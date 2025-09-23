Getting started with YandexGPT Lite and YandexGPT Pro
In this section, you will learn how to use the YandexGPT model to generate texts in synchronous mode without adding any context. For other examples, see Guides on how to use Yandex AI Studio
For information about the Yandex AI Studio pricing, see Yandex AI Studio pricing policy.
Getting started
To get started in Yandex Cloud:
- Log in to the management console. If not signed up yet, navigate to the management console and follow the on-screen instructions.
- In Yandex Cloud Billing, make sure you have a billing account linked and its status is
ACTIVEor
TRIAL_ACTIVE. If you do not have a billing account yet, create one.
- If you do not have a folder yet, create one.
You can start working from the management console right away.
To use the examples of requests using SDK:
-
Create a service account and assign the
ai.languageModels.userrole to it.
-
Get the service account API key and save it.
The following examples use API key authentication. Yandex Cloud ML SDK also supports IAM token and OAuth token authentication. For more information, see Authentication in Yandex Cloud ML SDK.
-
Use the pip package manager to install the ML SDK library:
pip install yandex-cloud-ml-sdk
To use the examples of requests via the API, install cURL.
To work with the YandexGPT API, you need to get authenticated using your account:
-
Get an IAM token: see the guide for a Yandex account or federated account.
-
Get the ID of the folder for which your account has the
ai.languageModels.userrole or higher.
-
When accessing YandexGPT Lite or YandexGPT Pro via the API, provide the received parameters:
- In the request file, specify the folder ID in the
modelUriparameter.
- In the request, specify the IAM token in the
Authorizationheader.
Authorization: Bearer <IAM_token>
- In the request file, specify the folder ID in the
For information about other API authentication methods, see Authentication with the Yandex AI Studio API.
Generate the text
Note
The AI Studio API logs the users' prompts to improve the quality of responses it generates. Do not use sensitive information and personal data in your prompts.
-
In the management console, select the folder for which your account has the
ai.languageModels.userrole or higher.
-
In the list of services, select Foundation Models.
-
In the left-hand panel, select YandexGPT Prompt mode.
-
In the Temperature field, enter a value between
0and
1for the model's response variability. With a higher value, you get a less deterministic result.
-
Describe the request context under Instructions.
-
Enter your prompt to the model under Request.
-
Click View answer. The response will appear on the right side of the screen.
-
Create a file named
generate-text.pyand paste the following code into it:
#!/usr/bin/env python3 from __future__ import annotations from yandex_cloud_ml_sdk import YCloudML messages = [ { "role": "system", "text": "Find errors in the text and correct them", }, { "role": "user", "text": """Laminate flooring is sutiable for instalation in the kitchen or in a child's room. It withsatnds moisturre and mechanical dammage thanks to a 0.2 mm thick proctive layer of melamine films and a wax-treated interlocking system.""", }, ] def main(): sdk = YCloudML( folder_id="<folder_ID>", auth="<API_key>", ) result = ( sdk.models.completions("yandexgpt").configure(temperature=0.5).run(messages) ) for alternative in result: print(alternative) if __name__ == "__main__": main()
Where:
Note
As input data for a request, Yandex Cloud ML SDK can accept a string, a dictionary, an object of the
TextMessageclass, or an array containing any combination of these data types. For more information, see Yandex Cloud ML SDK usage.
-
messages: List of messages that set the context for the model:
-
role: Message sender's role:
user: Used for sending user messages to the model.
system: Used to set the query context and define the model's behavior.
assistant: Used for responses generated by the model. In chat mode, the model's responses tagged with the
assistantrole are included in the message to save the conversation context. Do not send user messages with this role.
-
-
text: Message text.
-
-
<folder_ID>: ID of the folder in which the service account was created.
-
<API_key>: Service account API key you got earlier required for authentication in the API.
The following examples use API key authentication. Yandex Cloud ML SDK also supports IAM token and OAuth token authentication. For more information, see Authentication in Yandex Cloud ML SDK.
For more information about accessing a specific model version, see Accessing models.
-
-
Run the created file:
python3 generate-text.py
Result:
Alternative(role='assistant', text='Laminate flooring is suitable for installation in the kitchen or in a child's room. It withstands moisture and mechanical damage thanks to a 0.2 mm thick protective layer of melamine films and a wax-treated interlocking system.', status=<AlternativeStatus.FINAL: 3>)
-
Create a file with the request body, e.g.,
prompt.json:
{ "modelUri": "gpt://<folder_ID>/yandexgpt", "completionOptions": { "stream": false, "temperature": 0.6, "maxTokens": "2000", "reasoningOptions": { "mode": "DISABLED" } }, "messages": [ { "role": "system", "text": "Find errors in the text and correct them." }, { "role": "user", "text": "Laminate flooring is sutiable for instalation in the kitchen or in a child's room. It withsatnds moisturre and mechanical dammage thanks to a 0.2 mm thick proctive layer of melamine films and a wax-treated interlocking systme." } ] }
Where:
-
modelUri: ID of the model that will be used to generate the response. The parameter contains the Yandex Cloud folder ID or the tuned model's ID.
-
completionOptions: Request configuration options:
-
stream: Enables streaming of partially generated text. It can either be
trueor
false.
-
temperature: With a higher temperature, you get more creative and randomized responses from the model. Its values range from
0to
1, inclusive. The default value is
0.3.
-
maxTokens: Sets a limit on the model's output in tokens. The maximum number of tokens per generation depends on the model. For more information, see Quotas and limits in Yandex AI Studio.
-
reasoningOptions.mode: Reasoning mode parameters. This is an optional parameter. The default value is
DISABLED. The possible values are:
DISABLED: Reasoning mode is disabled.
ENABLED_HIDDEN: Reasoning mode is enabled. The model will decide by itself whether or not to use this mode for each particular request.
-
-
-
messages: List of messages that set the context for the model:
-
role: Message sender's role:
user: Used for sending user messages to the model.
system: Used to set the query context and define the model's behavior.
assistant: Used for responses generated by the model. In chat mode, the model's responses tagged with the
assistantrole are included in the message to save the conversation context. Do not send user messages with this role.
-
-
text: Message text.
-
-
-
Use the completion method to send a request to the neural network in the following command:
export FOLDER_ID=<folder_ID> export IAM_TOKEN=<IAM_token> curl \ --request POST \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer ${IAM_TOKEN}" \ --data "@prompt.json" \ "https://llm.api.cloud.yandex.net/foundationModels/v1/completion"
Where:
FOLDER_ID: ID of the folder for which your account has the
ai.languageModels.userrole or higher.
IAM_TOKEN: IAM token you got before you started.
The service will return the generated text:
{ "result": { "alternatives": [ { "message": { "role": "assistant", "text": "Laminate flooring is suitable for installation in the kitchen or in a child's room. It withstands moisture and mechanical damage thanks to a 0.2 mm thick protective layer of melamine films and a wax-treated interlocking system." }, "status": "ALTERNATIVE_STATUS_TRUNCATED_FINAL" } ], "usage": { "inputTextTokens": "67", "completionTokens": "50", "totalTokens": "117" }, "modelVersion": "06.12.2023" } }
-