Связаться с намиПодключиться

API Gateway Service, gRPC: ApiGatewayService.Create

Статья создана
Обновлена 17 декабря 2024 г.

Creates an API gateway in the specified folder.

gRPC request

rpc Create (CreateApiGatewayRequest) returns (operation.Operation)

CreateApiGatewayRequest

{
  "folder_id": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "labels": "map<string, string>",
  // Includes only one of the fields `openapi_spec`
  "openapi_spec": "string",
  // end of the list of possible fields
  "connectivity": {
    "network_id": "string",
    "subnet_id": [
      "string"
    ]
  },
  "log_options": {
    "disabled": "bool",
    // Includes only one of the fields `log_group_id`, `folder_id`
    "log_group_id": "string",
    "folder_id": "string",
    // end of the list of possible fields
    "min_level": "Level"
  },
  "variables": "map<string, VariableInput>",
  "canary": {
    "weight": "int64",
    "variables": "map<string, VariableInput>"
  },
  "execution_timeout": "google.protobuf.Duration"
}

Field

Description

folder_id

string

Required field. ID of the folder to create an API gateway in.

To get a folder ID make a yandex.cloud.resourcemanager.v1.FolderService.List request.

name

string

Name of the API gateway.
The name must be unique within the folder.

description

string

Description of the API gateway.

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Resource labels as key:value pairs.

openapi_spec

string

The text of specification, JSON or YAML.

Includes only one of the fields openapi_spec.

OpenAPI specification of API gateway.

connectivity

Connectivity

Gateway connectivity. If specified the gateway will be attached to specified network/subnet(s).

log_options

LogOptions

Options for logging from the API gateway.

variables

object (map<string, VariableInput>)

Values of variables defined in the specification.

canary

Canary

Canary release of the gateway.

execution_timeout

google.protobuf.Duration

Timeout for gateway call execution

Connectivity

Gateway connectivity specification.

Field

Description

network_id

string

Network the gateway will have access to.
It's essential to specify network with subnets in all availability zones.

subnet_id[]

string

Complete list of subnets (from the same network) the gateway can be attached to.
It's essential to specify at least one subnet for each availability zones.

LogOptions

Field

Description

disabled

bool

Is logging from API gateway disabled.

log_group_id

string

Entry should be written to log group resolved by ID.

Includes only one of the fields log_group_id, folder_id.

Log entries destination.

folder_id

string

Entry should be written to default log group for specified folder.

Includes only one of the fields log_group_id, folder_id.

Log entries destination.

min_level

enum Level

Minimum log entry level.

See LogLevel.Level for details.

  • LEVEL_UNSPECIFIED: Default log level.

    Equivalent to not specifying log level at all.

  • TRACE: Trace log level.

    Possible use case: verbose logging of some business logic.

  • DEBUG: Debug log level.

    Possible use case: debugging special cases in application logic.

  • INFO: Info log level.

    Mostly used for information messages.

  • WARN: Warn log level.

    May be used to alert about significant events.

  • ERROR: Error log level.

    May be used to alert about errors in infrastructure, logic, etc.

  • FATAL: Fatal log level.

    May be used to alert about unrecoverable failures and events.

VariableInput

Field

Description

string_value

string

Includes only one of the fields string_value, int_value, double_value, bool_value.

Variable value that can has only primitive type

int_value

int64

Includes only one of the fields string_value, int_value, double_value, bool_value.

Variable value that can has only primitive type

double_value

double

Includes only one of the fields string_value, int_value, double_value, bool_value.

Variable value that can has only primitive type

bool_value

bool

Includes only one of the fields string_value, int_value, double_value, bool_value.

Variable value that can has only primitive type

Canary

Field

Description

weight

int64

It describes percentage of requests, which will be processed by canary.

variables

object (map<string, VariableInput>)

Values specification variables, associated with canary.

operation.Operation

{
  "id": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "created_by": "string",
  "modified_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "done": "bool",
  "metadata": {
    "api_gateway_id": "string"
  },
  // Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
  "error": "google.rpc.Status",
  "response": {
    "id": "string",
    "folder_id": "string",
    "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
    "name": "string",
    "description": "string",
    "labels": "map<string, string>",
    "status": "Status",
    "domain": "string",
    "log_group_id": "string",
    "attached_domains": [
      {
        "domain_id": "string",
        "certificate_id": "string",
        "enabled": "bool",
        "domain": "string"
      }
    ],
    "connectivity": {
      "network_id": "string",
      "subnet_id": [
        "string"
      ]
    },
    "log_options": {
      "disabled": "bool",
      // Includes only one of the fields `log_group_id`, `folder_id`
      "log_group_id": "string",
      "folder_id": "string",
      // end of the list of possible fields
      "min_level": "Level"
    },
    "variables": "map<string, VariableInput>",
    "canary": {
      "weight": "int64",
      "variables": "map<string, VariableInput>"
    },
    "execution_timeout": "google.protobuf.Duration"
  }
  // end of the list of possible fields
}

An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the operation.

description

string

Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp.

created_by

string

ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.

modified_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

The time when the Operation resource was last modified.

done

bool

If the value is false, it means the operation is still in progress.
If true, the operation is completed, and either error or response is available.

metadata

CreateApiGatewayMetadata

Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
It typically contains the ID of the target resource that the operation is performed on.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the metadata type, if any.

error

google.rpc.Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

response

ApiGateway

The normal response of the operation in case of success.
If the original method returns no data on success, such as Delete,
the response is google.protobuf.Empty.
If the original method is the standard Create/Update,
the response should be the target resource of the operation.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the response type, if any.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

CreateApiGatewayMetadata

Field

Description

api_gateway_id

string

ID of the API gateway that is being created.

ApiGateway

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the API gateway. Generated at creation time.

folder_id

string

ID of the folder that the API gateway belongs to.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp for the API-gateway.

name

string

Name of the API gateway. The name is unique within the folder.

description

string

Description of the API gateway.

labels

object (map<string, string>)

API gateway labels as key:value pairs.

status

enum Status

Status of the API gateway.

  • STATUS_UNSPECIFIED
  • CREATING: API gateway is being created.
  • ACTIVE: API gateway is ready for use.
  • DELETING: API gateway is being deleted.
  • ERROR: API gateway failed. The only allowed action is delete.
  • UPDATING: API gateway is being updated.

domain

string

Default domain for the API gateway. Generated at creation time.

log_group_id

string

ID of the log group for the API gateway.

attached_domains[]

AttachedDomain

List of domains attached to API gateway.

connectivity

Connectivity

Network access. If specified the gateway will be attached to specified network/subnet(s).

log_options

LogOptions

Options for logging from the API gateway.

variables

object (map<string, VariableInput>)

Values of variables defined in the specification.

canary

Canary

Canary release of the gateway.

execution_timeout

google.protobuf.Duration

Timeout for gateway call execution

AttachedDomain

Field

Description

domain_id

string

ID of the domain.

certificate_id

string

ID of the domain certificate.

enabled

bool

Enabling flag.

domain

string

Name of the domain.

Connectivity

Gateway connectivity specification.

Field

Description

network_id

string

Network the gateway will have access to.
It's essential to specify network with subnets in all availability zones.

subnet_id[]

string

Complete list of subnets (from the same network) the gateway can be attached to.
It's essential to specify at least one subnet for each availability zones.

LogOptions

Field

Description

disabled

bool

Is logging from API gateway disabled.

log_group_id

string

Entry should be written to log group resolved by ID.

Includes only one of the fields log_group_id, folder_id.

Log entries destination.

folder_id

string

Entry should be written to default log group for specified folder.

Includes only one of the fields log_group_id, folder_id.

Log entries destination.

min_level

enum Level

Minimum log entry level.

See LogLevel.Level for details.

  • LEVEL_UNSPECIFIED: Default log level.

    Equivalent to not specifying log level at all.

  • TRACE: Trace log level.

    Possible use case: verbose logging of some business logic.

  • DEBUG: Debug log level.

    Possible use case: debugging special cases in application logic.

  • INFO: Info log level.

    Mostly used for information messages.

  • WARN: Warn log level.

    May be used to alert about significant events.

  • ERROR: Error log level.

    May be used to alert about errors in infrastructure, logic, etc.

  • FATAL: Fatal log level.

    May be used to alert about unrecoverable failures and events.

VariableInput

Field

Description

string_value

string

Includes only one of the fields string_value, int_value, double_value, bool_value.

Variable value that can has only primitive type

int_value

int64

Includes only one of the fields string_value, int_value, double_value, bool_value.

Variable value that can has only primitive type

double_value

double

Includes only one of the fields string_value, int_value, double_value, bool_value.

Variable value that can has only primitive type

bool_value

bool

Includes only one of the fields string_value, int_value, double_value, bool_value.

Variable value that can has only primitive type

Canary

Field

Description

weight

int64

It describes percentage of requests, which will be processed by canary.

variables

object (map<string, VariableInput>)

Values specification variables, associated with canary.
Предыдущая
List
Следующая
Update