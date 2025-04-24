Cloud Backup API, gRPC: BackupService.List
List backups using filters.
gRPC request
rpc List (ListBackupsRequest) returns (ListBackupsResponse)
ListBackupsRequest
{
// Includes only one of the fields `compute_instance_id`, `archive`, `folder_id`, `instance_policy`, `resource_id`, `policy_id`
"compute_instance_id": "string",
"archive": {
"archive_id": "string",
"folder_id": "string"
},
"folder_id": "string",
"instance_policy": {
"compute_instance_id": "string",
"policy_id": "string"
},
"resource_id": "string",
"policy_id": "string",
// end of the list of possible fields
"order_by": "string",
"filter": "string",
"type": "ResourceType",
"page_size": "int64",
"page_token": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
compute_instance_id
|
string
List backups that belongs to specific Compute Cloud instance.
Includes only one of the fields
|
archive
|
List backups that belongs to specific archive of specific folder.
Includes only one of the fields
|
folder_id
|
string
List backups that belongs to specific folder.
Includes only one of the fields
|
instance_policy
|
List backups that belongs to specific instance and policy at the same time.
Includes only one of the fields
|
resource_id
|
string
List backups by specific resource ID.
Includes only one of the fields
|
policy_id
|
string
List backups by specific policy ID.
Includes only one of the fields
|
order_by
|
string
By which column the listing should be ordered and in which direction,
|
filter
|
string
Filter list by various parameters.
Supported logic operators:
|
type
|
enum ResourceType
Type of resource. Could be compute VM or baremetal server.
|
page_size
|
int64
Number of results per page.
|
page_token
|
string
Token for the results page. Not allowed to use if listing is performed by specific policy ID.
ArchiveParameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
archive_id
|
string
Required field. Archive ID.
|
folder_id
|
string
Required field. Folder ID.
InstancePolicy
|
Field
|
Description
|
compute_instance_id
|
string
Compute Cloud instance ID.
|
policy_id
|
string
Policy ID.
ListBackupsResponse
{
"backups": [
{
"id": "string",
"vault_id": "string",
"archive_id": "string",
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"last_seen_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"size": "int64",
"deduplicated_size": "int64",
"backed_up_data_size": "int64",
"original_data_size": "int64",
"attributes": {
"stream_name": "string",
"uri": "string"
},
"compute_instance_id": "string",
"disks": [
{
"device_model": "string",
"name": "string",
"size": "int64",
"volumes": [
{
"free_space": "int64",
"is_bootable": "bool",
"is_system": "bool",
"name": "string",
"size": "int64",
"mount_strid": "string"
}
]
}
],
"type": "Type",
"deleted": "bool",
"policy_id": "string",
"resource_id": "string"
}
],
"next_page_token": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
backups[]
|
next_page_token
|
string
Token for the next results page.
Backup
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the backup.
|
vault_id
|
string
ID of the backup vault.
|
archive_id
|
string
ID of the backup archive.
|
created_at
|
last_seen_at
|
size
|
int64
Backup size.
|
deduplicated_size
|
int64
Deduplicated backup size.
|
backed_up_data_size
|
int64
Backed up data size.
|
original_data_size
|
int64
Original data size.
|
attributes
|
compute_instance_id
|
string
Compute Cloud instance ID.
|
disks[]
|
type
|
enum Type
|
deleted
|
bool
If this field is true, it means that the backup was deleted.
|
policy_id
|
string
Policy ID.
|
resource_id
|
string
Resource ID. It identifies Compute Cloud instance in backup service.
BackupAttributes
Backup attributes.
|
Field
|
Description
|
stream_name
|
string
Backup stream name.
|
uri
|
string
URI of the backup archive.
Disk
|
Field
|
Description
|
device_model
|
string
Device model.
|
name
|
string
Disk name.
|
size
|
int64
Disk size.
|
volumes[]
Volume
|
Field
|
Description
|
free_space
|
int64
Free space in the volume.
|
is_bootable
|
bool
If this field is true, it means that the volume is bootable.
|
is_system
|
bool
If this field is true, it means that the volume is a system volume.
|
name
|
string
Volume name.
|
size
|
int64
Volume size.
|
mount_strid
|
string
Mount string ID.