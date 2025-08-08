Связаться с намиПодключиться

BareMetal API, REST: Vrf.Update

Updates the specified VRF resource.

HTTP request

PATCH https://baremetal.api.cloud.yandex.net/baremetal/v1alpha/vrfs/{vrfId}

Path parameters

Field

Description

vrfId

string

Required field. ID of the VRF to update.

To get the VRF ID, use a VrfService.List request.

Body parameters

{
  "updateMask": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "labels": "object"
}

Field

Description

updateMask

string (field-mask)

A comma-separated names off ALL fields to be updated.
Only the specified fields will be changed. The others will be left untouched.
If the field is specified in updateMask and no value for that field was sent in the request,
the field's value will be reset to the default. The default value for most fields is null or 0.

If updateMask is not sent in the request, all fields' values will be updated.
Fields specified in the request will be updated to provided values.
The rest of the fields will be reset to the default.

name

string

Name of the VRF.
The name must be unique within the folder.

description

string

Description of the VRF.

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Resource labels as key:value pairs.

Existing set of labels is completely replaced by the provided set.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "id": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "createdAt": "string",
  "createdBy": "string",
  "modifiedAt": "string",
  "done": "boolean",
  "metadata": {
    "vrfId": "string"
  },
  // Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
  "error": {
    "code": "integer",
    "message": "string",
    "details": [
      "object"
    ]
  },
  "response": {
    "id": "string",
    "cloudId": "string",
    "folderId": "string",
    "name": "string",
    "description": "string",
    "createdAt": "string",
    "labels": "object"
  }
  // end of the list of possible fields
}

An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the operation.

description

string

Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.

createdAt

string (date-time)

Creation timestamp.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

createdBy

string

ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.

modifiedAt

string (date-time)

The time when the Operation resource was last modified.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

done

boolean

If the value is false, it means the operation is still in progress.
If true, the operation is completed, and either error or response is available.

metadata

UpdateVrfMetadata

Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
It typically contains the ID of the target resource that the operation is performed on.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the metadata type, if any.

error

Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

response

Vrf

The normal response of the operation in case of success.
If the original method returns no data on success, such as Delete,
the response is google.protobuf.Empty.
If the original method is the standard Create/Update,
the response should be the target resource of the operation.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the response type, if any.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

UpdateVrfMetadata

Field

Description

vrfId

string

ID of the VRF that is being updated.

Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Field

Description

code

integer (int32)

Error code. An enum value of google.rpc.Code.

message

string

An error message.

details[]

object

A list of messages that carry the error details.

Vrf

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the VRF.

cloudId

string

ID of the cloud that the private subnet belongs to.

folderId

string

ID of the folder that the private subnet belongs to.

name

string

Name of the VRF.
The name is unique within the folder.

description

string

Optional description of the VRF.

createdAt

string (date-time)

Creation timestamp.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Resource labels as key:value pairs.