Cloud Backup API, REST: Policy.ListApplications
List applied policies using filters.
HTTP request
GET https://backup.api.yandexcloud.kz/backup/v1/policies/{policyId}/applications
Path parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
policyId
|
string
Required field. Policy ID.
Includes only one of the fields
Query parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
folderId
|
string
Folder ID.
Includes only one of the fields
|
computeInstanceId
|
string
Compute Cloud instance ID.
Includes only one of the fields
|
showProcessing
|
boolean
If true, also returns applications that in the process of binding.
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"applications": [
{
"policyId": "string",
"computeInstanceId": "string",
"enabled": "boolean",
"status": "string",
"createdAt": "string",
"isProcessing": "boolean"
}
]
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
applications[]
PolicyApplication
|
Field
|
Description
|
policyId
|
string
Policy ID.
|
computeInstanceId
|
string
Compute Cloud instance ID.
|
enabled
|
boolean
|
status
|
enum (Status)
|
createdAt
|
string (date-time)
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
isProcessing
|
boolean
If true, then the policy is in in the process of binding to the instance.