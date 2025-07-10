Cloud Backup API, REST: Policy.Get
Get specific policy.
HTTP request
GET https://backup.api.yandexcloud.kz/backup/v1/policies/{policyId}
Path parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
policyId
|
string
Required field. Policy ID.
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"id": "string",
"name": "string",
"createdAt": "string",
"updatedAt": "string",
"enabled": "boolean",
"settings": {
"compression": "string",
"format": "string",
"multiVolumeSnapshottingEnabled": "boolean",
"preserveFileSecuritySettings": "boolean",
"reattempts": {
"enabled": "boolean",
"interval": {
"type": "string",
"count": "string"
},
"maxAttempts": "string"
},
"silentModeEnabled": "boolean",
"splitting": {
"size": "string"
},
"vmSnapshotReattempts": {
"enabled": "boolean",
"interval": {
"type": "string",
"count": "string"
},
"maxAttempts": "string"
},
"vss": {
"enabled": "boolean",
"provider": "string"
},
"archive": {
"name": "string"
},
"performanceWindow": {
"enabled": "boolean"
},
"retention": {
"rules": [
{
"backupSet": [
"string"
],
// Includes only one of the fields `maxAge`, `maxCount`
"maxAge": {
"type": "string",
"count": "string"
},
"maxCount": "string"
// end of the list of possible fields
}
],
"beforeBackup": "boolean"
},
"scheduling": {
"backupSets": [
{
// Includes only one of the fields `time`, `sinceLastExecTime`
"time": {
"weekdays": [
"string"
],
"repeatAt": [
{
"hour": "string",
"minute": "string"
}
],
"repeatEvery": {
"type": "string",
"count": "string"
},
"timeFrom": {
"hour": "string",
"minute": "string"
},
"timeTo": {
"hour": "string",
"minute": "string"
},
"monthdays": [
"string"
],
"includeLastDayOfMonth": "boolean",
"months": [
"string"
],
"type": "string",
"runLater": "boolean"
},
"sinceLastExecTime": {
"delay": {
"type": "string",
"count": "string"
}
},
// end of the list of possible fields
"type": "string"
}
],
"enabled": "boolean",
"maxParallelBackups": "string",
"randMaxDelay": {
"type": "string",
"count": "string"
},
"scheme": "string",
"weeklyBackupDay": "string",
"taskFailure": {
"enabled": "boolean",
"interval": {
"type": "string",
"count": "string"
},
"maxAttempts": "string"
}
},
"cbt": "string",
"fastBackupEnabled": "boolean",
"quiesceSnapshottingEnabled": "boolean",
"fileFilters": {
"exclusionMasks": [
"string"
],
"inclusionMasks": [
"string"
]
},
"sectorBySector": "boolean",
"validationEnabled": "boolean",
"lvmSnapshottingEnabled": "boolean",
"prePostCommands": [
{
"cmd": "string",
"args": "string",
"enabled": "boolean",
"stopOnError": "boolean",
"type": "string",
"wait": "boolean",
"workdir": "string"
}
]
},
"folderId": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
Required field. Policy ID.
|
name
|
string
Required field. Policy name.
|
createdAt
|
string (date-time)
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
updatedAt
|
string (date-time)
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
enabled
|
boolean
If this field is true, it means that the policy is enabled.
|
settings
|
Set of policy settings
|
folderId
|
string
ID of the folder that the policy belongs to.
PolicySettings
Set of policy settings
|
Field
|
Description
|
compression
|
enum (Compression)
Required field. Archive compression level.
|
format
|
enum (Format)
Required field. Format of the Acronis backup archive.
|
multiVolumeSnapshottingEnabled
|
boolean
If true, snapshots of multiple volumes will be taken simultaneously.
|
preserveFileSecuritySettings
|
boolean
If true, the file security settings will be preserved.
|
reattempts
|
Required field. Configuration of retries on recoverable errors during the backup operations like reconnection to destination. No attempts to fix recoverable errors will be made if retry configuration is not set.
|
silentModeEnabled
|
boolean
If true, a user interaction will be avoided when possible. Equals to false if value is not specified.
|
splitting
|
Required field. Determines the size to split backups on. Splitting is not performed if value is not specified.
|
vmSnapshotReattempts
|
Required field. Configuration of retries on errors during the creation of the virtual machine snapshot. No attempts to fix recoverable errors will be made if retry configuration is not set.
|
vss
|
VolumeShadowCopyServiceSettings
Required field. Settings for the Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS) provider. If not set, no VSS provider is used.
|
archive
|
The archive properties.
|
performanceWindow
|
Required field. Time windows for performance limitations of backup and storage maintenance operations.
|
retention
|
Required field. Configuration of backup retention rules.
|
scheduling
|
Required field. Configuration of the backup schedule.
|
cbt
|
enum (ChangedBlockTracking)
Required field. A configuration of Changed Block Tracking (CBT).
|
fastBackupEnabled
|
boolean
If true, determines whether a file has changed by the file size and timestamp. Otherwise, the entire file contents are compared to those stored in the backup.
|
quiesceSnapshottingEnabled
|
boolean
If true, a quiesced snapshot of the virtual machine will be taken.
|
fileFilters
|
File filters to specify masks of files to backup or to exclude of backuping
|
sectorBySector
|
boolean
A sector-by-sector backup of a disk or volume creates a backup copy of all sectors of the disk or volume,
|
validationEnabled
|
boolean
Validation is a time-consuming process, even with incremental or differential backups of small amounts of data.
|
lvmSnapshottingEnabled
|
boolean
LVM will be used to create the volume snapshot.
|
prePostCommands[]
|
Commands to launch before or after backup execution
RetriesConfiguration
|
Field
|
Description
|
enabled
|
boolean
If true, enables retry on errors.
|
interval
|
Required field. An interval between retry attempts.
|
maxAttempts
|
string (int64)
Max number of retry attempts. Operation will be considered as failed
Interval
|
Field
|
Description
|
type
|
enum (Type)
Required field. A type of the interval.
|
count
|
string (int64)
The amount of value specified in
Splitting
|
Field
|
Description
|
size
|
string (int64)
The size of split backup file in bytes.
VolumeShadowCopyServiceSettings
Settings for Volume Shadow Copy Services which allows to notify
VSS-aware applications that backup is about to start. This will
ensure the consistent state of all data used by the applications.
|
Field
|
Description
|
enabled
|
boolean
If true, the VSS will be enabled.
|
provider
|
enum (VSSProvider)
Required field. A type of VSS provider to use in backup.
ArchiveProperties
|
Field
|
Description
|
name
|
string
The name of the generated archive. The name may use the following variables:
PerformanceWindow
|
Field
|
Description
|
enabled
|
boolean
If true, the time windows will be enabled.
Retention
|
Field
|
Description
|
rules[]
|
A list of retention rules.
|
beforeBackup
|
boolean
If true, retention rules will be applied before backup is finished.
RetentionRule
|
Field
|
Description
|
backupSet[]
|
enum (RepeatePeriod)
A list of backup sets where rules are effective.
|
maxAge
|
Includes only one of the fields
|
maxCount
|
string (int64)
Includes only one of the fields
Scheduling
|
Field
|
Description
|
backupSets[]
|
A list of schedules with backup sets that compose the whole scheme.
|
enabled
|
boolean
If true, the backup schedule will be enabled.
|
maxParallelBackups
|
string (int64)
Max number of backup processes allowed to run in parallel. Unlimited if not set.
|
randMaxDelay
|
Required field. Configuration of the random delay between the execution of parallel tasks.
|
scheme
|
enum (Scheme)
Required field. A backup scheme. Available values:
|
weeklyBackupDay
|
enum (Day)
Required field. A day of week to start weekly backups.
|
taskFailure
|
Task failure settings in case of failure of scheduled task, not applicable to manually launched tasks
BackupSet
|
Field
|
Description
|
time
|
Includes only one of the fields
|
sinceLastExecTime
|
Includes only one of the fields
|
type
|
enum (Type)
BackupSet type -- one of incr, full, differential or auto.
Time
|
Field
|
Description
|
weekdays[]
|
enum (Day)
Days in a week to perform a backup.
|
repeatAt[]
|
Time to repeat the backup.
|
repeatEvery
|
Frequency of backup repetition.
|
timeFrom
|
The start time of the backup time interval.
|
timeTo
|
The end time of the backup time interval.
|
monthdays[]
|
string (int64)
Days in a month to perform a backup.
|
includeLastDayOfMonth
|
boolean
If set to true, last day of month will activate
|
months[]
|
string (int64)
Set of values. Allowed values form 1 to 12.
|
type
|
enum (RepeatePeriod)
Required field. Possible types:
|
runLater
|
boolean
If the machine is off, launch missed tasks on boot up.
TimeOfDay
|
Field
|
Description
|
hour
|
string (int64)
Hours.
|
minute
|
string (int64)
Minutes.
SinceLastExecTime
|
Field
|
Description
|
delay
|
Required field. The interval between backups.
FileFilters
|
Field
|
Description
|
exclusionMasks[]
|
string
Do not backup files that match the following criteria
|
inclusionMasks[]
|
string
Backup only files that match the following criteria
PrePostCommand
|
Field
|
Description
|
cmd
|
string
Command to execute
|
args
|
string
Command args
|
enabled
|
boolean
Is command enabled
|
stopOnError
|
boolean
Stop backup execution on error
|
type
|
enum (CommandType)
Type of command: pre or post
|
wait
|
boolean
Wait command finish before launching backup
|
workdir
|
string
Workdir for command execution