Cloud Backup API, gRPC: BackupService.ListArchives
List archives that holds backups for specified folder or
specified Compute Cloud instance.
gRPC request
rpc ListArchives (ListArchivesRequest) returns (ListArchivesResponse)
ListArchivesRequest
{
// Includes only one of the fields `folder_id`, `compute_instance_id`
"folder_id": "string",
"compute_instance_id": "string"
// end of the list of possible fields
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
folder_id
|
string
List of archives in specified folder.
Includes only one of the fields
|
compute_instance_id
|
string
List of archives of the specified Compute Cloud instance.
Includes only one of the fields
ListArchivesResponse
{
"archives": [
{
"id": "string",
"name": "string",
"vault_id": "string",
"attributes": {
"aaib": "string",
"uri": "string"
},
"size": "int64",
"compressed_data_size": "int64",
"data_size": "int64",
"original_data_size": "int64",
"logical_size": "int64",
"format": "Format",
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"updated_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"last_backup_created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"last_seen_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"protected_by_password": "bool",
"encryption_algorithm": "EncryptionAlgorithm",
"actions": [
"Action"
],
"backup_plan_id": "string",
"backup_plan_name": "string",
"description": "string",
"display_name": "string",
"compute_instance_id": "string",
"consistent": "bool",
"deleted": "bool",
"resource_id": "string"
}
]
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
archives[]
Archive
Archive is a container that holds backups of Compute Cloud instance.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the backup.
|
name
|
string
Name of the backup.
|
vault_id
|
string
ID of the backup vault.
|
attributes
|
Archive attributes.
|
size
|
int64
Archive size.
|
compressed_data_size
|
int64
Compressed data size.
|
data_size
|
int64
Data size.
|
original_data_size
|
int64
Original data size.
|
logical_size
|
int64
Logical size.
|
format
|
enum Format
|
created_at
|
updated_at
|
last_backup_created_at
|
last_seen_at
|
protected_by_password
|
bool
If this field is true, it means that any of encryption algorithm
|
encryption_algorithm
|
enum EncryptionAlgorithm
|
actions[]
|
enum Action
|
backup_plan_id
|
string
Backup plan ID.
|
backup_plan_name
|
string
Backup plan name.
|
description
|
string
Backup plan description.
|
display_name
|
string
Display name, e.g.
|
compute_instance_id
|
string
Compute Cloud instance ID.
|
consistent
|
bool
If this field is true, it means that the archive is consistent.
|
deleted
|
bool
If this field is true, it means that the archive was deleted.
|
resource_id
|
string
Resource ID.
ArchiveAttributes
Archive attributes.
|
Field
|
Description
|
aaib
|
string
Archive attribute. Default value:
|
uri
|
string
URI of the backup archive.