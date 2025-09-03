Contact UsGet started
Creating an L7 load balancer in Application Load Balancer with a Yandex Smart Web Security profile through Terraform

Updated at September 3, 2025

To create an L7 load balancer with a Smart Web Security profile through Terraform:

  1. Get your cloud ready.
  2. Create your infrastructure.
  3. Configure DNS.
  4. Test the security profile.

If you no longer need the resources you created, delete them.

Get your cloud ready

Sign up for Yandex Cloud and create a billing account:

  1. Navigate to the management console and log in to Yandex Cloud or create a new account.
  2. On the Yandex Cloud Billing page, make sure you have a billing account linked and it has the ACTIVE or TRIAL_ACTIVE status. If you do not have a billing account, create one and link a cloud to it.

If you have an active billing account, you can navigate to the cloud page to create or select a folder for your infrastructure.

Learn more about clouds and folders here.

The infrastructure support costs for an L7 load balancer with a Smart Web Security profile include:

Create your infrastructure

With Terraform, you can quickly create a cloud infrastructure in Yandex Cloud and manage it using configuration files. These files store the infrastructure description written in HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL). If you change the configuration files, Terraform automatically detects which part of your configuration is already deployed, and what should be added or removed.

Terraform is distributed under the Business Source License. The Yandex Cloud provider for Terraform is distributed under the MPL-2.0 license.

For more information about the provider resources, see the relevant documentation on the Terraform website or its mirror.

To create an infrastructure using Terraform:

  1. Install Terraform, get the credentials, and specify the source for installing the Yandex Cloud provider (see Configure a provider, Step 1).

  2. Prepare your infrastructure description files:

    1. Clone the repository with configuration files:

      git clone https://github.com/yandex-cloud-examples/yc-alb-with-sws-profile.git

    2. Navigate to the repository directory. Make sure it contains the following files:

      • alb-smartwebsecurity-config.tf: New infrastructure configuration.
      • alb-smartwebsecurity.auto.tfvars: User data file.
    1. Create a folder for configuration files.
    2. In the folder, create:

      1. alb-smartwebsecurity-config.tf configuration file:

        alb-smartwebsecurity-config.tf
        # Declaring variables with sensitive data

variable "folder_id" {
  type = string
}

variable "vm_user" {
  type = string
}

variable "ssh_key_path" {
  type = string
}

variable "allowed_ip" {
  type = string
}

# Adding other variables

locals {
  zone               = "ru-central1-a"
  network_name       = "web-network"
  subnet_name        = "subnet1"
  sg_vm_name         = "sg-web"
  vm_name            = "test-vm1"
  vm_image_family    = "lemp"
}

# Configuring the provider

terraform {
  required_providers {
    yandex = {
      source  = "yandex-cloud/yandex"
      version = ">= 0.47.0"
    }
  }
}

provider "yandex" {
  folder_id = var.folder_id
}

# Creating a cloud network

resource "yandex_vpc_network" "network-1" {
  name = local.network_name
}

# Creating a subnet

resource "yandex_vpc_subnet" "subnet-1" {
  name           = local.subnet_name
  v4_cidr_blocks = ["192.168.1.0/24"]
  zone           = local.zone
  network_id     = yandex_vpc_network.network-1.id
}

# Creating a security group

resource "yandex_vpc_security_group" "sg-1" {
  name        = local.sg_vm_name
  network_id  = yandex_vpc_network.network-1.id
  egress {
    protocol       = "ANY"
    description    = "any"
    v4_cidr_blocks = ["0.0.0.0/0"]
    from_port      = 1
    to_port        = 65535
  }
  ingress {
    protocol       = "TCP"
    description    = "ext-http"
    v4_cidr_blocks = ["0.0.0.0/0"]
    port           = 80
  }
  ingress {
    protocol       = "TCP"
    description    = "ext-https"
    v4_cidr_blocks = ["0.0.0.0/0"]
    port           = 443
  }
  ingress {
    protocol          = "TCP"
    description       = "healthchecks"
    predefined_target = "loadbalancer_healthchecks"
    port              = 30080
  }
}

# Adding a prebuilt VM image

resource "yandex_compute_image" "lamp-vm-image" {
  source_family = local.vm_image_family
}

resource "yandex_compute_disk" "boot-disk" {
  name     = "bootvmdisk"
  type     = "network-hdd"
  zone     = local.zone
  size     = "20"
  image_id = yandex_compute_image.lamp-vm-image.id
}

# Creating a VM instance

resource "yandex_compute_instance" "vm" {
  name        = local.vm_name
  platform_id = "standard-v3"
  zone        = local.zone
  resources {
    core_fraction = 20
    cores         = 2
    memory        = 1
  }
  boot_disk {
    disk_id = yandex_compute_disk.boot-disk.id
  }
  network_interface {
    subnet_id          = yandex_vpc_subnet.subnet-1.id
    nat                = true
    security_group_ids = [yandex_vpc_security_group.sg-1.id]
  }
  metadata = {
    user-data = "#cloud-config\nusers:\n  - name: ${var.vm_user}\n    groups: sudo\n    shell: /bin/bash\n    sudo: 'ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL'\n    ssh_authorized_keys:\n      - ${file("${var.ssh_key_path}")}"
  }
}

# Creating a security profile

resource "yandex_sws_security_profile" "demo-profile-simple" {
  name           = "test-profile"
  default_action = "DENY"
  
  # Smart Protection rule providing full protection
  security_rule {
    name     = "smart-protection"
    priority = 999900

    smart_protection {
      mode = "FULL"
    }
  }

  # Basic rule, allows traffic from the specified IP address without checking by the Smart Protection rule
  security_rule {
    name     = "my-rule"
    priority = 999800

    rule_condition {
      action = "ALLOW"
      condition {
        source_ip {
          ip_ranges_match {
            ip_ranges = [var.allowed_ip]

          }
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

# Creating a target group

resource "yandex_alb_target_group" "foo" {
  name           = "test-target-group"

  target {
    subnet_id    = yandex_vpc_subnet.subnet-1.id
    ip_address   = yandex_compute_instance.vm.network_interface.0.ip_address
  }
}

# Creating a backend group

resource "yandex_alb_backend_group" "alb-bg" {
  name                     = "test-backend-group"

  http_backend {
    name                   = "backend-1"
    port                   = 80
    target_group_ids       = [yandex_alb_target_group.foo.id]
    healthcheck {
      timeout              = "10s"
      interval             = "2s"
      healthcheck_port     = 80
      http_healthcheck {
        path               = "/"
      }
    }
  }
}

# Creating an HTTP router

resource "yandex_alb_http_router" "alb-router" {
  name   = "test-http-router"
}

resource "yandex_alb_virtual_host" "alb-host" {
  name           = "test-virtual-host"
  http_router_id = yandex_alb_http_router.alb-router.id
  authority      = ["*"]
  route {
    name = "route-1"
    http_route {
      http_route_action {
        backend_group_id = yandex_alb_backend_group.alb-bg.id
      }
    }
  }
  route_options {
    security_profile_id   = yandex_sws_security_profile.demo-profile-simple.id
  }
}


# Creating an L7 load balancer

resource "yandex_alb_load_balancer" "sws-balancer" {
  name               = "test-load-balancer"
  network_id         = yandex_vpc_network.network-1.id
  security_group_ids = [yandex_vpc_security_group.sg-1.id]

  allocation_policy {
    location {
      zone_id   = local.zone
      subnet_id = yandex_vpc_subnet.subnet-1.id
    }
  }

  listener {
    name = "listener"
    endpoint {
      address {
        external_ipv4_address {
        }
      }
      ports = [80]
    }
    http {
      handler {
        http_router_id = yandex_alb_http_router.alb-router.id
      }
    }
  }
}

      2. alb-smartwebsecurity.auto.tfvars user data file:

        alb-smartwebsecurity.auto.tfvars
        folder_id    = "<folder_ID>"
vm_user      = "<VM_user_name>"
ssh_key_path = "<public_SSH_key_path>"
allowed_ip   = "<allowed_IP_address_of_device>"

    Learn more about the properties of Terraform resources in the relevant Terraform guides:

  3. In the alb-smartwebsecurity.auto.tfvars file, set the following user-defined properties:

    • folder_id: Folder ID.
    • vm_user: VM user name.
    • ssh_key_path: Path to the public SSH key file. For more information, see Creating an SSH key pair.
    • allowed_ip: Public IP address of the device that will be sending requests to the L7 load balancer.

  4. Create the resources:

    1. In the terminal, go to the directory where you edited the configuration file.

    2. Make sure the configuration file is correct using this command:

      terraform validate

      If the configuration is correct, you will get this message:

      Success! The configuration is valid.

    3. Run this command:

      terraform plan

      You will see a detailed list of resources. No changes will be made at this step. If the configuration contains any errors, Terraform will show them.

    4. Apply the changes:

      terraform apply

    5. Type yes and press Enter to confirm the changes.

  5. Get the IP address for your L7 load balancer: you will use it later to test the security profile.

After you create the infrastructure, configure DNS and test the security profile.

Configure DNS

  1. Add a resource A record to your domain's public DNS zone, with values specified as follows:

    This record will redirect the requests you get at your domain to the L7 load balancer's IP address.

    Note

    If your domain is delegated to Yandex Cloud DNS, create a resource record according to this guide. Otherwise, use your domain name registrar's personal account. If you have any questions, refer to the relevant documentation or contact the registrar's support service.

  2. In your server settings, block all connections except those for Yandex Cloud IP addresses.

Test the security profile

  1. Open the terminal on the device whose IP address you specified in the allow rule.

  2. Send a request to the test application backend:

    curl --verbose <public_IP_address_of_L7_load_balancer>

    This command should list the contents of the directory with your test web server.

  3. Repeat the request from a different IP address. As a result, you should see a message about a failure to establish a connection to the server.

Note

Smart protection rules are usually not tested. Such tests would add the properties of suspicious requests, e.g., IP addresses, to a blacklist.

How to delete the resources you created

To stop paying for the resources you created:

  1. Open the alb-smartwebsecurity-config.tf file and delete your infrastructure description from it.

  2. Apply the changes:

    1. In the terminal, go to the directory where you edited the configuration file.

    2. Make sure the configuration file is correct using this command:

      terraform validate

      If the configuration is correct, you will get this message:

      Success! The configuration is valid.

    3. Run this command:

      terraform plan

      You will see a detailed list of resources. No changes will be made at this step. If the configuration contains any errors, Terraform will show them.

    4. Apply the changes:

      terraform apply

    5. Type yes and press Enter to confirm the changes.

