Setting up the Application Load Balancer Ingress controller
The Yandex Application Load Balancer service is designed for load balancing and traffic distribution across applications. To use it for managing ingress traffic of applications running in a Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster, you need an Ingress controller.
To set up access to the applications running in your Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster via Application Load Balancer:
- Set up the Ingress controller and test applications.
- (Optional) Set up the Ingress group.
- Make sure the Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster applications are accessible via Application Load Balancer.
For full configuration of the resources for the Application Load Balancer Ingress controller, see the following sections:
- Ingress: Backend traffic distribution and Ingress controller configuration rules.
- HttpBackendGroup: Combining backends into groups.
- IngressClass: Managing multiple Ingress controllers in a Kubernetes cluster.
- Service: Description of Kubernetes services used as backends.
Getting started
If you already have a certificate for the domain zone, add its details to the Yandex Certificate Manager service. Alternatively, you can add a new Let's Encrypt® certificate.
-
Create a Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster.
If your plan is to use your cluster within the Yandex Cloud network, there is no need to allocate a public IP address to it. To allow connections from outside the network, assign a public IP to the cluster.
Create a node group. Allocate it a public IP address to provide internet access and allow pulling Docker images and components.
Configure security groups for the Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster and its node groups.
Also configure the security groups required for Application Load Balancer.
Warning
The configuration of security groups determines the performance and availability of the cluster and the services and applications running in it.
(Optional) Install ExternalDNS with the plugin for Yandex Cloud DNS to automatically create a DNS record in Yandex Cloud DNS when creating an Ingress controller.
Install kubectl and configure it to work with the created cluster.
If a cluster has no public IP address assigned and
kubectlis configured via the cluster's private IP address, run
kubectlcommands on a Yandex Cloud VM that is in the same network as the cluster.
Set up the Ingress controller and test applications
The Ingress controller's workload can include Kubernetes services or backend groups, such as Application Load Balancer target groups or Yandex Object Storage buckets.
Before getting started, get the ID of the previously added TLS certificate:
yc certificate-manager certificate list
Command result:
+----------------------+-----------+----------------+---------------------+----------+--------+
| ID | NAME | DOMAINS | NOT AFTER | TYPE | STATUS |
+----------------------+-----------+----------------+---------------------+----------+--------+
| fpq8diorouhp******** | sert-test | test.ru | 2022-01-06 17:19:37 | IMPORTED | ISSUED |
+----------------------+-----------+----------------+---------------------+----------+--------+
In a separate folder, create
demo-app-1.yamland
demo-app-2.yamlapplication files:demo-app-1.yaml
apiVersion: v1 kind: ConfigMap metadata: name: alb-demo-1 data: nginx.conf: | worker_processes auto; events { } http { server { listen 80 ; location = /_healthz { add_header Content-Type text/plain; return 200 'ok'; } location / { add_header Content-Type text/plain; return 200 'Index'; } location = /app1 { add_header Content-Type text/plain; return 200 'This is APP#1'; } } } --- apiVersion: apps/v1 kind: Deployment metadata: name: alb-demo-1 labels: app: alb-demo-1 version: v1 spec: replicas: 2 selector: matchLabels: app: alb-demo-1 strategy: type: RollingUpdate rollingUpdate: maxSurge: 1 maxUnavailable: 0 template: metadata: labels: app: alb-demo-1 version: v1 spec: terminationGracePeriodSeconds: 5 volumes: - name: alb-demo-1 configMap: name: alb-demo-1 containers: - name: alb-demo-1 image: nginx:latest ports: - name: http containerPort: 80 livenessProbe: httpGet: path: /_healthz port: 80 initialDelaySeconds: 3 timeoutSeconds: 2 failureThreshold: 2 volumeMounts: - name: alb-demo-1 mountPath: /etc/nginx readOnly: true resources: limits: cpu: 250m memory: 128Mi requests: cpu: 100m memory: 64Mi --- apiVersion: v1 kind: Service metadata: name: alb-demo-1 spec: selector: app: alb-demo-1 type: NodePort ports: - name: http port: 80 targetPort: 80 protocol: TCP nodePort: 30081demo-app-2.yaml
apiVersion: v1 kind: ConfigMap metadata: name: alb-demo-2 data: nginx.conf: | worker_processes auto; events { } http { server { listen 80 ; location = /_healthz { add_header Content-Type text/plain; return 200 'ok'; } location / { add_header Content-Type text/plain; return 200 'Add app#'; } location = /app2 { add_header Content-Type text/plain; return 200 'This is APP#2'; } } } --- apiVersion: apps/v1 kind: Deployment metadata: name: alb-demo-2 labels: app: alb-demo-2 version: v1 spec: replicas: 2 selector: matchLabels: app: alb-demo-2 strategy: type: RollingUpdate rollingUpdate: maxSurge: 1 maxUnavailable: 0 template: metadata: labels: app: alb-demo-2 version: v1 spec: terminationGracePeriodSeconds: 5 volumes: - name: alb-demo-2 configMap: name: alb-demo-2 containers: - name: alb-demo-2 image: nginx:latest ports: - name: http containerPort: 80 livenessProbe: httpGet: path: /_healthz port: 80 initialDelaySeconds: 3 timeoutSeconds: 2 failureThreshold: 2 volumeMounts: - name: alb-demo-2 mountPath: /etc/nginx readOnly: true resources: limits: cpu: 250m memory: 128Mi requests: cpu: 100m memory: 64Mi --- apiVersion: v1 kind: Service metadata: name: alb-demo-2 spec: selector: app: alb-demo-2 type: NodePort ports: - name: http port: 80 targetPort: 80 protocol: TCP nodePort: 30082
In the same folder, create a file named
ingress.yamland specify the previously delegated domain name, certificate ID, and settings for Application Load Balancer in it:
apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1 kind: Ingress metadata: name: alb-demo-tls annotations: ingress.alb.yc.io/subnets: <list_of_subnet_IDs> ingress.alb.yc.io/security-groups: <list_of_security_group_IDs> ingress.alb.yc.io/external-ipv4-address: <IP_address_assignment_method> ingress.alb.yc.io/group-name: my-ingress-group spec: tls: - hosts: - <domain_name> secretName: yc-certmgr-cert-id-<TLS_certificate_ID> rules: - host: <domain_name> http: paths: - path: /app1 pathType: Prefix backend: service: name: alb-demo-1 port: number: 80 - path: /app2 pathType: Prefix backend: service: name: alb-demo-2 port: number: 80 - pathType: Prefix path: "/" backend: service: name: alb-demo-2 port: name: http
Where:
-
ingress.alb.yc.io/subnets: One or more subnets that Application Load Balancer is going to work with.
-
ingress.alb.yc.io/security-groups: One or more security groups for Application Load Balancer. If you skip this parameter, the default security group will be used. At least one of the security groups must allow outgoing TCP connections on ports 10501 and 10502 in the Managed Service for Kubernetes node group subnet or security group.
-
ingress.alb.yc.io/external-ipv4-address: Providing public online access to Application Load Balancer. Enter the previously obtained IP address or set
autoto obtain a new IP address automatically.
If you set
auto, deleting the Ingress controller will also delete the IP address from the cloud. To avoid this, use an existing reserved IP address.
-
ingress.alb.yc.io/group-name: Group name. Kubernetes Ingress resources are grouped together, with each group served by a separate Application Load Balancer instance.
You can replace
my-ingress-groupwith any group name you like. Make sure it meets the naming requirements.
In ALB Ingress Controller versions prior to 0.2.0, each backend group corresponds to a bundle of
host,
http.paths.path, and
http.paths.pathTypeparameters. In versions 0.2.0 and later, the backend group corresponds to the
backend.serviceparameter. This may cause collisions when updating the ALB Ingress Controller. To avoid them, find out whether upgrade restrictions apply to your infrastructure.
(Optional) Enter the advanced settings for the controller:Additional settings
ingress.alb.yc.io/group-settings-name: Name for the Ingress group settings to be described in the optional
IngressGroupSettingsresource. For more information, see Set up the Ingress group.
ingress.alb.yc.io/internal-ipv4-address: Provide internal access to Application Load Balancer. Enter the internal IP address or use
autoto obtain the IP address automatically.
Note
You can only use one type of access to Application Load Balancer at a time:
ingress.alb.yc.io/external-ipv4-addressor
ingress.alb.yc.io/internal-ipv4-address.
ingress.alb.yc.io/internal-alb-subnet: Subnet for hosting the Application Load Balancer internal IP address. This parameter is required if the
ingress.alb.yc.io/internal-ipv4-addressparameter is selected.
ingress.alb.yc.io/protocol: Connection protocol used by the load balancer and the backends:
http: HTTP/1.1; default value
http2: HTTP/2
grpc: gRPC
ingress.alb.yc.io/transport-security: Encryption protocol for connections between the load balancer and backends.
Warning
In ALB Ingress Controller version 0.2.0 and later, you can only use an annotation in the Service object.
If you annotate
Ingressresources that use a single service with the same settings for backend groups, such annotation will apply correctly. However, this mechanism is obsolete and will not be supported going forward.
The acceptable value is
tls: TLS with no certificate challenge.
If no annotation is specified, the load balancer connects to the backends with no encryption.
ingress.alb.yc.io/prefix-rewrite: Replace the path for the specified value.
-
ingress.alb.yc.io/upgrade-types: Valid values for the
UpgradeHTTP header, e.g.,
websocket.
ingress.alb.yc.io/request-timeout: Maximum period for which the connection can be established.
-
ingress.alb.yc.io/idle-timeout: Maximum connection keep-alive time with zero data transmission.
Values for
request-timeoutand
idle-timeoutmust be specified with units of measurement, e.g.,
300ms,
1.5h. Acceptable units of measurement include:
ns: Nanoseconds
us: Microseconds
ms: Milliseconds
s: Seconds
m: Minutes
h: Hours
ingress.alb.yc.io/use-regex: Support for RE2 regular expressions when matching the request path. If the
truestring is provided, the support is enabled. Only applies if the
pathTypeparameter is set to
Exact.
Note
The settings only apply to the hosts of the given controller rather than the entire Ingress group.
If you use several Ingress controllers, create an IngressClass resource for each of them. In the
Ingressconfiguration, specify the
IngressClassyou need in the
spec.ingressClassNamefield.
For more information about the
Ingressresource settings, see Ingress resource fields and annotations.
Create an Ingress controller and applications:
kubectl apply -f .
Wait until the Ingress controller is created and assigned a public IP address. This may take several minutes.
To track the progress of controller creation and check that it is error-free, open the logs of the pod where the controller is being created:
-
In the management console, go to the folder page and select Managed Service for Kubernetes.
-
Click the cluster name and select Workload in the left-hand panel.
-
Select one of the
alb-demo-***pods the Ingress controller is being created on.
-
Go to the Logs tab on the pod page.
You will see the Ingress controller creation logged, with the logs displayed in real time. If an error occurs while creating the controller, it will appear in the logs.
-
Make sure the Ingress controller has been created. To do this, run the appropriate command and check that the command output shows the following value in the
ADDRESSfield:
kubectl get ingress alb-demo-tls
Result:
NAME CLASS HOSTS ADDRESS PORTS AGE alb-demo-tls <none> <domain_name> <IP_address> 80, 443 15h
Based on the Ingress controller configuration, an L7 load balancer will be automatically deployed.
To set up a backend group use the
HttpBackendGroup CustomResourceDefinition. As a backend, you can use an Application Load Balancer target group or an Object Storage bucket.
To configure Application Load Balancer to work with a backend group:
Create a backend group with a bucket:
Create a configuration file named
demo-app-1.yamlfor your application:demo-app-1.yaml
In a separate directory, create a file named
http-group.yamlwith the
HttpBackendGroupobject settings:
apiVersion: alb.yc.io/v1alpha1 kind: HttpBackendGroup metadata: name: example-backend-group spec: backends: # List of backends. - name: alb-demo-1 weight: 70 # Relative weight of the backend when distributing traffic. The load will be distributed proportionally to the weight of other backends in the group. Specify the weight even if you have only one backend in the group. service: name: alb-demo-1 port: number: 80 - name: bucket-backend weight: 30 storageBucket: name: <bucket_name>
(Optional) Enter the advanced settings for the controller:
spec.backends.useHttp2: To use
HTTP/2.
spec.backends.tls: Certificate from the certificate authority that the load balancer will trust when establishing a secure connection with backend endpoints. Specify the certificate contents in the
trustedCafield as open text.
For more information, see Backend groups.
-
Create a file named
ingress-http.yamland specify the previously delegated domain name, certificate ID, and settings for Application Load Balancer in it:
Create an Ingress controller, an
HttpBackendGroupobject, and a Kubernetes app:
kubectl apply -f .
Wait until the Ingress controller is created and assigned a public IP address. This may take several minutes:
(Optional) Set up the Ingress group
Specifying a name for the Ingress group settings using the
ingress.alb.yc.io/group-settings-name annotation during the installation of the Ingress controller enables you to set logging settings for the L7 balancer. To do this, create a custom log group and specify the Ingress group settings in the optional
IngressGroupSettings resource.
Create a
settings.yamlfile with your logging settings and the custom log group ID. For example:
apiVersion: alb.yc.io/v1alpha1 kind: IngressGroupSettings metadata: name: <name_for_Ingress_group_settings> logOptions: logGroupID: <custom_log_group_ID> discardRules: - discardPercent: 50 grpcCodes: - OK - CANCELLED - UNKNOWN - discardPercent: 67 httpCodeIntervals: - HTTP_1XX - discardPercent: 20 httpCodes: - 200 - 404
Where
nameis the name for Ingress group settings in the
ingress.alb.yc.io/group-settings-nameannotation.
Apply the settings for the Ingress group:
kubectl apply -f settings.yaml
Make sure the Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster applications are accessible through Application Load Balancer
If you have no ExternalDNS with a plugin for Cloud DNS installed, add an A record to your domain zone. In the Value field, specify the public IP address of the Ingress controller. If you are using ExternalDNS with a plugin for Yandex Cloud DNS, this record will be created automatically.
-
Test Application Load Balancer:Kubernetes servicesBackend group
Open the application URIs in your browser:
https://<your_domain>/app1 https://<your_domain>/app2
Make sure the applications are accessible via Application Load Balancer and return pages with the
This is APP#1and
This is APP#2lines, respectively.
Open the application's URI in your browser:
https://<your_domain>/app1
Make sure that the target resources are accessible via Application Load Balancer.
Delete the resources you created
Some resources are not free of charge. To avoid paying for them, delete the resources you no longer need: