Yandex Cloud AI Studio terms and definitions
Generation seed
Generation seed is the starting point for image generation from noise used to achieve repeatability. Thus, with the same prompt and seed, the generation result will be the same. To change the generated image, change the seed value or the description.
In a YandexART model, seed values may range from 0 to 263-1.
Prompt
Generative models are managed using prompts. A good prompt should contain the context of your request to the model (instruction) and the actual task the model should complete based on the provided context. The more specific your prompt, the more accurate will be the results returned by the model.
Apart from the prompt, other request parameters will impact the model's output too. Use AI Playground available from the management console to test your requests.
Temperature
Temperature is a large text model parameter for response variability: the higher the temperature, the less predictable will be the result. Its usual range is between 0 and 1.