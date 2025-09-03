Creating an L7 load balancer in Application Load Balancer with a Yandex Smart Web Security profile from the management console
To create an L7 load balancer with a Smart Web Security profile from the Yandex Cloud management console:
- Get your cloud ready.
- Set up your infrastructure.
- Create a security profile.
- Associate the security profile with a virtual host.
- Configure DNS.
- Test the security profile.
If you no longer need the resources you created, delete them.
Get your cloud ready
Sign up for Yandex Cloud and create a billing account:
- Navigate to the management console and log in to Yandex Cloud or create a new account.
- On the Yandex Cloud Billing page, make sure you have a billing account linked and it has the
ACTIVEor
TRIAL_ACTIVEstatus. If you do not have a billing account, create one and link a cloud to it.
If you have an active billing account, you can navigate to the cloud page to create or select a folder for your infrastructure.
Learn more about clouds and folders here.
Required paid resources
The infrastructure support costs for an L7 load balancer with a Smart Web Security profile include:
- Fee for continuously running VMs (see Yandex Compute Cloud pricing).
- Fee for using an L7 load balancer’s computing resources (see Application Load Balancer pricing).
- Fee for requests processed by security profile rules (see Yandex Smart Web Security pricing).
Set up your infrastructure
Deploy an Application Load Balancer infrastructure and a VM with a test web server.
Create the following resources:
- VM named
test-vm1with a test web server.
- Target group named
test-target-group.
- Backend group named
test-backend-group.
- HTTP router named
test-http-routerwith a virtual host named
test-virtual-host.
- L7 load balancer named
test-load-balancer.
Save the public IP address of the L7 load balancer: you will need it to test your security profile.
Tip
To ensure availability of your service at high load, set up autoscaling for your L7 load balancer.
Create a security profile
The security profile is the central Smart Web Security component that includes a set of rules, each containing conditions for filtering user requests arriving to the resource being protected.
To create a security profile:
-
In the management console, select the folder where you want to create a profile.
-
In the list of services, select Smart Web Security.
-
Click Create profile and select From a preset template.
A preset profile includes:
- Basic default rule enabled for all traffic with the
Denyaction type.
- Smart protection rule enabled for all traffic with the
Full protectionaction type.
Tip
Creating a pre-configured profile with full Smart Protection is preferable. This will ensure the highest level of security for your resource.
-
Enter a name for the profile, e.g.,
test-sp1.
-
In the Action for the default base rule field, select
Deny. Therefore, if no other rules are set, all traffic to the protected resource will be denied.
-
Click Add rule.
-
In the rule creation window:
-
Enter a name for the rule, e.g.,
test-rule1.
-
Set the rule priority, e.g.,
999800. The rule will have higher priority than the preset ones.
Note
The smaller the value, the higher is the rule priority. The priorities for preconfigured rules are as follows:
- Basic default rule:
1000000.
- Smart Protection rule providing full protection:
999900.
- Basic default rule:
-
Select the
Baserule type.
-
Select the
Allowaction.
The rule will describe conditions under which requests will be routed to the test application backend.
-
In the Conditions field, select
IP.
-
In the IP conditions field that appears, select
Matches or belongs to rangeand set the public IP address of the device from which you are going to send requests to the L7 load balancer, e.g.,
158.160.100.200.
-
Click Add.
The rule you created will appear under Security rules in the table.
-
-
Click Create.
Associate the security profile with the virtual host
-
In the management console, select the folder where you want to associate a security profile with an Application Load Balancer virtual host.
-
In the list of services, select Smart Web Security.
-
Select the
test-sp1profile.
-
Click Connect to host.
-
In the window that opens, select:
- Load balancer
test-load-balancer.
- HTTP router
test-http-router.
- Virtual host
test-virtual-host.
- Load balancer
-
Click Connect.
You will see the associated virtual host under Connected hosts.
Configure DNS
-
Add a resource A record to your domain's public DNS zone, with values specified as follows:
Record name: Your domain's address, ending with a dot. Example:
example.com.or
my.first.example.com..
Value: L7 load balancer IP address. To learn the IP address, follow Getting information about an L7 load balancer.
This record will redirect the requests you get at your domain to the L7 load balancer's IP address.
Note
If your domain is delegated to Yandex Cloud DNS, create a resource record according to this guide. Otherwise, use your domain name registrar's personal account. If you have any questions, refer to the relevant documentation or contact the registrar's support service.
-
-
In your server settings, block all connections except those for Yandex Cloud IP addresses.
Test the security profile
-
Open the terminal on the device whose IP address you specified in the allow rule.
-
Send a request to the test application backend:
curl --verbose <public_IP_address_of_L7_load_balancer>
This command should list the contents of the directory with your test web server.
-
Repeat the request from a different IP address. As a result, you should see a message about a failure to establish a connection to the server.
Note
Smart protection rules are usually not tested. Such tests would add the properties of suspicious requests, e.g., IP addresses, to a blacklist.
How to delete the resources you created
To stop paying for the resources you created:
- Delete the security profile.
- Delete the L7 load balancer.
- Delete the HTTP router.
- Delete the backend group.
- Delete the target group.
- Delete the VM.
- Delete the DNS zone if created in Yandex Cloud DNS.