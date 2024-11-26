Связаться с намиПодключиться

API Gateway Service, REST: ApiGateway.ListAccessBindings

Статья создана
Обновлена 26 ноября 2024 г.

Lists existing access bindings for the specified API gateway.

HTTP request

GET https://serverless-apigateway.api.cloud.yandex.net/apigateways/v1/apigateways/{resourceId}:listAccessBindings

Path parameters

Field

Description

resourceId

string

Required field. ID of the resource to list access bindings for.

To get the resource ID, use a corresponding List request.
For example, use the yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.CloudService.List request to get the Cloud resource ID.

Query parameters

Field

Description

pageSize

string (int64)

The maximum number of results per page that should be returned. If the number of available
results is larger than pageSize,
the service returns a ListAccessBindingsResponse.nextPageToken
that can be used to get the next page of results in subsequent list requests.
Default value: 100.

pageToken

string

Page token. Set pageToken
to the ListAccessBindingsResponse.nextPageToken
returned by a previous list request to get the next page of results.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "accessBindings": [
    {
      "roleId": "string",
      "subject": {
        "id": "string",
        "type": "string"
      }
    }
  ],
  "nextPageToken": "string"
}

Field

Description

accessBindings[]

AccessBinding

List of access bindings for the specified resource.

nextPageToken

string

This token allows you to get the next page of results for list requests. If the number of results
is larger than ListAccessBindingsRequest.pageSize, use
the nextPageToken as the value
for the ListAccessBindingsRequest.pageToken query parameter
in the next list request. Each subsequent list request will have its own
nextPageToken to continue paging through the results.

AccessBinding

Field

Description

roleId

string

Required field. ID of the yandex.cloud.iam.v1.Role that is assigned to the subject.

subject

Subject

Required field. Identity for which access binding is being created.
It can represent an account with a unique ID or several accounts with a system identifier.

Subject

Field

Description

id

string

Required field. ID of the subject.

It can contain one of the following values:

  • allAuthenticatedUsers: A special public group that represents anyone
    who is authenticated. It can be used only if the type is system.
  • allUsers: A special public group that represents anyone. No authentication is required.
    For example, you don't need to specify the IAM token in an API query.
    It can be used only if the type is system.
  • group:organization:<id>:users: A special system group that represents all members of organization
    with given . It can be used only if the type is system.
  • group:federation:<id>:users: A special system group that represents all users of federation
    with given . It can be used only if the type is system.
  • <cloud generated id>: An identifier that represents a user account.
    It can be used only if the type is userAccount, federatedUser or serviceAccount.

type

string

Required field. Type of the subject.

It can contain one of the following values:

  • userAccount: An account on Yandex or Yandex Connect, added to Yandex Cloud.
  • serviceAccount: A service account. This type represents the yandex.cloud.iam.v1.ServiceAccount resource.
  • federatedUser: A federated account. This type represents a user from an identity federation, like Active Directory.
  • system: System group. This type represents several accounts with a common system identifier.

For more information, see Subject to which the role is assigned.
