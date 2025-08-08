BareMetal API, REST: Vrf.Update
Updates the specified VRF resource.
HTTP request
PATCH https://baremetal.api.cloud.yandex.net/baremetal/v1alpha/vrfs/{vrfId}
Path parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
vrfId
|
string
Required field. ID of the VRF to update.
To get the VRF ID, use a VrfService.List request.
Body parameters
{
"updateMask": "string",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"labels": "object"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
updateMask
|
string (field-mask)
A comma-separated names off ALL fields to be updated.
If
|
name
|
string
Name of the VRF.
|
description
|
string
Description of the VRF.
|
labels
|
object (map<string, string>)
Resource labels as
Existing set of labels is completely replaced by the provided set.
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"id": "string",
"description": "string",
"createdAt": "string",
"createdBy": "string",
"modifiedAt": "string",
"done": "boolean",
"metadata": {
"vrfId": "string"
},
// Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
"error": {
"code": "integer",
"message": "string",
"details": [
"object"
]
},
"response": {
"id": "string",
"cloudId": "string",
"folderId": "string",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"createdAt": "string",
"labels": "object"
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the operation.
|
description
|
string
Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.
|
createdAt
|
string (date-time)
Creation timestamp.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
createdBy
|
string
ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.
|
modifiedAt
|
string (date-time)
The time when the Operation resource was last modified.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
done
|
boolean
If the value is
|
metadata
|
Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
|
error
|
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
|
response
|
The normal response of the operation in case of success.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
UpdateVrfMetadata
|
Field
|
Description
|
vrfId
|
string
ID of the VRF that is being updated.
Status
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
code
|
integer (int32)
Error code. An enum value of google.rpc.Code.
|
message
|
string
An error message.
|
details[]
|
object
A list of messages that carry the error details.
Vrf
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the VRF.
|
cloudId
|
string
ID of the cloud that the private subnet belongs to.
|
folderId
|
string
ID of the folder that the private subnet belongs to.
|
name
|
string
Name of the VRF.
|
description
|
string
Optional description of the VRF.
|
createdAt
|
string (date-time)
Creation timestamp.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
labels
|
object (map<string, string>)
Resource labels as