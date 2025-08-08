Contact UsGet started
BareMetal API, REST: Vrf.Get

Updated at August 8, 2025

Returns the specific VRF resource.

To get the list of available VRFs, make a List request.

HTTP request

GET https://baremetal.api.cloud.yandex.net/baremetal/v1alpha/vrfs/{vrfId}

Path parameters

Field

Description

vrfId

string

Required field. ID of the VRF to return.

To get the VRF ID, use a VrfService.List request.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "id": "string",
  "cloudId": "string",
  "folderId": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "createdAt": "string",
  "labels": "object"
}

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the VRF.

cloudId

string

ID of the cloud that the private subnet belongs to.

folderId

string

ID of the folder that the private subnet belongs to.

name

string

Name of the VRF.
The name is unique within the folder.

description

string

Optional description of the VRF.

createdAt

string (date-time)

Creation timestamp.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Resource labels as key:value pairs.