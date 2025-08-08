BareMetal API, gRPC: PrivateCloudConnectionService.List
Retrieves the list of Private cloud connection resources in the specified folder.
gRPC request
rpc List (ListPrivateCloudConnectionRequest) returns (ListPrivateCloudConnectionResponse)
ListPrivateCloudConnectionRequest
{
"folder_id": "string",
"page_size": "int64",
"page_token": "string",
"order_by": "string",
"filter": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
folder_id
|
string
ID of the folder to list private cloud connections in.
To get the folder ID, use a yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.FolderService.List request.
|
page_size
|
int64
The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
|
page_token
|
string
Page token. To get the next page of results, set
|
order_by
|
string
By which column the listing should be ordered and in which direction,
|
filter
|
string
A filter expression that filters resources listed in the response.
Each condition has the form
ListPrivateCloudConnectionResponse
{
"private_cloud_connections": [
{
"id": "string",
"folder_id": "string",
"cloud_id": "string",
"routing_instance_id": "string",
"vrf_id": "string",
"status": "Status",
"name": "string",
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp"
}
],
"next_page_token": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
private_cloud_connections[]
|
List of Private cloud connection resources.
|
next_page_token
|
string
Token for getting the next page of the list. If the number of results is greater than
Each subsequent page will have its own
PrivateCloudConnection
A Private cloud connection resource.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the private cloud connection.
|
folder_id
|
string
ID of the folder that the private cloud connection belongs to.
|
cloud_id
|
string
ID of the cloud that the private cloud connection belongs to.
|
routing_instance_id
|
string
ID of Cloud Router Routing Instance.
|
vrf_id
|
string
ID of VRF that is connected to routing Instance.
|
status
|
enum Status
Status of the private cloud connection.
|
name
|
string
Name of the private cloud connection.
|
created_at
|
Creation timestamp.