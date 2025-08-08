Contact UsGet started
BareMetal API, REST: HardwarePool.List

Updated at August 8, 2025

Retrieves the list of HardwarePool resources.

HTTP request

GET https://baremetal.api.cloud.yandex.net/baremetal/v1alpha/hardwarePools

Query parameters

Field

Description

pageSize

string (int64)

The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
results is greater than page_size,
the service returns a ListHardwarePoolsResponse.nextPageToken
that can be used to get the next page of results in subsequent list requests.
Default value is 20.

pageToken

string

Page token. To get the next page of results, set page_token to the
ListHardwarePoolsResponse.nextPageToken returned by a previous list request.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "hardwarePools": [
    {
      "id": "string",
      "zoneId": "string"
    }
  ],
  "nextPageToken": "string"
}

Field

Description

hardwarePools[]

HardwarePool

List of HardwarePool resources.

nextPageToken

string

Token for getting the next page of the list. If the number of results is greater than
[ListHardwarePoolsResponse.page_size], use next_page_token as the value
for the [ListHardwarePoolsResponse.page_token] parameter in the next list request.

Each subsequent page will have its own next_page_token to continue paging through the results.

HardwarePool

A HardwarePool resource.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the hardware pool.

zoneId

string

ID of the zone where the hardware pool is located.

To get the zone ID use a ZoneService.List request.