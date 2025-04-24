Связаться с намиПодключиться

Cloud Backup API, gRPC: BackupService.List

Статья создана
Обновлена 24 апреля 2025 г.

List backups using filters.

gRPC request

rpc List (ListBackupsRequest) returns (ListBackupsResponse)

ListBackupsRequest

{
  // Includes only one of the fields `compute_instance_id`, `archive`, `folder_id`, `instance_policy`, `resource_id`, `policy_id`
  "compute_instance_id": "string",
  "archive": {
    "archive_id": "string",
    "folder_id": "string"
  },
  "folder_id": "string",
  "instance_policy": {
    "compute_instance_id": "string",
    "policy_id": "string"
  },
  "resource_id": "string",
  "policy_id": "string",
  // end of the list of possible fields
  "order_by": "string",
  "filter": "string",
  "type": "ResourceType",
  "page_size": "int64",
  "page_token": "string"
}

Field

Description

compute_instance_id

string

List backups that belongs to specific Compute Cloud instance.

Includes only one of the fields compute_instance_id, archive, folder_id, instance_policy, resource_id, policy_id.

archive

ArchiveParameters

List backups that belongs to specific archive of specific folder.

Includes only one of the fields compute_instance_id, archive, folder_id, instance_policy, resource_id, policy_id.

folder_id

string

List backups that belongs to specific folder.

Includes only one of the fields compute_instance_id, archive, folder_id, instance_policy, resource_id, policy_id.

instance_policy

InstancePolicy

List backups that belongs to specific instance and policy at the same time.

Includes only one of the fields compute_instance_id, archive, folder_id, instance_policy, resource_id, policy_id.

resource_id

string

List backups by specific resource ID.

Includes only one of the fields compute_instance_id, archive, folder_id, instance_policy, resource_id, policy_id.

policy_id

string

List backups by specific policy ID.

Includes only one of the fields compute_instance_id, archive, folder_id, instance_policy, resource_id, policy_id.

order_by

string

By which column the listing should be ordered and in which direction,
format is "createdAt desc". "createdAt desc" if omitted.

filter

string

Filter list by various parameters.
Supported parameters are:

  • created_at

Supported logic operators:

  • AND

type

enum ResourceType

Type of resource. Could be compute VM or baremetal server.

  • RESOURCE_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED
  • COMPUTE: Resource is Compute Cloud VM
  • BMS: Resource is baremetal server

page_size

int64

Number of results per page.

page_token

string

Token for the results page. Not allowed to use if listing is performed by specific policy ID.

ArchiveParameters

Field

Description

archive_id

string

Required field. Archive ID.

folder_id

string

Required field. Folder ID.

InstancePolicy

Field

Description

compute_instance_id

string

Compute Cloud instance ID.

policy_id

string

Policy ID.

ListBackupsResponse

{
  "backups": [
    {
      "id": "string",
      "vault_id": "string",
      "archive_id": "string",
      "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
      "last_seen_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
      "size": "int64",
      "deduplicated_size": "int64",
      "backed_up_data_size": "int64",
      "original_data_size": "int64",
      "attributes": {
        "stream_name": "string",
        "uri": "string"
      },
      "compute_instance_id": "string",
      "disks": [
        {
          "device_model": "string",
          "name": "string",
          "size": "int64",
          "volumes": [
            {
              "free_space": "int64",
              "is_bootable": "bool",
              "is_system": "bool",
              "name": "string",
              "size": "int64",
              "mount_strid": "string"
            }
          ]
        }
      ],
      "type": "Type",
      "deleted": "bool",
      "policy_id": "string",
      "resource_id": "string"
    }
  ],
  "next_page_token": "string"
}

Field

Description

backups[]

Backup

next_page_token

string

Token for the next results page.

Backup

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the backup.

vault_id

string

ID of the backup vault.

archive_id

string

ID of the backup archive.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

last_seen_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

size

int64

Backup size.

deduplicated_size

int64

Deduplicated backup size.

backed_up_data_size

int64

Backed up data size.

original_data_size

int64

Original data size.

attributes

BackupAttributes

compute_instance_id

string

Compute Cloud instance ID.

disks[]

Disk

type

enum Type

  • TYPE_UNSPECIFIED
  • FULL
  • INCREMENTAL

deleted

bool

If this field is true, it means that the backup was deleted.

policy_id

string

Policy ID.

resource_id

string

Resource ID. It identifies Compute Cloud instance in backup service.

BackupAttributes

Backup attributes.

Field

Description

stream_name

string

Backup stream name.

uri

string

URI of the backup archive.

Disk

Field

Description

device_model

string

Device model.

name

string

Disk name.

size

int64

Disk size.

volumes[]

Volume

Volume

Field

Description

free_space

int64

Free space in the volume.

is_bootable

bool

If this field is true, it means that the volume is bootable.

is_system

bool

If this field is true, it means that the volume is a system volume.

name

string

Volume name.

size

int64

Volume size.

mount_strid

string

Mount string ID.
Предыдущая
Overview
Следующая
ListArchives