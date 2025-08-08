BareMetal API, REST: Zone.List
Retrieves the list of Zone resources.
HTTP request
GET https://baremetal.api.cloud.yandex.net/baremetal/v1alpha/zones
Query parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
pageSize
|
string (int64)
The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
|
pageToken
|
string
Page token. To get the next page of results, set
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"zones": [
{
"id": "string"
}
],
"nextPageToken": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
zones[]
|
List of Zone resources.
|
nextPageToken
|
string
Token for getting the next page of the list. If the number of results is greater than
Each subsequent page will have its own
Zone
Availability zone.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the zone.