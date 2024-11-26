Cloud Backup API, gRPC: BackupService.StartFilesRecovery
StartFilesRecovery runs recovery process of selected files to specific Compute Cloud instance.
gRPC request
rpc StartFilesRecovery (StartFilesRecoveryRequest) returns (operation.Operation)
StartFilesRecoveryRequest
{
"compute_instance_id": "string",
"backup_id": "string",
"opts": {
"overwrite": "Overwrite",
"reboot_if_needed": "bool",
// Includes only one of the fields `original`, `custom`
"original": "TargetPathOriginal",
"custom": {
"path": "string"
}
// end of the list of possible fields
},
"source_ids": [
"string"
]
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
compute_instance_id
|
string
Required field. Destination instance ID.
|
backup_id
|
string
Required field. Backup ID.
|
opts
|
Required field.
|
source_ids[]
|
string
FilesRecoveryOptions
|
Field
|
Description
|
overwrite
|
enum Overwrite
Overwrite options declares the behavior for files that already exists on the file system.
|
reboot_if_needed
|
bool
specifies whether the recovery plan is able to reboot host if needed.
|
original
|
Keep original paths of files.
Includes only one of the fields
Path strategy for selected files.
|
custom
|
Set custom folder for file recovery.
Includes only one of the fields
Path strategy for selected files.
TargetPathOriginal
|
Field
|
Description
|
Empty
TargetPathCustom
|
Field
|
Description
|
path
|
string
Custom folder for file recovery.
operation.Operation
{
"id": "string",
"description": "string",
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"created_by": "string",
"modified_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"done": "bool",
"metadata": {
"progress_percentage": "double",
"compute_instance_id": "string",
"backup_id": "string",
"source_ids": [
"string"
]
},
// Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
"error": "google.rpc.Status",
"response": "google.protobuf.Empty"
// end of the list of possible fields
}
An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the operation.
|
description
|
string
Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.
|
created_at
|
Creation timestamp.
|
created_by
|
string
ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.
|
modified_at
|
The time when the Operation resource was last modified.
|
done
|
bool
If the value is
|
metadata
|
Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
|
error
|
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
|
response
|
The normal response of the operation in case of success.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
StartFilesRecoveryMetadata
|
Field
|
Description
|
progress_percentage
|
double
|
compute_instance_id
|
string
Required field. Destination instance ID.
|
backup_id
|
string
Required field. Backup ID.
|
source_ids[]
|
string