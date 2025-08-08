Связаться с намиПодключиться

Billing API, REST: BillingAccount.ListBillableObjectBindings

Статья создана
Обновлена 8 августа 2025 г.

Retrieves the list of billable object bindings associated with the specified billing account.

HTTP request

GET https://billing.api.yandexcloud.kz/billing/v1/billingAccounts/{billingAccountId}/billableObjectBindings

Path parameters

Field

Description

billingAccountId

string

Required field. ID of the billing account to list associated billable object bindings.
To get the billing account ID, use BillingAccountService.List request.

Query parameters

Field

Description

pageSize

string (int64)

The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
results is larger than pageSize,
the service returns a ListBillableObjectBindingsResponse.nextPageToken
that can be used to get the next page of results in subsequent list requests.

pageToken

string

Page token. To get the next page of results,
set pageToken to the ListBillableObjectBindingsResponse.nextPageToken
returned by a previous list request.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "billableObjectBindings": [
    {
      "effectiveTime": "string",
      "billableObject": {
        "id": "string",
        "type": "string"
      }
    }
  ],
  "nextPageToken": "string"
}

Field

Description

billableObjectBindings[]

BillableObjectBinding

List of billable object bindings.

nextPageToken

string

This token allows you to get the next page of results for list requests. If the number of results
is larger than ListBillableObjectBindingsRequest.pageSize, use
nextPageToken as the value
for the ListBillableObjectBindingsRequest.pageToken query parameter
in the next list request. Each subsequent list request will have its own
nextPageToken to continue paging through the results.

BillableObjectBinding

Represents a binding of the BillableObject to a BillingAccount.

Field

Description

effectiveTime

string (date-time)

Timestamp when binding was created.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

billableObject

BillableObject

Object that is bound to billing account.

BillableObject

Represents a link to an object in other service.
This object is being billed in the scope of a billing account.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the object in other service.

type

string

Billable object type. Can be one of the following:

  • cloud
Предыдущая
List
Следующая
BindBillableObject