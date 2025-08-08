BareMetal API, REST: Server.StopProlongation
Stops prolongation of the specified server.
HTTP request
POST https://baremetal.api.cloud.yandex.net/baremetal/v1alpha/servers/{serverId}:stopProlongation
Path parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
serverId
|
string
Required field. ID of the server to stop prolongation for.
To get the server ID, use a ServerService.List request.
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"id": "string",
"description": "string",
"createdAt": "string",
"createdBy": "string",
"modifiedAt": "string",
"done": "boolean",
"metadata": {
"serverId": "string"
},
// Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
"error": {
"code": "integer",
"message": "string",
"details": [
"object"
]
},
"response": {
"id": "string",
"cloudId": "string",
"folderId": "string",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"zoneId": "string",
"hardwarePoolId": "string",
"status": "string",
"osSettings": {
"imageId": "string",
"sshPublicKey": "string",
"storages": [
{
"partitions": [
{
"type": "string",
"sizeGib": "string",
"mountPoint": "string"
}
],
// Includes only one of the fields `disk`, `raid`
"disk": {
"id": "string",
"type": "string",
"sizeGib": "string"
},
"raid": {
"type": "string",
"disks": [
{
"id": "string",
"type": "string",
"sizeGib": "string"
}
]
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
]
},
"networkInterfaces": [
{
"id": "string",
"macAddress": "string",
"ipAddress": "string",
// Includes only one of the fields `privateSubnet`, `publicSubnet`
"privateSubnet": {
"privateSubnetId": "string"
},
"publicSubnet": {
"publicSubnetId": "string"
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
],
"configurationId": "string",
"disks": [
{
"id": "string",
"type": "string",
"sizeGib": "string"
}
],
"createdAt": "string",
"labels": "object"
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the operation.
|
description
|
string
Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.
|
createdAt
|
string (date-time)
Creation timestamp.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
createdBy
|
string
ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.
|
modifiedAt
|
string (date-time)
The time when the Operation resource was last modified.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
done
|
boolean
If the value is
|
metadata
|
Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
|
error
|
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
|
response
|
The normal response of the operation in case of success.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
ServerSetProlongationMetadata
|
Field
|
Description
|
serverId
|
string
ID of the server for which the prolongation is being set.
Status
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
code
|
integer (int32)
Error code. An enum value of google.rpc.Code.
|
message
|
string
An error message.
|
details[]
|
object
A list of messages that carry the error details.
Server
A Server resource.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the server.
|
cloudId
|
string
ID of the cloud that the server belongs to.
|
folderId
|
string
ID of the folder that the server belongs to.
|
name
|
string
Name of the server.
|
description
|
string
Description of the server.
|
zoneId
|
string
ID of the availability zone where the server is resides.
|
hardwarePoolId
|
string
ID of the hardware pool that the server belongs to.
|
status
|
enum (Status)
Status of the server.
|
osSettings
|
Operating system specific settings of the server. Optional, will be empty if the server is
|
networkInterfaces[]
|
Array of network interfaces that are attached to the instance.
|
configurationId
|
string
ID of the configuration that was used to create the server.
|
disks[]
|
Array of disks that are attached to the server.
|
createdAt
|
string (date-time)
Creation timestamp.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
labels
|
object (map<string, string>)
Resource labels as
OsSettings
|
Field
|
Description
|
imageId
|
string
ID of the image that the server was created from.
|
sshPublicKey
|
string
Public SSH key of the server.
|
storages[]
|
List of storages.
Storage
Storage, a OS-level storage entity used for creating partitions. For example, this could
represent a plain disk or a software RAID of disks.
|
Field
|
Description
|
partitions[]
|
Array of partitions created on the storage.
|
disk
|
Disk storage.
Includes only one of the fields
Storage type.
|
raid
|
RAID storage.
Includes only one of the fields
Storage type.
StoragePartition
|
Field
|
Description
|
type
|
enum (StoragePartitionType)
Partition type.
|
sizeGib
|
string (int64)
Size of the storage partition in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).
|
mountPoint
|
string
Storage mount point.
Disk
Disk.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the disk.
|
type
|
enum (DiskDriveType)
Type of the disk drive.
|
sizeGib
|
string (int64)
Size of the disk in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).
Raid
RAID storage.
|
Field
|
Description
|
type
|
enum (RaidType)
RAID type.
|
disks[]
|
Array of disks in the RAID configuration.
NetworkInterface
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the network interface.
|
macAddress
|
string
MAC address that is assigned to the network interface.
|
ipAddress
|
string
IPv4 address that is assigned to the server for this network interface.
|
privateSubnet
|
Private subnet.
Includes only one of the fields
Subnet that the network interface belongs to.
|
publicSubnet
|
Public subnet.
Includes only one of the fields
Subnet that the network interface belongs to.
PrivateSubnetNetworkInterface
|
Field
|
Description
|
privateSubnetId
|
string
ID of the private subnet.
PublicSubnetNetworkInterface
|
Field
|
Description
|
publicSubnetId
|
string
ID of the public subnet.
A new ephemeral public subnet will be created if not specified.