BareMetal API, REST: Vrf.Get
Returns the specific VRF resource.
To get the list of available VRFs, make a List request.
HTTP request
GET https://baremetal.api.cloud.yandex.net/baremetal/v1alpha/vrfs/{vrfId}
Path parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
vrfId
|
string
Required field. ID of the VRF to return.
To get the VRF ID, use a VrfService.List request.
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"id": "string",
"cloudId": "string",
"folderId": "string",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"createdAt": "string",
"labels": "object"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the VRF.
|
cloudId
|
string
ID of the cloud that the private subnet belongs to.
|
folderId
|
string
ID of the folder that the private subnet belongs to.
|
name
|
string
Name of the VRF.
|
description
|
string
Optional description of the VRF.
|
createdAt
|
string (date-time)
Creation timestamp.
|
labels
|
object (map<string, string>)
Resource labels as