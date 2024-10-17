Связаться с намиПодключиться

API Gateway Service, gRPC: ApiGatewayService

Обновлена 17 октября 2024 г.

A set of methods for managing API gateways.

Methods

Method

Description

Get

Returns the specified API gateway. Note that only API gateway basic attributes are returned.

List

Retrieves the list of API gateways in the specified folder.

Create

Creates an API gateway in the specified folder.

Update

Updates the specified API gateway.

Delete

Deletes the specified API gateway.

AddDomain

Attaches domain to the specified API gateway.

RemoveDomain

Detaches domain from the specified API gateway.

GetOpenapiSpec

Returns the OpenAPI specification of specified API gateway.

ListOperations

Lists operations for the specified API gateway.

ListAccessBindings

Lists existing access bindings for the specified API gateway.

SetAccessBindings

Sets access bindings for the specified API gateway.

UpdateAccessBindings

Updates access bindings for the specified API gateway.
