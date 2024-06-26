Search
Yandex Application Load Balancer

Logging settings for Application Load Balancer Ingress controllers

June 26, 2024

You can configure the logging settings for L7 balancers created with Application Load Balancer Ingress controllers within a Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster.

This article explains how to create three L7 balancers with different logging settings:

  • Save logs to the default group.
  • Save logs to a custom group.
  • No logging.

To configure L7 balancers:

  1. Create a test application.
  2. Set up the Ingress controllers.
  3. Set up the Ingress controller groups.
  4. Check the result.

If you no longer need the resources you created, delete them.

Getting started

Prepare the infrastructure

If you do not have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.

The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the --folder-name or --folder-id parameter.

  1. Create the following service accounts for the Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster:

    You can use the same service account for all operations.

  2. Create an authorized key for the service account of the Ingress controller in JSON format and save it to key.json:

    yc iam key create \
   --service-account-name <Ingress_controller_service_account_name> \
   --output key.json

    The key data is required for the installation of the ALB Ingress Controller application.

  3. Create a Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster. Use these settings:

    • Specify the previously created service account for resources.
    • If you intend to use your cluster within the Yandex Cloud network, there is no need to allocate a public IP address to it. To allow connections from outside the network, assign a public IP to the cluster.

  4. Create a node group. Use these settings:

    • Specify the previously created service account for nodes.
    • Allocate it a public IP address to grant internet access to the node group and allow pulling Docker images and components.

  5. Configure security groups for the Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster and its node groups.

    Also configure the security groups required for Application Load Balancer.

    Warning

    The configuration of security groups determines the performance and availability of the cluster and the services and applications running in it.

  6. Create a custom Cloud Logging log group.

  1. If you do not have Terraform yet, install it.

  2. Get the authentication credentials. You can add them to environment variables or specify them later in the provider configuration file.

  3. Configure and initialize a provider. There is no need to create a provider configuration file manually, you can download it.

  4. Place the configuration file in a separate working directory and specify the parameter values. If you did not add the authentication credentials to environment variables, specify them in the configuration file.

  5. Download the k8s-and-registry-for-alb.tf configuration file to the same working directory.

    This file describes:

    • Network.

    • Subnet.

    • Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster.

    • Security groups which contain rules required for the Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster and its node groups.

      Some rules are required for Application Load Balancer to work correctly.

      Warning

      The configuration of security groups determines the performance and availability of the cluster and the services and applications running in it.

    • Service account for Managed Service for Kubernetes resources and nodes.

    • Service account for the operation of the Application Load Balancer Ingress controller.

    • Custom Cloud Logging log group.

    • Authorized key for the service account of the Ingress controller.

    • Creating a local key.json file with authorized key data. The key data is required for the installation of the ALB Ingress Controller application.

  6. In the k8s-and-registry-for-alb.tf file, specify:

    • Folder ID.
    • Kubernetes version for the Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster and node groups.
    • Name of the service account for Kubernetes resources and nodes.
    • Name of the service account for the operation of the Application Load Balancer Ingress controller.
    • Name of the custom Cloud Logging log group.

  7. Make sure the Terraform configuration files are correct using this command:

    terraform validate

    If there are any errors in the configuration files, Terraform will point them out.

  8. Create the required infrastructure:

    1. Run the command to view planned changes:

      terraform plan

      If the resource configuration descriptions are correct, the terminal will display a list of the resources to modify and their parameters. This is a test step. No resources are updated.

    2. If you are happy with the planned changes, apply them:

      1. Run the command:

        terraform apply

      2. Confirm the update of resources.

      3. Wait for the operation to complete.

    All the required resources will be created in the specified folder. You can check resource availability and their settings in the management console.

Before you start working with the Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster

  1. Install kubectl and configure it to work with the created cluster.

    If a cluster has no public IP address assigned and kubectl is configured via the cluster's private IP address, run kubectl commands on a Yandex Cloud VM that is in the same network as the cluster.

  2. Install the Kubernetes Helm package manager.

Register a domain zone

Register a public domain zone and delegate your domain.

Install the Application Load Balancer Ingress controller

Install the ALB Ingress Controller application by following this guide. During the installation, use the key.json key data from Prepare the infrastructure.

Create a test application

Create ConfigMap, Deployment with NGINX, and Service objects for the application.

  1. Create an app.yaml application file:

    app.yaml
    apiVersion: v1
kind: ConfigMap
metadata:
  name: alb-demo-1
data:
  nginx.conf: |
    worker_processes auto;
    events {
    }
    http {
      server {
        listen 80 ;
        location = /_healthz {
          add_header Content-Type text/plain;
          return 200 'ok';
        }
        location / {
          add_header Content-Type text/plain;
          return 200 'Index';
        }
        location = /app1 {
          add_header Content-Type text/plain;
          return 200 'This is APP#1';
        }
      }
    }
---
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
  name: alb-demo-1
  labels:
    app: alb-demo-1
    version: v1
spec:
  replicas: 2
  selector:
    matchLabels:
      app: alb-demo-1
  strategy:
    type: RollingUpdate
    rollingUpdate:
      maxSurge: 1
      maxUnavailable: 0
  template:
    metadata:
      labels:
        app: alb-demo-1
        version: v1
    spec:
      terminationGracePeriodSeconds: 5
      volumes:
        - name: alb-demo-1
          configMap:
            name: alb-demo-1
      containers:
        - name: alb-demo-1
          image: nginx:latest
          ports:
            - name: http
              containerPort: 80
          livenessProbe:
            httpGet:
              path: /_healthz
              port: 80
            initialDelaySeconds: 3
            timeoutSeconds: 2
            failureThreshold: 2
          volumeMounts:
            - name: alb-demo-1
              mountPath: /etc/nginx
              readOnly: true
          resources:
            limits:
              cpu: 250m
              memory: 128Mi
            requests:
              cpu: 100m
              memory: 64Mi
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: Service
metadata:
  name: alb-demo-1
spec:
  selector:
    app: alb-demo-1
  type: NodePort
  ports:
    - name: http
      port: 80
      targetPort: 80
      protocol: TCP
      nodePort: 30081

  2. Create an app:

    kubectl apply -f app.yaml

    Result:

    configmap/alb-demo-1 created
deployment.apps/alb-demo-1 created
service/alb-demo-1 created

Configure the Ingress controllers

Create three Ingress resources from which the Application Load Balancer Ingress controller will create three balancers with the required listeners and HTTP routers.

  1. Create an ingress.yaml file with the balancer settings and domain name:

    apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: Ingress
metadata:
  name: logs-demo-nondefault
  annotations:
    ingress.alb.yc.io/group-name: non-default
    ingress.alb.yc.io/subnets: <list_of_subnet_IDs>
    ingress.alb.yc.io/security-groups: <list_of_security_group_IDs>
    ingress.alb.yc.io/group-settings-name: non-default-settings
    ingress.alb.yc.io/external-ipv4-address: auto
spec:
  rules:
    - host: <domain_name>
      http:
        paths:
          - pathType: Prefix
            path: "/"
            backend:
              service:
                name: alb-demo-1
                port:
                  name: http
---
apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: Ingress
metadata:
  name: logs-demo-disabled
  annotations:
    ingress.alb.yc.io/group-name: logs-disabled
    ingress.alb.yc.io/subnets: <list_of_subnet_IDs>
    ingress.alb.yc.io/security-groups: <list_of_security_group_IDs>
    ingress.alb.yc.io/group-settings-name: logs-disabled-settings
    ingress.alb.yc.io/external-ipv4-address: auto
spec:
  rules:
    - host: <domain_name>
      http:
        paths:
          - pathType: Prefix
            path: "/"
            backend:
              service:
                name: alb-demo-1
                port:
                  name: http
---
apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: Ingress
metadata:
  name: logs-demo-default
  annotations:
    ingress.alb.yc.io/group-name: default
    ingress.alb.yc.io/subnets: <list_of_subnet_IDs>
    ingress.alb.yc.io/security-groups: <list_of_security_group_IDs>
    ingress.alb.yc.io/external-ipv4-address: auto
spec:
  rules:
    - host: <domain_name>
      http:
        paths:
          - pathType: Prefix
            path: "/"
            backend:
              service:
                name: alb-demo-1
                port:
                  name: http

    Where:

    • ingress.alb.yc.io/group-name: Grouping of Kubernetes Ingress resources, with each group served by a separate Application Load Balancer instance.
    • ingress.alb.yc.io/subnets: One or more subnets that Application Load Balancer is going to work with.
    • ingress.alb.yc.io/security-groups: One or more security groups for Application Load Balancer. If you skip this parameter, the default security group will be used.
    • ingress.alb.yc.io/external-ipv4-address: Providing public online access to Application Load Balancer. When set to auto, a new IP address is used. Deleting the Ingress controller also deletes the IP address from the cloud.
    • ingress.alb.yc.io/group-settings-name: Name for the group settings to be described in the optional IngressGroupSettings resource.

    (Optional) Enter advanced controller settings:

    • ingress.alb.yc.io/internal-ipv4-address: Provide internal access to Application Load Balancer. Enter the internal IP address or use auto to obtain the IP address automatically.

      Note

      You can only use one type of access to Application Load Balancer at a time: ingress.alb.yc.io/external-ipv4-address or ingress.alb.yc.io/internal-ipv4-address.

    • ingress.alb.yc.io/internal-alb-subnet: Subnet for hosting the Application Load Balancer internal IP address. This parameter is required if the ingress.alb.yc.io/internal-ipv4-address parameter is selected.

    • ingress.alb.yc.io/protocol: Connection protocol used by the load balancer and the backends:

      • http: HTTP/1.1; default value
      • http2: HTTP/2
      • grpc: gRPC

    • ingress.alb.yc.io/transport-security: Encryption protocol for connections between the load balancer and backends.

      Warning

      In ALB Ingress Controller version 0.2.0 and later, you can only use an annotation in the Service object.

      If you annotate Ingress resources that use a single service with the same settings for backend groups, such annotation will apply correctly. However, this mechanism is obsolete and will not be supported going forward.

      The acceptable value is tls: TLS with no certificate challenge.

      If no annotation is specified, the load balancer connects to the backends with no encryption.

    • ingress.alb.yc.io/prefix-rewrite: Replace the path for the specified value.

    • ingress.alb.yc.io/upgrade-types: Valid values for the Upgrade HTTP header, e.g., websocket.

    • ingress.alb.yc.io/request-timeout: Maximum period for which the connection can be established.

    • ingress.alb.yc.io/idle-timeout: Maximum connection keep-alive time with zero data transmission.

      Values for request-timeout and idle-timeout must be specified with units of measurement, e.g., 300ms, 1.5h. Acceptable units of measurement include:

      • ns: Nanoseconds
      • us: Microseconds
      • ms: Milliseconds
      • s: Seconds
      • m: Minutes
      • h: Hours

    Note

    The settings only apply to the hosts of the given controller rather than the entire Ingress group.

    For more information about the Ingress resource settings, see Ingress resource fields and annotations.

  2. Create Ingress controllers:

    kubectl apply -f ingress.yaml

    Result:

    ingress.networking.k8s.io/logs-demo-nondefault created
ingress.networking.k8s.io/logs-demo-disabled created
ingress.networking.k8s.io/logs-demo-default created

    Three L7 load balancers will be automatically deployed based on the Ingress controller configurations.

Configure the Ingress controller groups

Create an IngressGroupSettings resource with the logging settings for the Ingress controller groups:

  • non-default-settings: Log to the previously created custom log group with defined rules.
  • logs-disabled-settings: Disable logging.

No settings need to be specified to save logs to the default log group.

  1. Create a settings.yaml file with the log group ID:

    apiVersion: alb.yc.io/v1alpha1
kind: IngressGroupSettings
metadata:
  name: non-default-settings
logOptions:
  logGroupID: <custom_log_group_ID>
  discardRules:
    - discardPercent: 50
      grpcCodes:
        - OK
        - CANCELLED
        - UNKNOWN
    - discardPercent: 67
      httpCodeIntervals:
        - HTTP_1XX
    - discardPercent: 20
      httpCodes:
        - 200
        - 404
---
apiVersion: alb.yc.io/v1alpha1
kind: IngressGroupSettings
metadata:
  name: logs-disabled-settings
logOptions:
  disable: true

  2. Apply the settings for the Ingress controller groups:

    kubectl apply -f settings.yaml

    Result:

    ingressgroupsettings.alb.yc.io/non-default-settings created
ingressgroupsettings.alb.yc.io/logs-disabled-settings created

Check the result

Get the log group IDs for the created L7 balancers and make sure they match the settings in the settings.yaml file:

  • One of the balancers should use your custom log group with defined rules.
  • Another should use the default log group.
  • For the third balancer, logging should be disabled.

Delete the resources you created

Some resources are not free of charge. To avoid paying for them, delete the resources you no longer need:

  1. In the terminal window, go to the directory containing the infrastructure plan.

  2. Delete the k8s-and-registry-for-alb.tf configuration file.

  3. Make sure the Terraform configuration files are correct using this command:

    terraform validate

    If there are any errors in the configuration files, Terraform will point them out.

  4. Confirm updating the resources.

    1. Run the command to view planned changes:

      terraform plan

      If the resource configuration descriptions are correct, the terminal will display a list of the resources to modify and their parameters. This is a test step. No resources are updated.

    2. If you are happy with the planned changes, apply them:

      1. Run the command:

        terraform apply

      2. Confirm the update of resources.

      3. Wait for the operation to complete.

    All resources described in the k8s-and-registry-for-alb.tf configuration file will be deleted.

In this article: