Billing API, REST: BillingAccount.Get
Returns the specified billing account.
HTTP request
GET https://billing.api.yandexcloud.kz/billing/v1/billingAccounts/{id}
Path parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
Required field. ID of the billing account to return.
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"id": "string",
"name": "string",
"createdAt": "string",
"countryCode": "string",
"currency": "string",
"active": "boolean",
"balance": "string"
}
A BillingAccount resource. For more information, see BillingAccount.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the billing account.
|
name
|
string
Name of the billing account.
|
createdAt
|
string (date-time)
Creation timestamp.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
countryCode
|
string
ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code of the billing account.
|
currency
|
string
Currency of the billing account.
|
active
|
boolean
Represents whether corresponding billable objects can be used or not.
|
balance
|
string
Current balance of the billing account.