BareMetal API, gRPC: PrivateCloudConnectionService.Get

Returns the specific Private cloud connection resource.

To get the list of available Private cloud connection resources, make a List request.

gRPC request

rpc Get (GetPrivateCloudConnectionRequest) returns (PrivateCloudConnection)

GetPrivateCloudConnectionRequest

{
  "private_cloud_connection_id": "string"
}

Field

Description

private_cloud_connection_id

string

ID of the Private cloud connection resource to return.

To get the server ID, use a PrivateCloudConnectionService.List request.

PrivateCloudConnection

{
  "id": "string",
  "folder_id": "string",
  "cloud_id": "string",
  "routing_instance_id": "string",
  "vrf_id": "string",
  "status": "Status",
  "name": "string",
  "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp"
}

A Private cloud connection resource.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the private cloud connection.

folder_id

string

ID of the folder that the private cloud connection belongs to.

cloud_id

string

ID of the cloud that the private cloud connection belongs to.

routing_instance_id

string

ID of Cloud Router Routing Instance.

vrf_id

string

ID of VRF that is connected to routing Instance.

status

enum Status

Status of the private cloud connection.

  • STATUS_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified private cloud connection status.
  • CREATING: Private cloud connection is waiting for network resources to be allocated.
  • READY: Private cloud connection is ready to use.
  • ERROR: Private cloud connection encountered a problem and cannot operate.
  • DELETING: Private cloud connection is being deleted.
  • UPDATING: Private cloud connection is being updated.

name

string

Name of the private cloud connection.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp.
