Cloud Backup API, gRPC: BackupService.ListFiles
ListFiles of the backup.
gRPC request
rpc ListFiles (ListFilesRequest) returns (ListFilesResponse)
ListFilesRequest
{
"folder_id": "string",
"backup_id": "string",
"source_id": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
folder_id
|
string
Required field. Folder ID.
|
backup_id
|
string
Required field. Backup ID.
|
source_id
|
string
Empty source will list disks of the backup.
ListFilesResponse
{
"files": [
{
"id": "string",
"parent_id": "google.protobuf.StringValue",
"type": "Type",
"full_path": "string",
"name": "string",
"size": "int64",
"actions": {
"restore_to_disk": "bool",
"go_to_location": "bool"
},
"modified_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp"
}
]
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
files[]
BackupFile
BackupFile represents a single unit of file or directory system inside the backup.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
Required field. ID of the item. Should be used as source ID in case of listing.
|
parent_id
|
Might be empty if this is root directory.
|
type
|
enum Type
Required field. Type of the item.
|
full_path
|
string
Required field. Absolute path of the item.
|
name
|
string
Required field. Name of the directory / file.
|
size
|
int64
Size in bytes of the item.
|
actions
|
Required field. Actions that might be done on the object.
|
modified_at
|
Required field.
Actions
|
Field
|
Description
|
restore_to_disk
|
bool
Allows to send request to restore item to disk
|
go_to_location
|
bool
Allows to move to location by id.