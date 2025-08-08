BareMetal API, REST: Configuration.Get
Returns the specific Configuration resource.
To get the list of available Configuration resources, make a List request.
HTTP request
GET https://baremetal.api.cloud.yandex.net/baremetal/v1alpha/configurations/{configurationId}
Path parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
configurationId
|
string
Required field. ID of the Configuration resource to return.
To get the configuration ID, use a ConfigurationService.List request.
Query parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
folderId
|
string
ID of the folder to return a Configuration resource for.
To get the folder ID, use a yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.FolderService.List request.
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"id": "string",
"name": "string",
"memoryGib": "string",
"cpu": {
"name": "string",
"vendor": "string",
"cores": "string"
},
"diskDrives": [
{
"type": "string",
"diskCount": "string",
"diskSizeGib": "string"
}
],
"networkCapacityGbps": "string",
"cpuNum": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the configuration.
|
name
|
string
Name of the configuration.
|
memoryGib
|
string (int64)
Random-access memory (RAM) size in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).
|
cpu
|
CPU configuration.
|
diskDrives[]
|
Array of disk drive configurations.
|
networkCapacityGbps
|
string (int64)
Network capacity or bandwidth in gigabits per second.
|
cpuNum
|
string (int64)
Number of cpu.
CPU
CPU configuration.
|
Field
|
Description
|
name
|
string
Name of the CPU.
|
vendor
|
string
Vendor of the CPU.
|
cores
|
string (int64)
Number of cores.
DiskDriveConfiguration
|
Field
|
Description
|
type
|
enum (DiskDriveType)
Type of the disk drive.
|
diskCount
|
string (int64)
Number of disk drives.
|
diskSizeGib
|
string (int64)
Size of a single disk drive in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).