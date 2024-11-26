Cloud Backup API, REST: Policy.Revoke
Revoke policy from Compute Cloud instance.
HTTP request
POST https://backup.api.yandexcloud.kz/backup/v1/policies/{policyId}:revoke
Path parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
policyId
|
string
Required field. Policy ID.
Body parameters
{
"computeInstanceId": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
computeInstanceId
|
string
Required field. Compute Cloud instance ID.
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"id": "string",
"description": "string",
"createdAt": "string",
"createdBy": "string",
"modifiedAt": "string",
"done": "boolean",
"metadata": {
"policyId": "string",
"computeInstanceId": "string"
},
// Includes only one of the fields `error`
"error": {
"code": "integer",
"message": "string",
"details": [
"object"
]
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the operation.
|
description
|
string
Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.
|
createdAt
|
string (date-time)
Creation timestamp.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
createdBy
|
string
ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.
|
modifiedAt
|
string (date-time)
The time when the Operation resource was last modified.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
done
|
boolean
If the value is
|
metadata
|
Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
|
error
|
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
RevokeMetadata
|
Field
|
Description
|
policyId
|
string
Policy ID.
|
computeInstanceId
|
string
Compute Cloud instance ID.
Status
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
code
|
integer (int32)
Error code. An enum value of google.rpc.Code.
|
message
|
string
An error message.
|
details[]
|
object
A list of messages that carry the error details.