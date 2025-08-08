Billing API, REST: BillingAccount.ListBillableObjectBindings
Retrieves the list of billable object bindings associated with the specified billing account.
HTTP request
GET https://billing.api.yandexcloud.kz/billing/v1/billingAccounts/{billingAccountId}/billableObjectBindings
Path parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
billingAccountId
|
string
Required field. ID of the billing account to list associated billable object bindings.
Query parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
pageSize
|
string (int64)
The maximum number of results per page to return. If the number of available
|
pageToken
|
string
Page token. To get the next page of results,
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"billableObjectBindings": [
{
"effectiveTime": "string",
"billableObject": {
"id": "string",
"type": "string"
}
}
],
"nextPageToken": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
billableObjectBindings[]
|
List of billable object bindings.
|
nextPageToken
|
string
This token allows you to get the next page of results for list requests. If the number of results
BillableObjectBinding
Represents a binding of the BillableObject to a BillingAccount.
|
Field
|
Description
|
effectiveTime
|
string (date-time)
Timestamp when binding was created.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
billableObject
|
Object that is bound to billing account.
BillableObject
Represents a link to an object in other service.
This object is being billed in the scope of a billing account.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the object in other service.
|
type
|
string
Billable object type. Can be one of the following: