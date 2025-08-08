BareMetal API, REST: Storage.GetDefault
Returns the default storage for the specified configuration.
HTTP request
GET https://baremetal.api.cloud.yandex.net/baremetal/v1alpha/storages/default/{configurationId}
Path parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
configurationId
|
string
Required field. ID of the configuration.
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"configurationId": "string",
"storages": [
{
"partitions": [
{
"type": "string",
"sizeGib": "string",
"mountPoint": "string"
}
],
// Includes only one of the fields `disk`, `raid`
"disk": {
"id": "string",
"type": "string",
"sizeGib": "string"
},
"raid": {
"type": "string",
"disks": [
{
"id": "string",
"type": "string",
"sizeGib": "string"
}
]
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
]
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
configurationId
|
string
ID of the configuration.
To get the configuration ID, use a ConfigurationService.List request.
|
storages[]
|
List of default storages.
Storage
Storage, a OS-level storage entity used for creating partitions. For example, this could
represent a plain disk or a software RAID of disks.
|
Field
|
Description
|
partitions[]
|
Array of partitions created on the storage.
|
disk
|
Disk storage.
Includes only one of the fields
Storage type.
|
raid
|
RAID storage.
Includes only one of the fields
Storage type.
StoragePartition
|
Field
|
Description
|
type
|
enum (StoragePartitionType)
Partition type.
|
sizeGib
|
string (int64)
Size of the storage partition in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).
|
mountPoint
|
string
Storage mount point.
Disk
Disk.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the disk.
|
type
|
enum (DiskDriveType)
Type of the disk drive.
|
sizeGib
|
string (int64)
Size of the disk in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).
Raid
RAID storage.
|
Field
|
Description
|
type
|
enum (RaidType)
RAID type.
|
disks[]
|
Array of disks in the RAID configuration.