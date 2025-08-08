BareMetal API, REST: Server.ListOperations
Lists operations for the specified server.
HTTP request
GET https://baremetal.api.cloud.yandex.net/baremetal/v1alpha/servers/{serverId}/operations
Path parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
serverId
|
string
Required field. ID of the Server resource to list operations for.
Query parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
pageSize
|
string (int64)
The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
|
pageToken
|
string
Page token. To get the next page of results, set
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"operations": [
{
"id": "string",
"description": "string",
"createdAt": "string",
"createdBy": "string",
"modifiedAt": "string",
"done": "boolean",
"metadata": "object",
// Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
"error": {
"code": "integer",
"message": "string",
"details": [
"object"
]
},
"response": "object"
// end of the list of possible fields
}
],
"nextPageToken": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
operations[]
|
List of operations for the specified Server resource.
|
nextPageToken
|
string
Token for getting the next page of the list. If the number of results is greater than
Each subsequent page will have its own
Operation
An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the operation.
|
description
|
string
Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.
|
createdAt
|
string (date-time)
Creation timestamp.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
createdBy
|
string
ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.
|
modifiedAt
|
string (date-time)
The time when the Operation resource was last modified.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
done
|
boolean
If the value is
|
metadata
|
object
Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
|
error
|
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
|
response
|
object
The normal response of the operation in case of success.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
Status
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
code
|
integer (int32)
Error code. An enum value of google.rpc.Code.
|
message
|
string
An error message.
|
details[]
|
object
A list of messages that carry the error details.