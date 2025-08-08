Contact UsGet started
BareMetal API, REST: Server.StopProlongation

Updated at August 8, 2025

Stops prolongation of the specified server.

HTTP request

POST https://baremetal.api.cloud.yandex.net/baremetal/v1alpha/servers/{serverId}:stopProlongation

Path parameters

Field

Description

serverId

string

Required field. ID of the server to stop prolongation for.

To get the server ID, use a ServerService.List request.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "id": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "createdAt": "string",
  "createdBy": "string",
  "modifiedAt": "string",
  "done": "boolean",
  "metadata": {
    "serverId": "string"
  },
  // Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
  "error": {
    "code": "integer",
    "message": "string",
    "details": [
      "object"
    ]
  },
  "response": {
    "id": "string",
    "cloudId": "string",
    "folderId": "string",
    "name": "string",
    "description": "string",
    "zoneId": "string",
    "hardwarePoolId": "string",
    "status": "string",
    "osSettings": {
      "imageId": "string",
      "sshPublicKey": "string",
      "storages": [
        {
          "partitions": [
            {
              "type": "string",
              "sizeGib": "string",
              "mountPoint": "string"
            }
          ],
          // Includes only one of the fields `disk`, `raid`
          "disk": {
            "id": "string",
            "type": "string",
            "sizeGib": "string"
          },
          "raid": {
            "type": "string",
            "disks": [
              {
                "id": "string",
                "type": "string",
                "sizeGib": "string"
              }
            ]
          }
          // end of the list of possible fields
        }
      ]
    },
    "networkInterfaces": [
      {
        "id": "string",
        "macAddress": "string",
        "ipAddress": "string",
        // Includes only one of the fields `privateSubnet`, `publicSubnet`
        "privateSubnet": {
          "privateSubnetId": "string"
        },
        "publicSubnet": {
          "publicSubnetId": "string"
        }
        // end of the list of possible fields
      }
    ],
    "configurationId": "string",
    "disks": [
      {
        "id": "string",
        "type": "string",
        "sizeGib": "string"
      }
    ],
    "createdAt": "string",
    "labels": "object"
  }
  // end of the list of possible fields
}

An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the operation.

description

string

Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.

createdAt

string (date-time)

Creation timestamp.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

createdBy

string

ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.

modifiedAt

string (date-time)

The time when the Operation resource was last modified.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

done

boolean

If the value is false, it means the operation is still in progress.
If true, the operation is completed, and either error or response is available.

metadata

ServerSetProlongationMetadata

Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
It typically contains the ID of the target resource that the operation is performed on.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the metadata type, if any.

error

Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

response

Server

The normal response of the operation in case of success.
If the original method returns no data on success, such as Delete,
the response is google.protobuf.Empty.
If the original method is the standard Create/Update,
the response should be the target resource of the operation.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the response type, if any.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

ServerSetProlongationMetadata

Field

Description

serverId

string

ID of the server for which the prolongation is being set.

Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Field

Description

code

integer (int32)

Error code. An enum value of google.rpc.Code.

message

string

An error message.

details[]

object

A list of messages that carry the error details.

Server

A Server resource.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the server.

cloudId

string

ID of the cloud that the server belongs to.

folderId

string

ID of the folder that the server belongs to.

name

string

Name of the server.
The name is unique within the folder.

description

string

Description of the server.

zoneId

string

ID of the availability zone where the server is resides.

hardwarePoolId

string

ID of the hardware pool that the server belongs to.

status

enum (Status)

Status of the server.

  • STATUS_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified server status.
  • PROVISIONING: Server is waiting for to be allocated from the hardware pool.
  • STOPPING: Server is being stopped.
  • STOPPED: Server has been stopped.
  • STARTING: Server is being started.
  • RESTARTING: Server is being restarted.
  • ERROR: Server encountered a problem and cannot operate.
  • DELETING: Server is being deleted.
  • REINSTALLING: Server operating system is being reinstalled.
  • UPDATING: Server is being updated.
  • QUARANTINED: Server has been quarantined
  • RUNNING: Server is running normaly

osSettings

OsSettings

Operating system specific settings of the server. Optional, will be empty if the server is
provisioned without an operating system.

networkInterfaces[]

NetworkInterface

Array of network interfaces that are attached to the instance.

configurationId

string

ID of the configuration that was used to create the server.

disks[]

Disk

Array of disks that are attached to the server.

createdAt

string (date-time)

Creation timestamp.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Resource labels as key:value pairs.

OsSettings

Field

Description

imageId

string

ID of the image that the server was created from.

sshPublicKey

string

Public SSH key of the server.

storages[]

Storage

List of storages.

Storage

Storage, a OS-level storage entity used for creating partitions. For example, this could
represent a plain disk or a software RAID of disks.

Field

Description

partitions[]

StoragePartition

Array of partitions created on the storage.

disk

Disk

Disk storage.

Includes only one of the fields disk, raid.

Storage type.

raid

Raid

RAID storage.

Includes only one of the fields disk, raid.

Storage type.

StoragePartition

Field

Description

type

enum (StoragePartitionType)

Partition type.

  • STORAGE_PARTITION_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified storage partition type.
  • EXT4: ext4 file system partition type.
  • SWAP: Swap partition type.
  • EXT3: ext3 file system partition type.
  • XFS: XFS file system partition type.

sizeGib

string (int64)

Size of the storage partition in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).

mountPoint

string

Storage mount point.

Disk

Disk.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the disk.

type

enum (DiskDriveType)

Type of the disk drive.

  • DISK_DRIVE_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified disk drive type.
  • HDD: Hard disk drive (magnetic storage).
  • SSD: Solid state drive with SATA/SAS interface.
  • NVME: Solid state drive with NVMe interface.

sizeGib

string (int64)

Size of the disk in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).

Raid

RAID storage.

Field

Description

type

enum (RaidType)

RAID type.

  • RAID_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified RAID configuration.
  • RAID0: RAID0 configuration.
  • RAID1: RAID1 configuration.
  • RAID10: RAID10 configuration.

disks[]

Disk

Array of disks in the RAID configuration.

NetworkInterface

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the network interface.

macAddress

string

MAC address that is assigned to the network interface.

ipAddress

string

IPv4 address that is assigned to the server for this network interface.

privateSubnet

PrivateSubnetNetworkInterface

Private subnet.

Includes only one of the fields privateSubnet, publicSubnet.

Subnet that the network interface belongs to.

publicSubnet

PublicSubnetNetworkInterface

Public subnet.

Includes only one of the fields privateSubnet, publicSubnet.

Subnet that the network interface belongs to.

PrivateSubnetNetworkInterface

Field

Description

privateSubnetId

string

ID of the private subnet.

PublicSubnetNetworkInterface

Field

Description

publicSubnetId

string

ID of the public subnet.

A new ephemeral public subnet will be created if not specified.