API Gateway Service, gRPC: ApiGatewayService.ListAccessBindings
Lists existing access bindings for the specified API gateway.
gRPC request
rpc ListAccessBindings (access.ListAccessBindingsRequest) returns (access.ListAccessBindingsResponse)
access.ListAccessBindingsRequest
{
"resource_id": "string",
"page_size": "int64",
"page_token": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
resource_id
|
string
Required field. ID of the resource to list access bindings for.
To get the resource ID, use a corresponding List request.
|
page_size
|
int64
The maximum number of results per page that should be returned. If the number of available
|
page_token
|
string
Page token. Set
access.ListAccessBindingsResponse
{
"access_bindings": [
{
"role_id": "string",
"subject": {
"id": "string",
"type": "string"
}
}
],
"next_page_token": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
access_bindings[]
|
List of access bindings for the specified resource.
|
next_page_token
|
string
This token allows you to get the next page of results for list requests. If the number of results
AccessBinding
|
Field
|
Description
|
role_id
|
string
Required field. ID of the yandex.cloud.iam.v1.Role that is assigned to the
|
subject
|
Required field. Identity for which access binding is being created.
Subject
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
Required field. ID of the subject.
It can contain one of the following values:
|
type
|
string
Required field. Type of the subject.
It can contain one of the following values:
For more information, see Subject to which the role is assigned.