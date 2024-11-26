Связаться с намиПодключиться

Cloud Backup API, gRPC: BackupService.StartFilesRecovery

StartFilesRecovery runs recovery process of selected files to specific Compute Cloud instance.

gRPC request

rpc StartFilesRecovery (StartFilesRecoveryRequest) returns (operation.Operation)

StartFilesRecoveryRequest

{
  "compute_instance_id": "string",
  "backup_id": "string",
  "opts": {
    "overwrite": "Overwrite",
    "reboot_if_needed": "bool",
    // Includes only one of the fields `original`, `custom`
    "original": "TargetPathOriginal",
    "custom": {
      "path": "string"
    }
    // end of the list of possible fields
  },
  "source_ids": [
    "string"
  ]
}

Field

Description

compute_instance_id

string

Required field. Destination instance ID.

backup_id

string

Required field. Backup ID.

opts

FilesRecoveryOptions

Required field.

source_ids[]

string

FilesRecoveryOptions

Field

Description

overwrite

enum Overwrite

Overwrite options declares the behavior for files that already exists on the file system.

  • OVERWRITE_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified value treated as Overwrite all
  • OVERWRITE_ALL: All overwrites all existing files by recovered ones.
  • OVERWRITE_OLDER: Older overwrites older files only.
  • OVERWRITE_NONE: None does not overwrites files at all.

reboot_if_needed

bool

specifies whether the recovery plan is able to reboot host if needed.

original

TargetPathOriginal

Keep original paths of files.

Includes only one of the fields original, custom.

Path strategy for selected files.

custom

TargetPathCustom

Set custom folder for file recovery.

Includes only one of the fields original, custom.

Path strategy for selected files.

TargetPathOriginal

Field

Description

Empty

TargetPathCustom

Field

Description

path

string

Custom folder for file recovery.

operation.Operation

{
  "id": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "created_by": "string",
  "modified_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "done": "bool",
  "metadata": {
    "progress_percentage": "double",
    "compute_instance_id": "string",
    "backup_id": "string",
    "source_ids": [
      "string"
    ]
  },
  // Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
  "error": "google.rpc.Status",
  "response": "google.protobuf.Empty"
  // end of the list of possible fields
}

An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the operation.

description

string

Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp.

created_by

string

ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.

modified_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

The time when the Operation resource was last modified.

done

bool

If the value is false, it means the operation is still in progress.
If true, the operation is completed, and either error or response is available.

metadata

StartFilesRecoveryMetadata

Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
It typically contains the ID of the target resource that the operation is performed on.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the metadata type, if any.

error

google.rpc.Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

response

google.protobuf.Empty

The normal response of the operation in case of success.
If the original method returns no data on success, such as Delete,
the response is google.protobuf.Empty.
If the original method is the standard Create/Update,
the response should be the target resource of the operation.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the response type, if any.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

StartFilesRecoveryMetadata

Field

Description

progress_percentage

double

compute_instance_id

string

Required field. Destination instance ID.

backup_id

string

Required field. Backup ID.

source_ids[]

string
