Billing API, REST: BillingAccount.BindBillableObject
Binds billable object to the specified billing account.
HTTP request
POST https://billing.api.yandexcloud.kz/billing/v1/billingAccounts/{billingAccountId}/billableObjectBindings
Path parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
billingAccountId
|
string
Required field. ID of the billing account to bind billable object.
Body parameters
{
"billableObject": {
"id": "string",
"type": "string"
}
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
billableObject
|
yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillableObject to bind with billing account.
BillableObject
Represents a link to an object in other service.
This object is being billed in the scope of a billing account.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the object in other service.
|
type
|
string
Billable object type. Can be one of the following:
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"id": "string",
"description": "string",
"createdAt": "string",
"createdBy": "string",
"modifiedAt": "string",
"done": "boolean",
"metadata": {
"billableObjectId": "string"
},
// Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
"error": {
"code": "integer",
"message": "string",
"details": [
"object"
]
},
"response": {
"effectiveTime": "string",
"billableObject": {
"id": "string",
"type": "string"
}
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the operation.
|
description
|
string
Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.
|
createdAt
|
string (date-time)
Creation timestamp.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
createdBy
|
string
ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.
|
modifiedAt
|
string (date-time)
The time when the Operation resource was last modified.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
done
|
boolean
If the value is
|
metadata
|
Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
|
error
|
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
|
response
|
The normal response of the operation in case of success.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
BindBillableObjectMetadata
|
Field
|
Description
|
billableObjectId
|
string
ID of the yandex.cloud.billing.v1.BillableObject that was bound to billing account.
Status
|
Field
|
Description
|
code
|
integer (int32)
Error code. An enum value of google.rpc.Code.
|
message
|
string
An error message.
|
details[]
|
object
A list of messages that carry the error details.
BillableObjectBinding
Represents a binding of the BillableObject to a BillingAccount.
|
Field
|
Description
|
effectiveTime
|
string (date-time)
Timestamp when binding was created.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
billableObject
|
Object that is bound to billing account.
