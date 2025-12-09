API Gateway Service, gRPC: ApiGatewayService.Resume
Resumes the specified API gateway.
gRPC request
rpc Resume (ResumeApiGatewayRequest) returns (operation.Operation)
ResumeApiGatewayRequest
{
"api_gateway_id": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
api_gateway_id
|
string
Required field. ID of the API gateway to update.
To get a API gateway ID make a ApiGatewayService.List request.
operation.Operation
{
"id": "string",
"description": "string",
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"created_by": "string",
"modified_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"done": "bool",
"metadata": {
"api_gateway_id": "string"
},
// Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
"error": "google.rpc.Status",
"response": {
"id": "string",
"folder_id": "string",
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"labels": "map<string, string>",
"status": "Status",
"domain": "string",
"log_group_id": "string",
"attached_domains": [
{
"domain_id": "string",
"certificate_id": "string",
"enabled": "bool",
"domain": "string"
}
],
"connectivity": {
"network_id": "string",
"subnet_id": [
"string"
]
},
"log_options": {
"disabled": "bool",
// Includes only one of the fields `log_group_id`, `folder_id`
"log_group_id": "string",
"folder_id": "string",
// end of the list of possible fields
"min_level": "Level"
},
"variables": "map<string, VariableInput>",
"canary": {
"weight": "int64",
"variables": "map<string, VariableInput>"
},
"execution_timeout": "google.protobuf.Duration"
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the operation.
|
description
|
string
Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.
|
created_at
|
Creation timestamp.
|
created_by
|
string
ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.
|
modified_at
|
The time when the Operation resource was last modified.
|
done
|
bool
If the value is
|
metadata
|
Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
|
error
|
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
|
response
|
The normal response of the operation in case of success.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
ResumeApiGatewayMetadata
|
Field
|
Description
|
api_gateway_id
|
string
ID of the API gateway that is being resumed.
ApiGateway
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the API gateway. Generated at creation time.
|
folder_id
|
string
ID of the folder that the API gateway belongs to.
|
created_at
|
Creation timestamp for the API-gateway.
|
name
|
string
Name of the API gateway. The name is unique within the folder.
|
description
|
string
Description of the API gateway.
|
labels
|
object (map<string, string>)
API gateway labels as
|
status
|
enum Status
Status of the API gateway.
|
domain
|
string
Default domain for the API gateway. Generated at creation time.
|
log_group_id
|
string
ID of the log group for the API gateway.
|
attached_domains[]
|
List of domains attached to API gateway.
|
connectivity
|
Network access. If specified the gateway will be attached to specified network/subnet(s).
|
log_options
|
Options for logging from the API gateway.
|
variables
|
object (map<string, VariableInput>)
Values of variables defined in the specification.
|
canary
|
Canary release of the gateway.
|
execution_timeout
|
Timeout for gateway call execution
AttachedDomain
|
Field
|
Description
|
domain_id
|
string
ID of the domain.
|
certificate_id
|
string
ID of the domain certificate.
|
enabled
|
bool
Enabling flag.
|
domain
|
string
Name of the domain.
Connectivity
Gateway connectivity specification.
|
Field
|
Description
|
network_id
|
string
Network the gateway will have access to.
|
subnet_id[]
|
string
Complete list of subnets (from the same network) the gateway can be attached to.
LogOptions
|
Field
|
Description
|
disabled
|
bool
Is logging from API gateway disabled.
|
log_group_id
|
string
Entry should be written to log group resolved by ID.
Includes only one of the fields
Log entries destination.
|
folder_id
|
string
Entry should be written to default log group for specified folder.
Includes only one of the fields
Log entries destination.
|
min_level
|
enum Level
Minimum log entry level.
See LogLevel.Level for details.
VariableInput
|
Field
|
Description
|
string_value
|
string
Includes only one of the fields
Variable value that can has only primitive type
|
int_value
|
int64
Includes only one of the fields
Variable value that can has only primitive type
|
double_value
|
double
Includes only one of the fields
Variable value that can has only primitive type
|
bool_value
|
bool
Includes only one of the fields
Variable value that can has only primitive type
Canary
|
Field
|
Description
|
weight
|
int64
It describes percentage of requests, which will be processed by canary.
Acceptable values are 0 to 99, inclusive.
|
variables
|
object (map<string, VariableInput>)
Values specification variables, associated with canary.
More than 0 per resource.