API Gateway Service, REST: ApiGateway.ListAccessBindings
Lists existing access bindings for the specified API gateway.
HTTP request
GET https://serverless-apigateway.api.cloud.yandex.net/apigateways/v1/apigateways/{resourceId}:listAccessBindings
Path parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
resourceId
|
string
Required field. ID of the resource to list access bindings for.
To get the resource ID, use a corresponding List request.
Query parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
pageSize
|
string (int64)
The maximum number of results per page that should be returned. If the number of available
|
pageToken
|
string
Page token. Set
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"accessBindings": [
{
"roleId": "string",
"subject": {
"id": "string",
"type": "string"
}
}
],
"nextPageToken": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
accessBindings[]
|
List of access bindings for the specified resource.
|
nextPageToken
|
string
This token allows you to get the next page of results for list requests. If the number of results
AccessBinding
|
Field
|
Description
|
roleId
|
string
Required field. ID of the yandex.cloud.iam.v1.Role that is assigned to the
|
subject
|
Required field. Identity for which access binding is being created.
Subject
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
Required field. ID of the subject.
It can contain one of the following values:
|
type
|
string
Required field. Type of the subject.
It can contain one of the following values:
For more information, see Subject to which the role is assigned.