Step-by-step guides for Yandex AI Studio
Written by
Updated at September 23, 2025
Step-by-step guides for generation models
- Estimating prompt size in tokens
- Sending a request in prompt mode
- How to build a chat with YandexGPT Lite or YandexGPT Pro
- Sending an asynchronous request
- Calling a function from a model
- Running a model in batch mode
- Generating an image using YandexART
Step-by-step guides for classifiers based on YandexGPT
Step-by-step guides on how to use embeddings
Step-by-step guides for AI Assistant API
- Creating a simple assistant
- Creating a RAG assistant with the VectorStore tool
- Creating an AI assistant for RAG with source file and index metadata preserved
- Creating an assistant with the WebSearch tool
- Creating a RAG assistant with intermediate response generation results
- Creating an assistant for RAG with query rephrasing
Step-by-step guides on managing AI Studio resources
- Creating a dataset
- Creating a dataset for tuning a text generation model
- Creating a dataset for tuning a text classification model