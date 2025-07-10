Связаться с намиПодключиться

Cloud Backup API, REST: Policy.List

List policies of specified folder.

HTTP request

GET https://backup.api.yandexcloud.kz/backup/v1/policies

Query parameters

Field

Description

folderId

string

Folder ID. Either Folder ID or Compute Cloud instance ID should be set.

computeInstanceId

string

Compute Cloud instance ID. Either Folder ID or Compute Cloud instance ID should be set.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "policies": [
    {
      "id": "string",
      "name": "string",
      "createdAt": "string",
      "updatedAt": "string",
      "enabled": "boolean",
      "settings": {
        "compression": "string",
        "format": "string",
        "multiVolumeSnapshottingEnabled": "boolean",
        "preserveFileSecuritySettings": "boolean",
        "reattempts": {
          "enabled": "boolean",
          "interval": {
            "type": "string",
            "count": "string"
          },
          "maxAttempts": "string"
        },
        "silentModeEnabled": "boolean",
        "splitting": {
          "size": "string"
        },
        "vmSnapshotReattempts": {
          "enabled": "boolean",
          "interval": {
            "type": "string",
            "count": "string"
          },
          "maxAttempts": "string"
        },
        "vss": {
          "enabled": "boolean",
          "provider": "string"
        },
        "archive": {
          "name": "string"
        },
        "performanceWindow": {
          "enabled": "boolean"
        },
        "retention": {
          "rules": [
            {
              "backupSet": [
                "string"
              ],
              // Includes only one of the fields `maxAge`, `maxCount`
              "maxAge": {
                "type": "string",
                "count": "string"
              },
              "maxCount": "string"
              // end of the list of possible fields
            }
          ],
          "beforeBackup": "boolean"
        },
        "scheduling": {
          "backupSets": [
            {
              // Includes only one of the fields `time`, `sinceLastExecTime`
              "time": {
                "weekdays": [
                  "string"
                ],
                "repeatAt": [
                  {
                    "hour": "string",
                    "minute": "string"
                  }
                ],
                "repeatEvery": {
                  "type": "string",
                  "count": "string"
                },
                "timeFrom": {
                  "hour": "string",
                  "minute": "string"
                },
                "timeTo": {
                  "hour": "string",
                  "minute": "string"
                },
                "monthdays": [
                  "string"
                ],
                "includeLastDayOfMonth": "boolean",
                "months": [
                  "string"
                ],
                "type": "string",
                "runLater": "boolean"
              },
              "sinceLastExecTime": {
                "delay": {
                  "type": "string",
                  "count": "string"
                }
              },
              // end of the list of possible fields
              "type": "string"
            }
          ],
          "enabled": "boolean",
          "maxParallelBackups": "string",
          "randMaxDelay": {
            "type": "string",
            "count": "string"
          },
          "scheme": "string",
          "weeklyBackupDay": "string",
          "taskFailure": {
            "enabled": "boolean",
            "interval": {
              "type": "string",
              "count": "string"
            },
            "maxAttempts": "string"
          }
        },
        "cbt": "string",
        "fastBackupEnabled": "boolean",
        "quiesceSnapshottingEnabled": "boolean",
        "fileFilters": {
          "exclusionMasks": [
            "string"
          ],
          "inclusionMasks": [
            "string"
          ]
        },
        "sectorBySector": "boolean",
        "validationEnabled": "boolean",
        "lvmSnapshottingEnabled": "boolean",
        "prePostCommands": [
          {
            "cmd": "string",
            "args": "string",
            "enabled": "boolean",
            "stopOnError": "boolean",
            "type": "string",
            "wait": "boolean",
            "workdir": "string"
          }
        ]
      },
      "folderId": "string"
    }
  ]
}

Field

Description

policies[]

Policy

Policy

Field

Description

id

string

Required field. Policy ID.

name

string

Required field. Policy name.

createdAt

string (date-time)

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

updatedAt

string (date-time)

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

enabled

boolean

If this field is true, it means that the policy is enabled.

settings

PolicySettings

Set of policy settings

folderId

string

ID of the folder that the policy belongs to.

PolicySettings

Set of policy settings

Field

Description

compression

enum (Compression)

Required field. Archive compression level.

  • COMPRESSION_UNSPECIFIED
  • NORMAL
  • HIGH
  • MAX
  • OFF

format

enum (Format)

Required field. Format of the Acronis backup archive.

  • FORMAT_UNSPECIFIED
  • VERSION_11: A legacy backup format used in older versions. It's not recommended to use.
  • VERSION_12: A new format recommended in most cases for fast backup and recovery.
  • AUTO: Automatic version selection. Will be used version 12 unless the protection
    plan (policy) appends backups to the ones created by earlier product
    versions.

multiVolumeSnapshottingEnabled

boolean

If true, snapshots of multiple volumes will be taken simultaneously.

preserveFileSecuritySettings

boolean

If true, the file security settings will be preserved.
Deprecated.

reattempts

RetriesConfiguration

Required field. Configuration of retries on recoverable errors during the backup operations like reconnection to destination. No attempts to fix recoverable errors will be made if retry configuration is not set.

silentModeEnabled

boolean

If true, a user interaction will be avoided when possible. Equals to false if value is not specified.

splitting

Splitting

Required field. Determines the size to split backups on. Splitting is not performed if value is not specified.

vmSnapshotReattempts

RetriesConfiguration

Required field. Configuration of retries on errors during the creation of the virtual machine snapshot. No attempts to fix recoverable errors will be made if retry configuration is not set.

vss

VolumeShadowCopyServiceSettings

Required field. Settings for the Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS) provider. If not set, no VSS provider is used.

archive

ArchiveProperties

The archive properties.

performanceWindow

PerformanceWindow

Required field. Time windows for performance limitations of backup and storage maintenance operations.

retention

Retention

Required field. Configuration of backup retention rules.

scheduling

Scheduling

Required field. Configuration of the backup schedule.

cbt

enum (ChangedBlockTracking)

Required field. A configuration of Changed Block Tracking (CBT).

  • CHANGED_BLOCK_TRACKING_UNSPECIFIED
  • USE_IF_ENABLED
  • ENABLE_AND_USE
  • DO_NOT_USE

fastBackupEnabled

boolean

If true, determines whether a file has changed by the file size and timestamp. Otherwise, the entire file contents are compared to those stored in the backup.

quiesceSnapshottingEnabled

boolean

If true, a quiesced snapshot of the virtual machine will be taken.
Deprecated.

fileFilters

FileFilters

File filters to specify masks of files to backup or to exclude of backuping

sectorBySector

boolean

A sector-by-sector backup of a disk or volume creates a backup copy of all sectors of the disk or volume,
including those that do not contain data.
Therefore, the size of such a backup copy will be equal to the size of the original disk or volume.
This method can be used to back up a disk or volume with an unsupported file system.

validationEnabled

boolean

Validation is a time-consuming process, even with incremental or differential backups of small amounts of data.
This is because not only the data physically contained in the backup copy is verified,
but all data restored when it is selected.
This option requires access to previously created backup copies.

lvmSnapshottingEnabled

boolean

LVM will be used to create the volume snapshot.
If LVM fails to create a snapshot (for example, because there is not enough free space),
the software will create the snapshot itself.

prePostCommands[]

PrePostCommand

Commands to launch before or after backup execution

RetriesConfiguration

Field

Description

enabled

boolean

If true, enables retry on errors.

interval

Interval

Required field. An interval between retry attempts.

maxAttempts

string (int64)

Max number of retry attempts. Operation will be considered as failed
when max number of retry attempts is reached.

Interval

Field

Description

type

enum (Type)

Required field. A type of the interval.

  • TYPE_UNSPECIFIED
  • SECONDS
  • MINUTES
  • HOURS
  • DAYS
  • WEEKS
  • MONTHS

count

string (int64)

The amount of value specified in Interval.Type.

Splitting

Field

Description

size

string (int64)

The size of split backup file in bytes.

VolumeShadowCopyServiceSettings

Settings for Volume Shadow Copy Services which allows to notify
VSS-aware applications that backup is about to start. This will
ensure the consistent state of all data used by the applications.

Field

Description

enabled

boolean

If true, the VSS will be enabled.

provider

enum (VSSProvider)

Required field. A type of VSS provider to use in backup.

  • VSS_PROVIDER_UNSPECIFIED
  • NATIVE
  • TARGET_SYSTEM_DEFINED

ArchiveProperties

Field

Description

name

string

The name of the generated archive. The name may use the following variables: [Machine Name], [Plan ID], [Plan Name], [Unique ID], [Virtualization Server Type].
Default value: [Machine Name]-[Plan ID]-[Unique ID]A.

PerformanceWindow

Field

Description

enabled

boolean

If true, the time windows will be enabled.

Retention

Field

Description

rules[]

RetentionRule

A list of retention rules.

beforeBackup

boolean

If true, retention rules will be applied before backup is finished.

RetentionRule

Field

Description

backupSet[]

enum (RepeatePeriod)

A list of backup sets where rules are effective.

  • REPEATE_PERIOD_UNSPECIFIED
  • HOURLY
  • DAILY
  • WEEKLY
  • MONTHLY

maxAge

Interval

Includes only one of the fields maxAge, maxCount.

maxCount

string (int64)

Includes only one of the fields maxAge, maxCount.

Scheduling

Field

Description

backupSets[]

BackupSet

A list of schedules with backup sets that compose the whole scheme.

enabled

boolean

If true, the backup schedule will be enabled.

maxParallelBackups

string (int64)

Max number of backup processes allowed to run in parallel. Unlimited if not set.

randMaxDelay

Interval

Required field. Configuration of the random delay between the execution of parallel tasks.

scheme

enum (Scheme)

Required field. A backup scheme. Available values: simple, always_full, always_incremental, weekly_incremental, weekly_full_daily_incremental, custom, cdp.

  • SCHEME_UNSPECIFIED
  • SIMPLE
  • ALWAYS_FULL
  • ALWAYS_INCREMENTAL
  • WEEKLY_INCREMENTAL
  • WEEKLY_FULL_DAILY_INCREMENTAL
  • CUSTOM: Custom will require to specify schedules for full, differential
    and incremental backups additionally.
  • CDP

weeklyBackupDay

enum (Day)

Required field. A day of week to start weekly backups.

  • DAY_UNSPECIFIED
  • MONDAY
  • TUESDAY
  • WEDNESDAY
  • THURSDAY
  • FRIDAY
  • SATURDAY
  • SUNDAY

taskFailure

RetriesConfiguration

Task failure settings in case of failure of scheduled task, not applicable to manually launched tasks

BackupSet

Field

Description

time

Time

Includes only one of the fields time, sinceLastExecTime.

sinceLastExecTime

SinceLastExecTime

Includes only one of the fields time, sinceLastExecTime.

type

enum (Type)

BackupSet type -- one of incr, full, differential or auto.
if custom scheme is used the BackupSet type should be specified

  • TYPE_UNSPECIFIED
  • TYPE_AUTO
  • TYPE_FULL
  • TYPE_INCREMENTAL
  • TYPE_DIFFERENTIAL

Time

Field

Description

weekdays[]

enum (Day)

Days in a week to perform a backup.

  • DAY_UNSPECIFIED
  • MONDAY
  • TUESDAY
  • WEDNESDAY
  • THURSDAY
  • FRIDAY
  • SATURDAY
  • SUNDAY

repeatAt[]

TimeOfDay

Time to repeat the backup.

repeatEvery

Interval

Frequency of backup repetition.

timeFrom

TimeOfDay

The start time of the backup time interval.

timeTo

TimeOfDay

The end time of the backup time interval.

monthdays[]

string (int64)

Days in a month to perform a backup.
Allowed values are from 1 to 31.

includeLastDayOfMonth

boolean

If set to true, last day of month will activate
the policy.

months[]

string (int64)

Set of values. Allowed values form 1 to 12.

type

enum (RepeatePeriod)

Required field. Possible types: REPEATE_PERIOD_UNSPECIFIED, HOURLY, DAILY, WEEKLY, MONTHLY.

  • REPEATE_PERIOD_UNSPECIFIED
  • HOURLY
  • DAILY
  • WEEKLY
  • MONTHLY

runLater

boolean

If the machine is off, launch missed tasks on boot up.

TimeOfDay

Field

Description

hour

string (int64)

Hours.

minute

string (int64)

Minutes.

SinceLastExecTime

Field

Description

delay

Interval

Required field. The interval between backups.

FileFilters

Field

Description

exclusionMasks[]

string

Do not backup files that match the following criteria

inclusionMasks[]

string

Backup only files that match the following criteria

PrePostCommand

Field

Description

cmd

string

Command to execute

args

string

Command args

enabled

boolean

Is command enabled

stopOnError

boolean

Stop backup execution on error

type

enum (CommandType)

Type of command: pre or post

  • COMMAND_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED
  • PRE_COMMAND: Launch command before backup execution
  • POST_COMMAND: Launch command after backup execution

wait

boolean

Wait command finish before launching backup

workdir

string

Workdir for command execution
