Search
Contact UsGet started
© 2024 Iron Hive LLC Belgrade
Yandex Application Load Balancer

Fields and annotations of the Service resource for the Ingress controller

Written by
Updated at May 2, 2024

The Service resource corresponds to Kubernetes. For the Ingress controller, Application Load Balancer services are backends between which the incoming traffic is distributed within a Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster. The services acting as Application Load Balancer backends may be specified in the Ingress resource either directly or as part of HttpBackendGroup backend groups.

Service is a standard Kubernetes resource. Below, you can find the descriptions of the resource fields and annotations the Application Load Balancer tools for Managed Service for Kubernetes interface with. For a full description of the resource configuration, see the Kubernetes documentation.

Service

apiVersion: v1
kind: Service
metadata: <ObjectMeta>
spec: <ServiceSpec>

Field

Value or type

Description

apiVersion

v1

Required.

Kubernetes API version.

kind

Service

Resource type.

metadata

ObjectMeta

Required.

Resource metadata.

spec

ServiceSpec

Required.

Resource specification.
Example
apiVersion: v1
kind: Service
metadata:
  name: alb-demo-1
spec:
  selector:
    app: alb-demo-1
  type: NodePort
  ports:
    - name: http
      port: 80
      protocol: TCP
      nodePort: 30081

ObjectMeta

name: <string>
annotations:
  ingress.alb.yc.io/protocol: <string>
  ingress.alb.yc.io/transport-security: <string>

Field

Value or type

Description

name

string

Required.

Resource name.

This name is not the balancer name in Application Load Balancer.

annotations

map[string]string

Required.

Resource annotation.

Annotations (metadata.annotations)

Annotations are collections of key:value pairs used for assigning metadata to objects. Annotation values are always of the string data type. For more on annotations, see the Kubernetes documentation.

In Application Load Balancer, annotations are used in the Service resources for Ingress controller configuration only.

You can provide the following annotations for the ObjectMeta object:

  • ingress.alb.yc.io/protocol

    Connection protocol for the load balancer and backends described in Ingress:

    • http: HTTP/1.1; default value
    • http2: HTTP/2
    • grpc: gRPC

  • ingress.alb.yc.io/transport-security

    Connection encryption protocol for the load balancer and backends specified in Ingress directly (without HttpBackendGroup).

    The acceptable value is tls: TLS with no certificate challenge.

    If no annotation is specified, the load balancer connects to the backends with no encryption.

    For backends belonging to groups, the annotation value is ignored. To encrypt connections between a load balancer and grouped backends, the spec.backend.tls field of the HttpBackendGroup resource is used (see the resource configuration).

ServiceSpec

type: NodePort
ports:
  - <ServicePort>
  -

Field

Value or type

Description

type

NodePort

Required.

Service type.

Warning

The Kubernetes services used as backends (as specified in the Ingress rules directly or in HttpBackendGroup), must be of NodePort type. For more details on this type, please see the Kubernetes documentation.

ports

[]ServicePort

Required.

List of ports where the service is available.

ServicePort

port: <int32>
name: <string>
protocol: <protocol>
nodePort: <int32>

Field

Value or type

Description

port

int32

Required.
Number of port where the service is available.

You can use this number if you designate a service as a backend:

  • In Ingress: using the spec.rules.http.paths.backend.service.port.number field (see the configuration).
  • In an HttpBackendGroup backend group: using the spec.backends.service.port.number field (see the configuration).

name

string

Port name within the service.

You can use this name if you designate a service as a backend:

  • In Ingress: using the spec.rules.http.paths.backend.service.port.name field (see the configuration).
  • In an HttpBackendGroup backend group: using the spec.backends.service.port.name field (see the configuration).

protocol

TCP

Network protocol for the port. TCP only.

nodePort

int32

Number of the port opened on the cluster nodes on which the service is deployed. The load balancer sends traffic to this port, and Kubernetes forwards the traffic to the service on its port in the port parameter.

Corresponds to the backend port in the Application Load Balancer backend group.
Previous
IngressClass
Next
Overview
© 2024 Iron Hive LLC Belgrade
In this article: