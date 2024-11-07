Cloud Backup API: gRPC reference
Статья создана
Обновлена 7 ноября 2024 г.
This API reference is organized around Cloud Backup resources. Actions are performed by making RPC calls. For more information about API architecture, see API Concepts.
Interface definitions available at GitHub.
Service URL:
https://backup.api.yandexcloud.kz
|
Service
|
Description
|
A set of methods for managing backups.
|
A set of methods for managing operations for asynchronous API requests.
|
A set of methods for managing policies.
|
A set of methods for managing backup providers.
|
A set of methods for managing backup resources: Compute Cloud instances.