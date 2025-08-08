BareMetal API, REST: Configuration.List
Retrieves the list of Configuration resources.
HTTP request
GET https://baremetal.api.cloud.yandex.net/baremetal/v1alpha/configurations
Query parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
pageSize
|
string (int64)
The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
|
pageToken
|
string
Page token. To get the next page of results, set
|
orderBy
|
string
By which column the listing should be ordered and in which direction,
|
filter
|
string
A filter expression that filters resources listed in the response.
Each condition has the form
|
folderId
|
string
ID of the folder to return a Configuration resource for.
To get the folder ID, use a yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.FolderService.List request.
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"configurations": [
{
"id": "string",
"name": "string",
"memoryGib": "string",
"cpu": {
"name": "string",
"vendor": "string",
"cores": "string"
},
"diskDrives": [
{
"type": "string",
"diskCount": "string",
"diskSizeGib": "string"
}
],
"networkCapacityGbps": "string",
"cpuNum": "string"
}
],
"nextPageToken": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
configurations[]
|
List of Configuration resources.
|
nextPageToken
|
string
Token for getting the next page of the list. If the number of results is greater than
Each subsequent page will have its own
Configuration
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the configuration.
|
name
|
string
Name of the configuration.
|
memoryGib
|
string (int64)
Random-access memory (RAM) size in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).
|
cpu
|
CPU configuration.
|
diskDrives[]
|
Array of disk drive configurations.
|
networkCapacityGbps
|
string (int64)
Network capacity or bandwidth in gigabits per second.
|
cpuNum
|
string (int64)
Number of cpu.
CPU
CPU configuration.
|
Field
|
Description
|
name
|
string
Name of the CPU.
|
vendor
|
string
Vendor of the CPU.
|
cores
|
string (int64)
Number of cores.
DiskDriveConfiguration
|
Field
|
Description
|
type
|
enum (DiskDriveType)
Type of the disk drive.
|
diskCount
|
string (int64)
Number of disk drives.
|
diskSizeGib
|
string (int64)
Size of a single disk drive in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).