BareMetal API, REST: Configuration.Get

Updated at August 8, 2025

Returns the specific Configuration resource.

To get the list of available Configuration resources, make a List request.

HTTP request

GET https://baremetal.api.cloud.yandex.net/baremetal/v1alpha/configurations/{configurationId}

Path parameters

Field

Description

configurationId

string

Required field. ID of the Configuration resource to return.

To get the configuration ID, use a ConfigurationService.List request.

Query parameters

Field

Description

folderId

string

ID of the folder to return a Configuration resource for.

To get the folder ID, use a yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.FolderService.List request.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "id": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "memoryGib": "string",
  "cpu": {
    "name": "string",
    "vendor": "string",
    "cores": "string"
  },
  "diskDrives": [
    {
      "type": "string",
      "diskCount": "string",
      "diskSizeGib": "string"
    }
  ],
  "networkCapacityGbps": "string",
  "cpuNum": "string"
}

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the configuration.

name

string

Name of the configuration.

memoryGib

string (int64)

Random-access memory (RAM) size in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).

cpu

CPU

CPU configuration.

diskDrives[]

DiskDriveConfiguration

Array of disk drive configurations.

networkCapacityGbps

string (int64)

Network capacity or bandwidth in gigabits per second.

cpuNum

string (int64)

Number of cpu.

CPU

CPU configuration.

Field

Description

name

string

Name of the CPU.

vendor

string

Vendor of the CPU.

cores

string (int64)

Number of cores.

DiskDriveConfiguration

Field

Description

type

enum (DiskDriveType)

Type of the disk drive.

  • DISK_DRIVE_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified disk drive type.
  • HDD: Hard disk drive (magnetic storage).
  • SSD: Solid state drive with SATA/SAS interface.
  • NVME: Solid state drive with NVMe interface.

diskCount

string (int64)

Number of disk drives.

diskSizeGib

string (int64)

Size of a single disk drive in gibibytes (2^30 bytes).