the gateway will be attached to specified network/subnet(s).

logOptions

LogOptions

Options for logging from the API gateway.

variables

object (map<string, VariableInput>)

Values of variables defined in the specification.

canary

Canary

Canary release of the gateway.

executionTimeout

string (duration)

Timeout for gateway call execution

AttachedDomain

Field

Description

domainId

string

ID of the domain.

certificateId

string

ID of the domain certificate.

enabled

boolean

Enabling flag.

domain

string

Name of the domain.

Connectivity

Gateway connectivity specification.

Field

Description

networkId

string

Network the gateway will have access to.
It's essential to specify network with subnets in all availability zones.

subnetId[]

string

Complete list of subnets (from the same network) the gateway can be attached to.
It's essential to specify at least one subnet for each availability zones.

LogOptions

Field

Description

disabled

boolean

Is logging from API gateway disabled.

logGroupId

string

Entry should be written to log group resolved by ID.

Includes only one of the fields logGroupId, folderId.

Log entries destination.

folderId

string

Entry should be written to default log group for specified folder.

Includes only one of the fields logGroupId, folderId.

Log entries destination.

minLevel

enum (Level)

Minimum log entry level.

See LogLevel.Level for details.

  • LEVEL_UNSPECIFIED: Default log level.

    Equivalent to not specifying log level at all.

  • TRACE: Trace log level.

    Possible use case: verbose logging of some business logic.

  • DEBUG: Debug log level.

    Possible use case: debugging special cases in application logic.

  • INFO: Info log level.

    Mostly used for information messages.

  • WARN: Warn log level.

    May be used to alert about significant events.

  • ERROR: Error log level.

    May be used to alert about errors in infrastructure, logic, etc.

  • FATAL: Fatal log level.

    May be used to alert about unrecoverable failures and events.

VariableInput

Field

Description

stringValue

string

Includes only one of the fields stringValue, intValue, doubleValue, boolValue.

Variable value that can has only primitive type

intValue

string (int64)

Includes only one of the fields stringValue, intValue, doubleValue, boolValue.

Variable value that can has only primitive type

doubleValue

string

Includes only one of the fields stringValue, intValue, doubleValue, boolValue.

Variable value that can has only primitive type

boolValue

boolean

Includes only one of the fields stringValue, intValue, doubleValue, boolValue.

Variable value that can has only primitive type

Canary

Field

Description

weight

string (int64)

It describes percentage of requests, which will be processed by canary.

variables

object (map<string, VariableInput>)

Values specification variables, associated with canary.
