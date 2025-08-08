Связаться с намиПодключиться

Billing API, REST: BillingAccount.Get

Returns the specified billing account.

HTTP request

GET https://billing.api.yandexcloud.kz/billing/v1/billingAccounts/{id}

Path parameters

Field

Description

id

string

Required field. ID of the billing account to return.
To get the billing account ID, use BillingAccountService.List request.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "id": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "createdAt": "string",
  "countryCode": "string",
  "currency": "string",
  "active": "boolean",
  "balance": "string"
}

A BillingAccount resource. For more information, see BillingAccount.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the billing account.

name

string

Name of the billing account.

createdAt

string (date-time)

Creation timestamp.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

countryCode

string

ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the billing account.

currency

string

Currency of the billing account.
Can be one of the following:

  • RUB
  • USD
  • KZT

active

boolean

Represents whether corresponding billable objects can be used or not.

balance

string

Current balance of the billing account.
