Cloud Backup API, gRPC: BackupService.ListFiles

Статья создана
Обновлена 26 ноября 2024 г.

ListFiles of the backup.

gRPC request

rpc ListFiles (ListFilesRequest) returns (ListFilesResponse)

ListFilesRequest

{
  "folder_id": "string",
  "backup_id": "string",
  "source_id": "string"
}

Field

Description

folder_id

string

Required field. Folder ID.

backup_id

string

Required field. Backup ID.

source_id

string

Empty source will list disks of the backup.

ListFilesResponse

{
  "files": [
    {
      "id": "string",
      "parent_id": "google.protobuf.StringValue",
      "type": "Type",
      "full_path": "string",
      "name": "string",
      "size": "int64",
      "actions": {
        "restore_to_disk": "bool",
        "go_to_location": "bool"
      },
      "modified_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp"
    }
  ]
}

Field

Description

files[]

BackupFile

BackupFile

BackupFile represents a single unit of file or directory system inside the backup.

Field

Description

id

string

Required field. ID of the item. Should be used as source ID in case of listing.

parent_id

google.protobuf.StringValue

Might be empty if this is root directory.

type

enum Type

Required field. Type of the item.

  • TYPE_UNSPECIFIED
  • TYPE_DIR
  • TYPE_FILE

full_path

string

Required field. Absolute path of the item.

name

string

Required field. Name of the directory / file.

size

int64

Size in bytes of the item.

actions

Actions

Required field. Actions that might be done on the object.

modified_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Required field.

Actions

Field

Description

restore_to_disk

bool

Allows to send request to restore item to disk

go_to_location

bool

Allows to move to location by id.
