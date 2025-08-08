Связаться с намиПодключиться

BareMetal API, REST: Zone.List

Статья создана
Обновлена 8 августа 2025 г.

Retrieves the list of Zone resources.

HTTP request

GET https://baremetal.api.cloud.yandex.net/baremetal/v1alpha/zones

Query parameters

Field

Description

pageSize

string (int64)

The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
results is greater than page_size,
the service returns a ListZonesResponse.nextPageToken
that can be used to get the next page of results in subsequent list requests.
Default value is 20.

pageToken

string

Page token. To get the next page of results, set page_token to the
ListZonesResponse.nextPageToken returned by a previous list request.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "zones": [
    {
      "id": "string"
    }
  ],
  "nextPageToken": "string"
}

Field

Description

zones[]

Zone

List of Zone resources.

nextPageToken

string

Token for getting the next page of the list. If the number of results is greater than
ListZonesRequest.pageSize, use next_page_token as the value
for the ListZonesRequest.pageToken parameter in the next list request.

Each subsequent page will have its own next_page_token to continue paging through the results.

Zone

Availability zone.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the zone.