Billing API, REST: BillingAccount.List

Retrieves the list of billing accounts available for current user.

HTTP request

GET https://billing.api.yandexcloud.kz/billing/v1/billingAccounts

Query parameters

Field

Description

pageSize

string (int64)

The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
results is larger than pageSize,
the service returns a ListBillingAccountsResponse.nextPageToken
that can be used to get the next page of results in subsequent list requests.

pageToken

string

Page token. To get the next page of results,
set pageToken to the ListBillingAccountsResponse.nextPageToken
returned by a previous list request.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "billingAccounts": [
    {
      "id": "string",
      "name": "string",
      "createdAt": "string",
      "countryCode": "string",
      "currency": "string",
      "active": "boolean",
      "balance": "string"
    }
  ],
  "nextPageToken": "string"
}

Field

Description

billingAccounts[]

BillingAccount

List of billing accounts.

nextPageToken

string

This token allows you to get the next page of results for list requests. If the number of results
is larger than ListBillingAccountsRequest.pageSize, use
nextPageToken as the value
for the ListBillingAccountsRequest.pageToken query parameter
in the next list request. Each subsequent list request will have its own
nextPageToken to continue paging through the results.

BillingAccount

A BillingAccount resource. For more information, see BillingAccount.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the billing account.

name

string

Name of the billing account.

createdAt

string (date-time)

Creation timestamp.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

countryCode

string

ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the billing account.

currency

string

Currency of the billing account.
Can be one of the following:

  • RUB
  • USD
  • KZT

active

boolean

Represents whether corresponding billable objects can be used or not.

balance

string

Current balance of the billing account.
