Fault-tolerant website with load balancing via Yandex Application Load Balancer
Updated at March 3, 2025
Create and set up a website with load balancing via Application Load Balancer between three availability zones, fault tolerant in one zone.
You can create a load-balanced infrastructure for your website with one of these tools:
- Management console: Create your infrastructure step by step in the Yandex Cloud management console.
- Terraform: Streamline creating and managing your resources with the infrastructure as code (IaC) approach. Download a Terraform configuration example from GitHub and deploy your infrastructure using the Yandex Cloud Terraform provider.