Creating an L7 Application Load Balancer with a Yandex Smart Web Security profile
Updated at September 3, 2025
With Yandex Smart Web Security, you can protect your infrastructure against DDoS attacks and bots at the application layer (L7).
You will create a test web server, deploy an L7 Application Load Balancer for distributing traffic to the test web server, and protect this new infrastructure using a security profile in Smart Web Security.
Use the following tools to create an infrastructure for your L7 Application Load Balancer with a security profile:
- Management console: Use the Yandex Cloud management console to create your infrastructure step by step.
- Terraform: Streamline creating and managing your resources using the infrastructure-as-code (IaC) approach. Download a Terraform configuration example and deploy your infrastructure using the Yandex Cloud Terraform provider.