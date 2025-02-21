Связаться с намиПодключиться

Cloud Backup API, gRPC: BackupService.DeleteArchive

Обновлена 21 февраля 2025 г.

Delete specific archive.

gRPC request

rpc DeleteArchive (DeleteArchiveRequest) returns (operation.Operation)

DeleteArchiveRequest

{
  "archive_id": "string",
  "folder_id": "string",
  "instance_id": "string",
  "policy_id": "string"
}

Field

Description

archive_id

string

Archive ID that should be deleted.

folder_id

string

Folder ID of the archive to delete.

instance_id

string

Instance ID of the Archive.

policy_id

string

Policy ID of the Archive.

operation.Operation

{
  "id": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "created_by": "string",
  "modified_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "done": "bool",
  "metadata": {
    "archive_id": "string",
    "folder_id": "string"
  },
  // Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
  "error": "google.rpc.Status",
  "response": "google.protobuf.Empty"
  // end of the list of possible fields
}

An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the operation.

description

string

Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp.

created_by

string

ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.

modified_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

The time when the Operation resource was last modified.

done

bool

If the value is false, it means the operation is still in progress.
If true, the operation is completed, and either error or response is available.

metadata

DeleteArchiveMetadata

Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
It typically contains the ID of the target resource that the operation is performed on.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the metadata type, if any.

error

google.rpc.Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

response

google.protobuf.Empty

The normal response of the operation in case of success.
If the original method returns no data on success, such as Delete,
the response is google.protobuf.Empty.
If the original method is the standard Create/Update,
the response should be the target resource of the operation.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the response type, if any.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

DeleteArchiveMetadata

Field

Description

archive_id

string

Archive ID that should be deleted.

folder_id

string

Folder ID of the archive.
