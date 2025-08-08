Contact UsGet started
BareMetal API, REST: Storage.GetDefault

Updated at August 8, 2025

Returns the default storage for the specified configuration.

HTTP request

GET https://baremetal.api.cloud.yandex.net/baremetal/v1alpha/storages/default/{configurationId}

Path parameters

Field

Description

configurationId

string

Required field. ID of the configuration.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "configurationId": "string",
  "storages": [
    {
      "partitions": [
        {
          "type": "string",
          "sizeGib": "string",
          "mountPoint": "string"
        }
      ],
      // Includes only one of the fields `disk`, `raid`
      "disk": {
        "id": "string",
        "type": "string",
        "sizeGib": "string"
      },
      "raid": {
        "type": "string",
        "disks": [
          {
            "id": "string",
            "type": "string",
            "sizeGib": "string"
          }
        ]
      }
      // end of the list of possible fields
    }
  ]
}

Field

Description

configurationId

string

ID of the configuration.

To get the configuration ID, use a ConfigurationService.List request.

storages[]

Storage

List of default storages.

Storage

Storage, a OS-level storage entity used for creating partitions. For example, this could
represent a plain disk or a software RAID of disks.

Field

Description

partitions[]

StoragePartition

Array of partitions created on the storage.

disk

Disk

Disk storage.

Includes only one of the fields disk, raid.

Storage type.

raid

Raid

RAID storage.

Includes only one of the fields disk, raid.

Storage type.

StoragePartition

Field

Description

type

enum (StoragePartitionType)

Partition type.

  • STORAGE_PARTITION_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified storage partition type.
  • EXT4: ext4 file system partition type.
  • SWAP: Swap partition type.
  • EXT3: ext3 file system partition type.
  • XFS: XFS file system partition type.

sizeGib

string (int64)

Size of the storage partition in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).

mountPoint

string

Storage mount point.

Disk

Disk.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the disk.

type

enum (DiskDriveType)

Type of the disk drive.

  • DISK_DRIVE_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified disk drive type.
  • HDD: Hard disk drive (magnetic storage).
  • SSD: Solid state drive with SATA/SAS interface.
  • NVME: Solid state drive with NVMe interface.

sizeGib

string (int64)

Size of the disk in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).

Raid

RAID storage.

Field

Description

type

enum (RaidType)

RAID type.

  • RAID_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified RAID configuration.
  • RAID0: RAID0 configuration.
  • RAID1: RAID1 configuration.
  • RAID10: RAID10 configuration.

disks[]

Disk

Array of disks in the RAID configuration.