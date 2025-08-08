Contact UsGet started
BareMetal API, REST: Server.List

Updated at August 8, 2025

Retrieves the list of Server resources in the specified folder.

HTTP request

GET https://baremetal.api.cloud.yandex.net/baremetal/v1alpha/servers

Query parameters

Field

Description

folderId

string

ID of the folder to list servers in.

To get the folder ID, use a yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.FolderService.List request.

pageSize

string (int64)

The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
results is greater than page_size,
the service returns a ListServerResponse.nextPageToken
that can be used to get the next page of results in subsequent list requests.
Default value is 20.

pageToken

string

Page token. To get the next page of results, set page_token to the
ListServerResponse.nextPageToken returned by a previous list request.

orderBy

string

By which column the listing should be ordered and in which direction,
format is "createdAt desc". "id asc" if omitted.
Supported fields: ["id", "name", "createdAt"].
Both snake_case and camelCase are supported for fields.

filter

string

A filter expression that filters resources listed in the response.
The expression consists of one or more conditions united by AND operator: <condition1> [AND <condition2> [<...> AND <conditionN>]].

Each condition has the form <field> <operator> <value>, where:

  1. <field> is the field name. Currently you can use filtering only on the limited number of fields.
  2. <operator> is a logical operator, one of = (equal), : (substring).
  3. <value> represents a value.
    String values should be written in double (") or single (') quotes. C-style escape sequences are supported (\" turns to ", \' to ', \\ to backslash).
    Example: "key1='value' AND key2='value'"
    Supported operators: ["AND"].
    Supported fields: ["id", "name", "zoneId", "hardwarePoolId"].
    Both snake_case and camelCase are supported for fields.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "servers": [
    {
      "id": "string",
      "cloudId": "string",
      "folderId": "string",
      "name": "string",
      "description": "string",
      "zoneId": "string",
      "hardwarePoolId": "string",
      "status": "string",
      "osSettings": {
        "imageId": "string",
        "sshPublicKey": "string",
        "storages": [
          {
            "partitions": [
              {
                "type": "string",
                "sizeGib": "string",
                "mountPoint": "string"
              }
            ],
            // Includes only one of the fields `disk`, `raid`
            "disk": {
              "id": "string",
              "type": "string",
              "sizeGib": "string"
            },
            "raid": {
              "type": "string",
              "disks": [
                {
                  "id": "string",
                  "type": "string",
                  "sizeGib": "string"
                }
              ]
            }
            // end of the list of possible fields
          }
        ]
      },
      "networkInterfaces": [
        {
          "id": "string",
          "macAddress": "string",
          "ipAddress": "string",
          // Includes only one of the fields `privateSubnet`, `publicSubnet`
          "privateSubnet": {
            "privateSubnetId": "string"
          },
          "publicSubnet": {
            "publicSubnetId": "string"
          }
          // end of the list of possible fields
        }
      ],
      "configurationId": "string",
      "disks": [
        {
          "id": "string",
          "type": "string",
          "sizeGib": "string"
        }
      ],
      "createdAt": "string",
      "labels": "object"
    }
  ],
  "nextPageToken": "string"
}

Field

Description

servers[]

Server

List of Server resources.

nextPageToken

string

Token for getting the next page of the list. If the number of results is greater than
ListServerRequest.pageSize, use next_page_token as the value
for the ListServerRequest.pageToken parameter in the next list request.

Each subsequent page will have its own next_page_token to continue paging through the results.

Server

A Server resource.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the server.

cloudId

string

ID of the cloud that the server belongs to.

folderId

string

ID of the folder that the server belongs to.

name

string

Name of the server.
The name is unique within the folder.

description

string

Description of the server.

zoneId

string

ID of the availability zone where the server is resides.

hardwarePoolId

string

ID of the hardware pool that the server belongs to.

status

enum (Status)

Status of the server.

  • STATUS_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified server status.
  • PROVISIONING: Server is waiting for to be allocated from the hardware pool.
  • STOPPING: Server is being stopped.
  • STOPPED: Server has been stopped.
  • STARTING: Server is being started.
  • RESTARTING: Server is being restarted.
  • ERROR: Server encountered a problem and cannot operate.
  • DELETING: Server is being deleted.
  • REINSTALLING: Server operating system is being reinstalled.
  • UPDATING: Server is being updated.
  • QUARANTINED: Server has been quarantined
  • RUNNING: Server is running normaly

osSettings

OsSettings

Operating system specific settings of the server. Optional, will be empty if the server is
provisioned without an operating system.

networkInterfaces[]

NetworkInterface

Array of network interfaces that are attached to the instance.

configurationId

string

ID of the configuration that was used to create the server.

disks[]

Disk

Array of disks that are attached to the server.

createdAt

string (date-time)

Creation timestamp.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Resource labels as key:value pairs.

OsSettings

Field

Description

imageId

string

ID of the image that the server was created from.

sshPublicKey

string

Public SSH key of the server.

storages[]

Storage

List of storages.

Storage

Storage, a OS-level storage entity used for creating partitions. For example, this could
represent a plain disk or a software RAID of disks.

Field

Description

partitions[]

StoragePartition

Array of partitions created on the storage.

disk

Disk

Disk storage.

Includes only one of the fields disk, raid.

Storage type.

raid

Raid

RAID storage.

Includes only one of the fields disk, raid.

Storage type.

StoragePartition

Field

Description

type

enum (StoragePartitionType)

Partition type.

  • STORAGE_PARTITION_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified storage partition type.
  • EXT4: ext4 file system partition type.
  • SWAP: Swap partition type.
  • EXT3: ext3 file system partition type.
  • XFS: XFS file system partition type.

sizeGib

string (int64)

Size of the storage partition in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).

mountPoint

string

Storage mount point.

Disk

Disk.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the disk.

type

enum (DiskDriveType)

Type of the disk drive.

  • DISK_DRIVE_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified disk drive type.
  • HDD: Hard disk drive (magnetic storage).
  • SSD: Solid state drive with SATA/SAS interface.
  • NVME: Solid state drive with NVMe interface.

sizeGib

string (int64)

Size of the disk in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).

Raid

RAID storage.

Field

Description

type

enum (RaidType)

RAID type.

  • RAID_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified RAID configuration.
  • RAID0: RAID0 configuration.
  • RAID1: RAID1 configuration.
  • RAID10: RAID10 configuration.

disks[]

Disk

Array of disks in the RAID configuration.

NetworkInterface

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the network interface.

macAddress

string

MAC address that is assigned to the network interface.

ipAddress

string

IPv4 address that is assigned to the server for this network interface.

privateSubnet

PrivateSubnetNetworkInterface

Private subnet.

Includes only one of the fields privateSubnet, publicSubnet.

Subnet that the network interface belongs to.

publicSubnet

PublicSubnetNetworkInterface

Public subnet.

Includes only one of the fields privateSubnet, publicSubnet.

Subnet that the network interface belongs to.

PrivateSubnetNetworkInterface

Field

Description

privateSubnetId

string

ID of the private subnet.

PublicSubnetNetworkInterface

Field

Description

publicSubnetId

string

ID of the public subnet.

A new ephemeral public subnet will be created if not specified.