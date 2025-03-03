Contact UsGet started
Fault-tolerant website with load balancing via Yandex Application Load Balancer

March 3, 2025

Create and set up a website with load balancing via Application Load Balancer between three availability zones, fault tolerant in one zone.

You can create a load-balanced infrastructure for your website with one of these tools:

  • Management console: Create your infrastructure step by step in the Yandex Cloud management console.
  • Terraform: Streamline creating and managing your resources with the infrastructure as code (IaC) approach. Download a Terraform configuration example from GitHub and deploy your infrastructure using the Yandex Cloud Terraform provider.
