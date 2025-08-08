Связаться с намиПодключиться

BareMetal API, gRPC: PrivateCloudConnectionService.List

Статья создана
Обновлена 8 августа 2025 г.

Retrieves the list of Private cloud connection resources in the specified folder.

gRPC request

rpc List (ListPrivateCloudConnectionRequest) returns (ListPrivateCloudConnectionResponse)

ListPrivateCloudConnectionRequest

{
  "folder_id": "string",
  "page_size": "int64",
  "page_token": "string",
  "order_by": "string",
  "filter": "string"
}

Field

Description

folder_id

string

ID of the folder to list private cloud connections in.

To get the folder ID, use a yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.FolderService.List request.

page_size

int64

The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
results is greater than page_size,
the service returns a ListPrivateCloudConnectionResponse.next_page_token
that can be used to get the next page of results in subsequent list requests.
Default value is 20.

page_token

string

Page token. To get the next page of results, set page_token to the
ListPrivateCloudConnectionResponse.next_page_token returned by a previous list request.

order_by

string

By which column the listing should be ordered and in which direction,
format is "createdAt desc". "id asc" if omitted.
Supported fields: ["id", "createdAt", "updatedAt"].
Both snake_case and camelCase are supported for fields.

filter

string

A filter expression that filters resources listed in the response.
The expression consists of one or more conditions united by AND operator: <condition1> [AND <condition2> [<...> AND <conditionN>]].

Each condition has the form <field> <operator> <value>, where:

  1. <field> is the field name. Currently you can use filtering only on the limited number of fields.
  2. <operator> is a logical operator, one of = (equal), : (substring).
  3. <value> represents a value.
    String values should be written in double (") or single (') quotes. C-style escape sequences are supported (\" turns to ", \' to ', \\ to backslash).
    Example: "key1='value' AND key2='value'"
    Supported operators: ["AND"].
    Supported fields: ["id", "name", "status", "vrfId", "routingInstanceId"].
    Both snake_case and camelCase are supported for fields.

ListPrivateCloudConnectionResponse

{
  "private_cloud_connections": [
    {
      "id": "string",
      "folder_id": "string",
      "cloud_id": "string",
      "routing_instance_id": "string",
      "vrf_id": "string",
      "status": "Status",
      "name": "string",
      "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp"
    }
  ],
  "next_page_token": "string"
}

Field

Description

private_cloud_connections[]

PrivateCloudConnection

List of Private cloud connection resources.

next_page_token

string

Token for getting the next page of the list. If the number of results is greater than
ListPrivateCloudConnectionRequest.page_size, use next_page_token as the value
for the ListPrivateCloudConnectionRequest.page_token parameter in the next list request.

Each subsequent page will have its own next_page_token to continue paging through the results.

PrivateCloudConnection

A Private cloud connection resource.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the private cloud connection.

folder_id

string

ID of the folder that the private cloud connection belongs to.

cloud_id

string

ID of the cloud that the private cloud connection belongs to.

routing_instance_id

string

ID of Cloud Router Routing Instance.

vrf_id

string

ID of VRF that is connected to routing Instance.

status

enum Status

Status of the private cloud connection.

  • STATUS_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified private cloud connection status.
  • CREATING: Private cloud connection is waiting for network resources to be allocated.
  • READY: Private cloud connection is ready to use.
  • ERROR: Private cloud connection encountered a problem and cannot operate.
  • DELETING: Private cloud connection is being deleted.
  • UPDATING: Private cloud connection is being updated.

name

string

Name of the private cloud connection.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp.
Предыдущая
Get
Следующая
Create