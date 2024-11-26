Связаться с намиПодключиться

Cloud Backup API, REST: Policy.ListApplications

Статья создана
Обновлена 26 ноября 2024 г.

List applied policies using filters.

HTTP request

GET https://backup.api.yandexcloud.kz/backup/v1/policies/{policyId}/applications

Path parameters

Field

Description

policyId

string

Required field. Policy ID.

Includes only one of the fields folderId, policyId, computeInstanceId.

Query parameters

Field

Description

folderId

string

Folder ID.

Includes only one of the fields folderId, policyId, computeInstanceId.

computeInstanceId

string

Compute Cloud instance ID.

Includes only one of the fields folderId, policyId, computeInstanceId.

showProcessing

boolean

If true, also returns applications that in the process of binding.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "applications": [
    {
      "policyId": "string",
      "computeInstanceId": "string",
      "enabled": "boolean",
      "status": "string",
      "createdAt": "string",
      "isProcessing": "boolean"
    }
  ]
}

Field

Description

applications[]

PolicyApplication

PolicyApplication

Field

Description

policyId

string

Policy ID.

computeInstanceId

string

Compute Cloud instance ID.

enabled

boolean

status

enum (Status)

  • STATUS_UNSPECIFIED
  • OK: Application is applied and everything is OK.
  • RUNNING: Application is currently running.
  • DISABLED: Application is disabled.

createdAt

string (date-time)

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

isProcessing

boolean

If true, then the policy is in in the process of binding to the instance.
Предыдущая
Apply
Следующая
Execute