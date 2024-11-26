Связаться с намиПодключиться

Cloud Backup API, gRPC: BackupService.ListArchives

Статья создана
Обновлена 26 ноября 2024 г.

List archives that holds backups for specified folder or
specified Compute Cloud instance.

gRPC request

rpc ListArchives (ListArchivesRequest) returns (ListArchivesResponse)

ListArchivesRequest

{
  // Includes only one of the fields `folder_id`, `compute_instance_id`
  "folder_id": "string",
  "compute_instance_id": "string"
  // end of the list of possible fields
}

Field

Description

folder_id

string

List of archives in specified folder.

Includes only one of the fields folder_id, compute_instance_id.

compute_instance_id

string

List of archives of the specified Compute Cloud instance.

Includes only one of the fields folder_id, compute_instance_id.

ListArchivesResponse

{
  "archives": [
    {
      "id": "string",
      "name": "string",
      "vault_id": "string",
      "attributes": {
        "aaib": "string",
        "uri": "string"
      },
      "size": "int64",
      "compressed_data_size": "int64",
      "data_size": "int64",
      "original_data_size": "int64",
      "logical_size": "int64",
      "format": "Format",
      "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
      "updated_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
      "last_backup_created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
      "last_seen_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
      "protected_by_password": "bool",
      "encryption_algorithm": "EncryptionAlgorithm",
      "actions": [
        "Action"
      ],
      "backup_plan_id": "string",
      "backup_plan_name": "string",
      "description": "string",
      "display_name": "string",
      "compute_instance_id": "string",
      "consistent": "bool",
      "deleted": "bool",
      "resource_id": "string"
    }
  ]
}

Field

Description

archives[]

Archive

Archive

Archive is a container that holds backups of Compute Cloud instance.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the backup.

name

string

Name of the backup.

vault_id

string

ID of the backup vault.

attributes

ArchiveAttributes

Archive attributes.

size

int64

Archive size.

compressed_data_size

int64

Compressed data size.

data_size

int64

Data size.

original_data_size

int64

Original data size.

logical_size

int64

Logical size.

format

enum Format

  • FORMAT_UNSPECIFIED
  • VERSION_11: A legacy backup format used in older versions. It's not recommended to use.
  • VERSION_12: A new format recommended in most cases for fast backup and recovery.
  • AUTO: Automatic version selection. Will be used version 12 unless the protection
    plan (policy) appends backups to the ones created by earlier product
    versions.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

updated_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

last_backup_created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

last_seen_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

protected_by_password

bool

If this field is true, it means that any of encryption algorithm
has been chosen.

encryption_algorithm

enum EncryptionAlgorithm

  • ENCRYPTION_ALGORITHM_UNSPECIFIED
  • NONE
  • AES128
  • AES192
  • AES256

actions[]

enum Action

  • ACTION_UNSPECIFIED
  • REFRESH
  • DELETE_BY_AGENT

backup_plan_id

string

Backup plan ID.

backup_plan_name

string

Backup plan name.

description

string

Backup plan description.

display_name

string

Display name, e.g. INSTANCE_NAME - POLICY_NAME.

compute_instance_id

string

Compute Cloud instance ID.

consistent

bool

If this field is true, it means that the archive is consistent.

deleted

bool

If this field is true, it means that the archive was deleted.

resource_id

string

Resource ID.

ArchiveAttributes

Archive attributes.

Field

Description

aaib

string

Archive attribute. Default value: 0.

uri

string

URI of the backup archive.
Предыдущая
List
Следующая
ListFiles