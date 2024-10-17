Связаться с намиПодключиться

Billing API, REST: BillingAccount

Статья создана
Обновлена 17 октября 2024 г.

A set of methods for managing BillingAccount resources.

Methods

Method

Description

Get

Returns the specified billing account.

List

Retrieves the list of billing accounts available for current user.

ListBillableObjectBindings

Retrieves the list of billable object bindings associated with the specified billing account.

BindBillableObject

Binds billable object to the specified billing account.

ListAccessBindings

Lists access bindings for the specified billing account.

UpdateAccessBindings

Updates access bindings for the specified billing account.
Предыдущая
Overview
Следующая
Get