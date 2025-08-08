BareMetal API, gRPC: PrivateCloudConnectionService.Get
Returns the specific Private cloud connection resource.
To get the list of available Private cloud connection resources, make a List request.
gRPC request
rpc Get (GetPrivateCloudConnectionRequest) returns (PrivateCloudConnection)
GetPrivateCloudConnectionRequest
{
"private_cloud_connection_id": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
private_cloud_connection_id
|
string
ID of the Private cloud connection resource to return.
To get the server ID, use a PrivateCloudConnectionService.List request.
PrivateCloudConnection
{
"id": "string",
"folder_id": "string",
"cloud_id": "string",
"routing_instance_id": "string",
"vrf_id": "string",
"status": "Status",
"name": "string",
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp"
}
A Private cloud connection resource.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the private cloud connection.
|
folder_id
|
string
ID of the folder that the private cloud connection belongs to.
|
cloud_id
|
string
ID of the cloud that the private cloud connection belongs to.
|
routing_instance_id
|
string
ID of Cloud Router Routing Instance.
|
vrf_id
|
string
ID of VRF that is connected to routing Instance.
|
status
|
enum Status
Status of the private cloud connection.
|
name
|
string
Name of the private cloud connection.
|
created_at
|
Creation timestamp.