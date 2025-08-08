Contact UsGet started
BareMetal API, REST: Configuration.List

Updated at August 8, 2025

Retrieves the list of Configuration resources.

HTTP request

GET https://baremetal.api.cloud.yandex.net/baremetal/v1alpha/configurations

Query parameters

Field

Description

pageSize

string (int64)

The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
results is greater than page_size,
the service returns a ListConfigurationsResponse.nextPageToken
that can be used to get the next page of results in subsequent list requests.
Default value is 20.

pageToken

string

Page token. To get the next page of results, set page_token to the
ListConfigurationsResponse.nextPageToken returned by a previous list request.

orderBy

string

By which column the listing should be ordered and in which direction,
format is "createdAt desc". "id asc" if omitted.
Supported fields: ["id", "name"].
Both snake_case and camelCase are supported for fields.

filter

string

A filter expression that filters resources listed in the response.
The expression consists of one or more conditions united by AND operator: <condition1> [AND <condition2> [<...> AND <conditionN>]].

Each condition has the form <field> <operator> <value>, where:

  1. <field> is the field name. Currently you can use filtering only on the limited number of fields.
  2. <operator> is a logical operator, one of = (equal), : (substring).
  3. <value> represents a value.
    String values should be written in double (") or single (') quotes. C-style escape sequences are supported (\" turns to ", \' to ', \\ to backslash).
    Example: "key1='value' AND key2='value'"
    Supported operators: ["AND"].
    Supported fields: ["id", "name"].
    Both snake_case and camelCase are supported for fields.

folderId

string

ID of the folder to return a Configuration resource for.

To get the folder ID, use a yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.FolderService.List request.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "configurations": [
    {
      "id": "string",
      "name": "string",
      "memoryGib": "string",
      "cpu": {
        "name": "string",
        "vendor": "string",
        "cores": "string"
      },
      "diskDrives": [
        {
          "type": "string",
          "diskCount": "string",
          "diskSizeGib": "string"
        }
      ],
      "networkCapacityGbps": "string",
      "cpuNum": "string"
    }
  ],
  "nextPageToken": "string"
}

Field

Description

configurations[]

Configuration

List of Configuration resources.

nextPageToken

string

Token for getting the next page of the list. If the number of results is greater than
ListConfigurationsRequest.pageSize, use next_page_token as the value
for the ListConfigurationsRequest.pageToken parameter in the next list request.

Each subsequent page will have its own next_page_token to continue paging through the results.

Configuration

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the configuration.

name

string

Name of the configuration.

memoryGib

string (int64)

Random-access memory (RAM) size in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).

cpu

CPU

CPU configuration.

diskDrives[]

DiskDriveConfiguration

Array of disk drive configurations.

networkCapacityGbps

string (int64)

Network capacity or bandwidth in gigabits per second.

cpuNum

string (int64)

Number of cpu.

CPU

CPU configuration.

Field

Description

name

string

Name of the CPU.

vendor

string

Vendor of the CPU.

cores

string (int64)

Number of cores.

DiskDriveConfiguration

Field

Description

type

enum (DiskDriveType)

Type of the disk drive.

  • DISK_DRIVE_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified disk drive type.
  • HDD: Hard disk drive (magnetic storage).
  • SSD: Solid state drive with SATA/SAS interface.
  • NVME: Solid state drive with NVMe interface.

diskCount

string (int64)

Number of disk drives.

diskSizeGib

string (int64)

Size of a single disk drive in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).