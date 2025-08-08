BareMetal API, REST: Server.List
Retrieves the list of Server resources in the specified folder.
HTTP request
GET https://baremetal.api.cloud.yandex.net/baremetal/v1alpha/servers
Query parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
folderId
|
string
ID of the folder to list servers in.
To get the folder ID, use a yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.FolderService.List request.
|
pageSize
|
string (int64)
The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
|
pageToken
|
string
Page token. To get the next page of results, set
|
orderBy
|
string
By which column the listing should be ordered and in which direction,
|
filter
|
string
A filter expression that filters resources listed in the response.
Each condition has the form
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"servers": [
{
"id": "string",
"cloudId": "string",
"folderId": "string",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"zoneId": "string",
"hardwarePoolId": "string",
"status": "string",
"osSettings": {
"imageId": "string",
"sshPublicKey": "string",
"storages": [
{
"partitions": [
{
"type": "string",
"sizeGib": "string",
"mountPoint": "string"
}
],
// Includes only one of the fields `disk`, `raid`
"disk": {
"id": "string",
"type": "string",
"sizeGib": "string"
},
"raid": {
"type": "string",
"disks": [
{
"id": "string",
"type": "string",
"sizeGib": "string"
}
]
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
]
},
"networkInterfaces": [
{
"id": "string",
"macAddress": "string",
"ipAddress": "string",
// Includes only one of the fields `privateSubnet`, `publicSubnet`
"privateSubnet": {
"privateSubnetId": "string"
},
"publicSubnet": {
"publicSubnetId": "string"
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
],
"configurationId": "string",
"disks": [
{
"id": "string",
"type": "string",
"sizeGib": "string"
}
],
"createdAt": "string",
"labels": "object"
}
],
"nextPageToken": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
servers[]
|
List of Server resources.
|
nextPageToken
|
string
Token for getting the next page of the list. If the number of results is greater than
Each subsequent page will have its own
Server
A Server resource.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the server.
|
cloudId
|
string
ID of the cloud that the server belongs to.
|
folderId
|
string
ID of the folder that the server belongs to.
|
name
|
string
Name of the server.
|
description
|
string
Description of the server.
|
zoneId
|
string
ID of the availability zone where the server is resides.
|
hardwarePoolId
|
string
ID of the hardware pool that the server belongs to.
|
status
|
enum (Status)
Status of the server.
|
osSettings
|
Operating system specific settings of the server. Optional, will be empty if the server is
|
networkInterfaces[]
|
Array of network interfaces that are attached to the instance.
|
configurationId
|
string
ID of the configuration that was used to create the server.
|
disks[]
|
Array of disks that are attached to the server.
|
createdAt
|
string (date-time)
Creation timestamp.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
labels
|
object (map<string, string>)
Resource labels as
OsSettings
|
Field
|
Description
|
imageId
|
string
ID of the image that the server was created from.
|
sshPublicKey
|
string
Public SSH key of the server.
|
storages[]
|
List of storages.
Storage
Storage, a OS-level storage entity used for creating partitions. For example, this could
represent a plain disk or a software RAID of disks.
|
Field
|
Description
|
partitions[]
|
Array of partitions created on the storage.
|
disk
|
Disk storage.
Includes only one of the fields
Storage type.
|
raid
|
RAID storage.
Includes only one of the fields
Storage type.
StoragePartition
|
Field
|
Description
|
type
|
enum (StoragePartitionType)
Partition type.
|
sizeGib
|
string (int64)
Size of the storage partition in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).
|
mountPoint
|
string
Storage mount point.
Disk
Disk.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the disk.
|
type
|
enum (DiskDriveType)
Type of the disk drive.
|
sizeGib
|
string (int64)
Size of the disk in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).
Raid
RAID storage.
|
Field
|
Description
|
type
|
enum (RaidType)
RAID type.
|
disks[]
|
Array of disks in the RAID configuration.
NetworkInterface
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the network interface.
|
macAddress
|
string
MAC address that is assigned to the network interface.
|
ipAddress
|
string
IPv4 address that is assigned to the server for this network interface.
|
privateSubnet
|
Private subnet.
Includes only one of the fields
Subnet that the network interface belongs to.
|
publicSubnet
|
Public subnet.
Includes only one of the fields
Subnet that the network interface belongs to.
PrivateSubnetNetworkInterface
|
Field
|
Description
|
privateSubnetId
|
string
ID of the private subnet.
PublicSubnetNetworkInterface
|
Field
|
Description
|
publicSubnetId
|
string
ID of the public subnet.
A new ephemeral public subnet will be created if not specified.