Creating a RAG assistant with the VectorStore tool
The AI Assistant API feature is at the Preview stage.
AI Assistant API is a AI Studio tool for creating AI assistants. It can be used to create personalized assistants, implement a generative response scenario with access to information from external sources (known as retrieval augmented generation, or RAG), and save the model's request context.
The VectorStore tool allows AI assistants to draw information from the knowledge base.
Getting started
To use the examples:
-
Create a service account and assign the
ai.assistants.editorand
ai.languageModels.userroles to it.
-
Get the service account API key and save it.
The following examples use API key authentication. Yandex Cloud ML SDK also supports IAM token and OAuth token authentication. For more information, see Authentication in Yandex Cloud ML SDK.
-
Use the pip package manager to install the ML SDK library:
pip install yandex-cloud-ml-sdk
Get API authentication credentials as described in Authentication with the Yandex AI Studio API.
Create an assistant
This example shows how to create an assistant that relies on information from files for responses. In the example, we will create an index for full-text search and a simplest chat.
By default, the VectorStore tool accesses the index on each user request to the assistant. The tool finds and returns relevant extracts from source files, and the model uses this information to generate a response.
To correct this behavior, in this example, we will set up an index access strategy for the assistant, according to which the model will access additional data sources only in cases mentioned in the instruction specified in the
instruction variable.
-
Download and unpack the archive with examples of files that will be used as an additional source of information. The files contain advertising texts for tours to Bali and Kazakhstan generated by YandexGPT Pro.
-
Create a file named
search-assistant.pyand paste the following code into it:
#!/usr/bin/env python3 from __future__ import annotations import pathlib from yandex_cloud_ml_sdk import YCloudML from yandex_cloud_ml_sdk.search_indexes import ( StaticIndexChunkingStrategy, TextSearchIndexType, ) mypath = "<path_to_files_with_examples>" folder = "<folder_ID>" token = "<API_key>" instruction = "<instruction_for_search_strategy>" def main(): sdk = YCloudML( folder_id=folder, auth=token, ) paths = pathlib.Path(mypath).iterdir() # Uploading files with examples. # The files will be stored for five days. files = [] for path in paths: file = sdk.files.upload( path, ttl_days=5, expiration_policy="static", ) files.append(file) # Creating an index for full-text search through the uploaded files. # This example sets the chunk size # of up to 700 tokens, with a 300-token overlap. operation = sdk.search_indexes.create_deferred( files, index_type=TextSearchIndexType( chunking_strategy=StaticIndexChunkingStrategy( max_chunk_size_tokens=700, chunk_overlap_tokens=300, ) ), ) # Waiting for the search index to be created. search_index = operation.wait() # Creating a tool to work with the search index. # Setting an index search strategy for the new tool. tool = sdk.tools.search_index( search_index, call_strategy={ "type": "function", "function": {"name": "guide", "instruction": instruction}, }, ) # Creating an assistant for the Latest YandexGPT Pro model. # It will use the VectorStore tool. assistant = sdk.assistants.create( "yandexgpt", instruction="You are an internal corporate documentation assistant. Answer politely. If the information is not in the documents below, don't make up your answer.", tools=[tool], ) thread = sdk.threads.create() input_text = input( 'Enter your question to the assistant ("exit" to end the dialog): ' ) while input_text.lower() != "exit": thread.write(input_text) # Giving the whole thread content to the model. run = assistant.run(thread) # To get the result, wait until the run is complete. result = run.wait() # Displaying the response. print("Response: ", result.text) # Displaying some of the _citations_ property attributes: information # about utilized chunks created from the source files. # To display the entire contents of the _citations_ property, # run this command: print(result.citations). count = 1 for citation in result.citations: for source in citation.sources: if source.type != "filechunk": continue print( f"* Contents of fragment No.{count}: {source.parts}" ) print( f"* Search index ID in fragment No.{count}: {source.search_index.id}" ) print( f"* Search index type settings in fragment No.{count}: {source.search_index.index_type}" ) print( f"* Source file ID for fragment No.{count}: {source.file.id}" ) print( f"* Source file MIME type for fragment No.{count}: {source.file.mime_type}" ) print() count += 1 input_text = input( 'Enter your question to the assistant ("exit" to end the dialog): ' ) # Delete everything you no longer need. search_index.delete() thread.delete() assistant.delete() for file in files: file.delete() if __name__ == "__main__": main()
Where:
<path_to_files_with_examples>: Path to the directory containing the files you downloaded earlier, e.g.,
/Users/myuser/tours-example/.
-
<folder_ID>: ID of the folder in which the service account was created.
-
<API_key>: Service account API key you got earlier required for authentication in the API.
The following examples use API key authentication. Yandex Cloud ML SDK also supports IAM token and OAuth token authentication. For more information, see Authentication in Yandex Cloud ML SDK.
<instruction_for_search_strategy>: Prompt with an instruction for the model on how to access the search index. Here is an example:
Search through the knowledge base only if the user has specifically asked you to do so.
-
-
Run the file you created:
python3 search-assistant.py
The example implements the simplest chat possible: enter your requests to the assistant from your keyboard and get answers. To search in the knowledge base, explicitly specify it in your request. To end the dialog, enter
exit.
Approximate result
Enter your question to the assistant ("exit" to end the dialog): How much is a visa to Bali? Response: I have no information on how much a visa to Bali is. I recommend that you contact official sources or the Indonesian consulate for up-to-date information. Enter your question to the assistant ("exit" to end the dialog): How much is a visa to Bali? Please search in the knowledge base. Response: According to the information I found, a visa to Bali is 300 rubles. However, note that requirements may change, so be sure to check the current information on the consulate or visa center's website when planning your trip. * Contents of fragment No. 1: ('**Bali is a tropical paradise full of unforgettable experiences!**\n\nWe invite you to spend an amazing vacation in Bali. This magical Indonesian island is famous for its beautiful beaches, unique culture, and warm hospitality of its people. Discover breathtaking landscapes, taste delicious local dishes, and make new friends. **What do I need for the trip?** To enter Indonesia, you must have a visa. To obtain it, you will need the following documents:\n* Passport valid for at least 6 months from your entry date. * Two photos meeting consulate requirements.',) * Search index ID in fragment No. 1: fvtacpbi0cg3******** * Search index type settings in fragment No. 1: TextSearchIndexType(chunking_strategy=StaticIndexChunkingStrategy(max_chunk_size_tokens=700, chunk_overlap_tokens=300)) * Source file ID for fragment No. 1: fvtg6bmrdvb3******** * Source file MIME type for fragment No. 1: text/plain * Contents of fragment No. 2: ('* Round-trip booking or tickets. * Form filled out in English. Note that requirements may change, so be sure to check the current information on the consulate or visa center's website when planning your trip. The visa fee is 300 rubles. Don't miss your chance to visit this beautiful island and create unforgettable memories. Book your Bali vacation today. **We look forward to seeing you!**',) * Search index ID in fragment No. 2: fvtacpbi0cg3******** * Search index type settings in fragment No. 2: TextSearchIndexType(chunking_strategy=StaticIndexChunkingStrategy(max_chunk_size_tokens=700, chunk_overlap_tokens=300)) * Source file ID for fragment No. 2: fvtg6bmrdvb3******** * Source file MIME type for fragment No. 2: text/plain * Contents of fragment No. 3: ('**What do I need for the trip?** To enter Indonesia, you must have a visa. To obtain it, you will need the following documents:\n* Passport valid for at least 6 months from your entry date. * Two photos meeting consulate requirements. * Hotel booking confirmation or a letter for alternative accommodation. * Round-trip booking or tickets. * Form filled out in English. Note that requirements may change, so be sure to check the current information on the consulate or visa center's website when planning your trip. The visa fee is 300 rubles.',) * Search index ID in fragment No. 3: fvtacpbi0cg3******** * Search index type settings in fragment No. 3: TextSearchIndexType(chunking_strategy=StaticIndexChunkingStrategy(max_chunk_size_tokens=700, chunk_overlap_tokens=300)) * Source file ID for fragment No. 3: fvtg6bmrdvb3******** * Source file MIME type for fragment No. 3: text/plain * Contents of fragment No. 4: ('**Kazakhstan: Journey to the heart of Eurasia**\n\nDiscover Kazakhstan, a fascinating country where East meets West. Enjoy its endless steppes, majestic mountains, historical landmarks, and the warm hospitality of its people. **What do I need for the trip?** To enter Kazakhstan from Russia, you will need the following documents:\n* Passport valid for at least 3 months beyond your trip. * Migration card (issued in-flight or at the border). * Medical insurance (optional but recommended). Don't miss out on the opportunity to visit this beautiful country for a vibrant vacation.',) * Search index ID in fragment No. 4: fvtacpbi0cg3******** * Search index type settings in fragment No. 4: TextSearchIndexType(chunking_strategy=StaticIndexChunkingStrategy(max_chunk_size_tokens=700, chunk_overlap_tokens=300)) * Source file ID for fragment No. 4: fvttf5sq7u0j******** * Source file MIME type for fragment No. 4: text/plain * Contents of fragment No. 5: ('* Migration card (issued in-flight or at the border). * Medical insurance (optional but recommended). Don't miss out on the opportunity to visit this beautiful country for a vibrant vacation! Book your Kazakhstan vacation today! **We look forward to seeing you!**',) * Search index ID in fragment No. 5: fvtacpbi0cg3******** * Search index type settings in fragment No. 5: TextSearchIndexType(chunking_strategy=StaticIndexChunkingStrategy(max_chunk_size_tokens=700, chunk_overlap_tokens=300)) * Source file ID for fragment No. 5: fvttf5sq7u0j******** * Source file MIME type for fragment No. 5: text/plain Enter your question to the assistant ("exit" to end the dialog): exit
In the
run.textproperty, the AI assistant returned the model-generated response based on the uploaded knowledge base. The
run.citationsproperty contains source citations, listing the knowledge base files and their fragments used to generate the response.
This example shows how to create an assistant that relies on information from files for responses. In this example, we will show the basic algorithm for working with AI Assistant API via the REST API interface: creating an index for hybrid search, creating an assistant and a thread, and submitting a request to the assistant.
By default, the VectorStore tool accesses the index on each user request to the assistant. The tool finds and returns relevant extracts from source files, and the model uses this information to generate a response.
To correct this behavior, in this example, we will set up an index access strategy for the assistant, according to which the model will access additional data sources only in cases mentioned in the instruction specified in the
callStrategy section.
-
Upload the context file for the knowledge base using the Files API:
-
Download and unpack the archive with examples of files that will be used as an additional source of information. The files contain advertising texts for tours to Bali and Kazakhstan generated by YandexGPT Pro.
You will use the
bali.mdfile from the downloaded archive as the knowledge base in this example.
-
Encode the
bali.mdfile into Base64:
base64 -i bali.md -o bali-b64coded.txt
-
Create a file named
file.jsonwith the body of the file upload request:
file.json
{ "folderId": "<folder_ID>", "mimeType": "text/markdown", "content": "<file_contents>" }
Where:
folderId: ID of the folder for which your account has the
ai.assistants.editorand
ai.languageModels.userroles or higher.
mimeType: MIME type of the uploaded content. In the example, the
bali.mdfile's type is
text/markdown.
content: Contents of the
bali-b64coded.txtfile you got in the previous step in Base64 encoding.
-
-
Send a request to create a file:
export IAM_TOKEN=<IAM_token> curl \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer ${IAM_TOKEN}" \ --silent \ --data "@<path_to_request_body>" \ "https://rest-assistant.api.cloud.yandex.net/files/v1/files" | \ jq
Where:
<IAM_token>: IAM token you got before you started.
<path_to_request_body>: Path to the previously created request body file (
file.json).
Result:
{ "id": "fvtjbljvmc0a********", "folder_id": "b1gt6g8ht345********", "name": "", "description": "", "mime_type": "text/markdown", "created_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "created_at": "2025-08-27T08:25:45.544260Z", "updated_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "updated_at": "2025-08-27T08:25:45.544260Z", "expiration_config": { "expiration_policy": "SINCE_LAST_ACTIVE", "ttl_days": "7" }, "expires_at": "2025-09-03T08:25:45.544260Z", "labels": {} }
In response, AI Assistant API will return the ID of the downloaded file. Save this file ID (
idfield value). You will need it in the next step.
-
-
-
Create a search index:
-
Create a file named
index.jsonwith the body of the index creation request by specifying the file ID you got earlier:
index.json
{ "folderId": "<folder_ID>", "fileIds": [ "<file_ID>" ], "hybridSearchIndex": {} }
-
Send a request to create a search index by specifying the path to the new
index.jsonrequest body file:
curl \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer ${IAM_TOKEN}" \ --silent \ --data "@<path_to_request_body>" \ "https://rest-assistant.api.cloud.yandex.net/assistants/v1/searchIndex" | \ jq
Result:
{ "id": "fvtcckldp96f********", "description": "search index creation", "created_at": "2025-08-27T08:27:25.755559Z", "created_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "modified_at": "2025-08-27T08:27:25.755559Z", "done": false, "metadata": null }
You will get the Operation object's ID in response. Save this ID (
idfield value). You will need it in the next step.
-
To check your readiness to create a search index, request the operation status by specifying the ID you saved earlier:
curl \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer ${IAM_TOKEN}" \ --silent \ "https://operation.api.cloud.yandex.net/operations/<operation_ID>" | \ jq
Result
{ "done": true, "response": { "@type": "type.googleapis.com/yandex.cloud.ai.assistants.v1.searchindex.SearchIndex", "expirationConfig": { "expirationPolicy": "SINCE_LAST_ACTIVE", "ttlDays": "7" }, "hybridSearchIndex": { "textSearchIndex": { "standardTokenizer": {}, "yandexLemmerAnalyzer": {} }, "vectorSearchIndex": { "docEmbedderUri": "emb://yc.ml.rag-prod.common/text-search-doc/latest", "queryEmbedderUri": "emb://yc.ml.rag-prod.common/text-search-query/latest" }, "chunkingStrategy": { "staticStrategy": { "maxChunkSizeTokens": "800", "chunkOverlapTokens": "400" } }, "combinationStrategy": { "meanCombination": { "weights": [ 0.5, 0.5 ], "meanEvaluationTechnique": "ARITHMETIC" } }, "normalizationStrategy": "MIN_MAX" }, "id": "fvti5snpooha********", "folderId": "b1gt6g8ht345********", "createdBy": "ajeol2afu1js********", "createdAt": "2025-08-27T08:27:25.791066Z", "updatedBy": "ajeol2afu1js********", "updatedAt": "2025-08-27T08:27:25.791066Z", "expiresAt": "2025-09-03T08:27:25.791066Z" }, "id": "fvtcckldp96f********", "description": "search index creation", "createdAt": "2025-08-27T08:27:25.755559Z", "createdBy": "ajeol2afu1js********", "modifiedAt": "2025-08-27T08:27:31.930432Z" }
truein the
donefield indicates that the index has been created. Save the obtained search index ID (
response.idfield value). You will need it when creating the assistant and thread.
-
-
Create an AI assistant:
-
Create a file named
assistant.jsonwith the body of the request to create an assistant:
assistant.json
{ "folderId": "<folder_ID>", "modelUri": "gpt://<folder_ID>/yandexgpt-lite/latest", "instruction": "You are an internal corporate documentation assistant. Answer politely. If the information is not in the documents below, don't make up your answer.", "tools": [ { "searchIndex": { "searchIndexIds": [ "<index_ID>" ], "callStrategy": { "auto_call": { "name": "knowledge_base_search", "instruction": "<instruction_for_search_strategy>" } } } } ] }
Where:
modelUri: URI of the text generation model.
searchIndexIds: Search index ID you got at the previous step.
instruction: Prompt with an instruction for the model on how to access the search index. Here is an example:
Search through the knowledge base only if the user has specifically asked you to do so.
-
-
Send a request to create an AI assistant by specifying the path to the new
assistant.jsonrequest body file:
curl \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer ${IAM_TOKEN}" \ --silent \ --data "@<path_to_request_body>" \ "https://rest-assistant.api.cloud.yandex.net/assistants/v1/assistants" | \ jq
Result
{ "id": "fvted8p4d1k1********", "folder_id": "b1gt6g8ht345********", "name": "", "description": "", "created_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "created_at": "2025-08-27T08:42:09.842579Z", "updated_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "updated_at": "2025-08-27T08:42:09.842579Z", "expiration_config": { "expiration_policy": "SINCE_LAST_ACTIVE", "ttl_days": "7" }, "expires_at": "2025-09-03T08:42:09.842579Z", "labels": {}, "model_uri": "gpt://b1gt6g8ht345********/yandexgpt-lite/latest", "instruction": "You are an internal corporate documentation assistant. Answer politely. If the information is not in the documents below, don't make up your answer.", "prompt_truncation_options": { "max_prompt_tokens": null, "auto_strategy": {} }, "completion_options": { "max_tokens": null, "temperature": null }, "tools": [ { "search_index": { "search_index_ids": [ "fvti5snpooha********" ], "max_num_results": null, "rephraser_options": null, "call_strategy": { "auto_call": { "name": "knowledge_base_search", "instruction": "Search through the knowledge base only if the user has specifically asked you to do so." } } } } ], "response_format": null }
In response, AI Assistant API will return your new AI assistant's ID. Save the ID (
idfield value). You will need it when accessing the assistant.
-
-
Create a thread:
-
Create a file named
thread.jsonwith the body of the request to create a thread:
thread.json
{ "folderId": "<folder_ID>" }
-
Send a request to create a thread by specifying the path to the new
thread.jsonrequest body file:
curl \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer ${IAM_TOKEN}" \ --silent \ --data "@<path_to_request_body>" \ "https://rest-assistant.api.cloud.yandex.net/assistants/v1/threads" | \ jq
Result:
{ "id": "fvt8rn2ip0fg********", "folder_id": "b1gt6g8ht345********", "name": "", "description": "", "default_message_author_id": "fvtgsemis1k5********", "created_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "created_at": "2025-08-27T08:51:05.255025Z", "updated_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "updated_at": "2025-08-27T08:51:05.255025Z", "expiration_config": { "expiration_policy": "SINCE_LAST_ACTIVE", "ttl_days": "7" }, "expires_at": "2025-09-03T08:51:05.255025Z", "labels": {}, "tools": [] }
Save the obtained thread ID (
idfield value). You will need it later.
-
-
In the thread, create a message without asking for access to the knowledge base:
-
Create a file named
message.jsonwith the body of the request to create a message by specifying the previously obtained thread ID and the request text in the context of the downloaded knowledge base file:
message.json
{ "threadId": "<thread_ID>", "content": { "content": [ { "text": { "content": "How much is a visa to Bali?" } } ] } }
-
Send a request to create a message by specifying the path to the new
message.jsonrequest body file:
curl \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer ${IAM_TOKEN}" \ --silent \ --data "@<path_to_request_body>" \ "https://rest-assistant.api.cloud.yandex.net/assistants/v1/messages" | \ jq
Result:
{ "id": "fvtel9i871ra********", "thread_id": "fvt8rn2ip0fg********", "created_by": "ajeol2afu1jsk89tn159", "created_at": "2025-08-27T08:58:47.758337Z", "author": { "id": "fvtgsemis1k5********", "role": "USER" }, "labels": {}, "content": { "content": [ { "text": { "content": "How much is a visa to Bali?" } } ] }, "status": "COMPLETED", "citations": [] }
-
-
Run the assistant with the message you created earlier:
-
Create a file named
run.jsonwith the body of the request to run the assistant by specifying the assistant and thread IDs you got earlier:
run.json
{ "assistantId": "<assistant_ID>", "threadId": "<thread_ID>" }
-
Send a request to run the assistant by specifying the path to the new
run.jsonrequest body file:
curl \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer ${IAM_TOKEN}" \ --silent \ --data "@<path_to_request_body>" \ "https://rest-assistant.api.cloud.yandex.net/assistants/v1/runs" | \ jq
Result:
{ "id": "fvtg5cv4pmc6********", "assistant_id": "fvted8p4d1k1********", "thread_id": "fvt8rn2ip0fg********", "created_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "created_at": "2025-08-27T09:12:32.398612020Z", "labels": {}, "state": { "status": "PENDING" }, "usage": null, "custom_prompt_truncation_options": null, "custom_completion_options": null, "tools": [], "custom_response_format": null }
AI Assistant API has returned the run information: the launch is in
PENDINGstatus. Save the run ID (
idfield value). You will need it in the next step.
-
Get the result of the run with the assistant's response. To do this, make a request by specifying the run ID you got earlier:
curl \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer ${IAM_TOKEN}" \ --silent \ "https://rest-assistant.api.cloud.yandex.net/assistants/v1/runs/<execution_ID>" | \ jq
Result
{ "id": "fvtg5cv4pmc6********", "assistant_id": "fvted8p4d1k1********", "thread_id": "fvt8rn2ip0fg********", "created_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "created_at": "2025-08-27T09:12:32.398612020Z", "labels": {}, "state": { "status": "COMPLETED", "completed_message": { "id": "fvt096hn7kf5********", "thread_id": "fvt8rn2ip0fg********", "created_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "created_at": "2025-08-27T09:12:32.855568027Z", "author": { "id": "fvted8p4d1k1********", "role": "ASSISTANT" }, "labels": {}, "content": { "content": [ { "text": { "content": "Unfortunately, I have no information in the knowledge base on how much a visa to Bali is." } } ] }, "status": "COMPLETED", "citations": [] } }, "usage": { "prompt_tokens": "114", "completion_tokens": "16", "total_tokens": "130" }, "custom_prompt_truncation_options": null, "custom_completion_options": null, "tools": [], "custom_response_format": null }
As you can see from the result, in the
contentfield, the AI assistant returned the model's response generated without using the uploaded knowledge base. This is due to the fact that the index access strategy settings contain an instruction to use the knowledge base only if the user specifically asks for it.
-
-
Now, in the thread, create a new message that asks for access to the knowledge base:
-
Modify the
message.jsonrequest body file to create a message by specifying the updated text of the request in the context of the uploaded knowledge base file:
message.json
{ "threadId": "<thread_ID>", "content": { "content": [ { "text": { "content": "How much is a visa to Bali? Please search in the knowledge base." } } ] } }
-
Send a request to create a message by specifying the path to the new
message.jsonrequest body file:
curl \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer ${IAM_TOKEN}" \ --silent \ --data "@<path_to_request_body>" \ "https://rest-assistant.api.cloud.yandex.net/assistants/v1/messages" | \ jq
Result:
{ "id": "fvtpcs3ef1ve********", "thread_id": "fvt8rn2ip0fg********", "created_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "created_at": "2025-08-27T09:35:00.209975Z", "author": { "id": "fvtgsemis1k5********", "role": "USER" }, "labels": {}, "content": { "content": [ { "text": { "content": "How much is a visa to Bali? Please search in the knowledge base." } } ] }, "status": "COMPLETED", "citations": [] }
-
-
Run the assistant again by specifying the path to the
run.jsonrequest body file you created earlier:
curl \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer ${IAM_TOKEN}" \ --silent \ --data "@<path_to_request_body>" \ "https://rest-assistant.api.cloud.yandex.net/assistants/v1/runs" | \ jq
Result:
{ "id": "fvtfn4h45gpj********", "assistant_id": "fvted8p4d1k1********", "thread_id": "fvt8rn2ip0fg********", "created_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "created_at": "2025-08-27T09:37:48.807600598Z", "labels": {}, "state": { "status": "PENDING" }, "usage": null, "custom_prompt_truncation_options": null, "custom_completion_options": null, "tools": [], "custom_response_format": null }
AI Assistant API has returned the run information: the launch is in
PENDINGstatus. Save the run ID (
idfield value). You will need it in the next step.
-
Get the result of the run with the assistant's second response. To do this, make a request by specifying the run ID you got earlier:
curl \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer ${IAM_TOKEN}" \ --silent \ "https://rest-assistant.api.cloud.yandex.net/assistants/v1/runs/<execution_ID>" | \ jq
Result
{ "id": "fvtfn4h45gpj********", "assistant_id": "fvted8p4d1k1********", "thread_id": "fvt8rn2ip0fg********", "created_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "created_at": "2025-08-27T09:37:48.807600598Z", "labels": {}, "state": { "status": "COMPLETED", "completed_message": { "id": "fvtusjjsbbv9********", "thread_id": "fvt8rn2ip0fg********", "created_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "created_at": "2025-08-27T09:37:49.837330438Z", "author": { "id": "fvted8p4d1k1********", "role": "ASSISTANT" }, "labels": {}, "content": { "content": [ { "text": { "content": "A visa to Bali is 300 rubles." } } ] }, "status": "COMPLETED", "citations": [ { "sources": [ { "chunk": { "search_index": { "id": "fvti5snpooha********", "folder_id": "b1gt6g8ht345********", "name": "", "description": "", "created_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "created_at": "2025-08-27T08:27:25.791066Z", "updated_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "updated_at": "2025-08-27T08:27:31.925785Z", "expiration_config": { "expiration_policy": "SINCE_LAST_ACTIVE", "ttl_days": "7" }, "expires_at": "2025-09-03T09:12:32.856123Z", "labels": {}, "hybrid_search_index": { "text_search_index": { "chunking_strategy": null, "standard_tokenizer": {}, "yandex_lemmer_analyzer": {} }, "vector_search_index": { "doc_embedder_uri": "emb://yc.ml.rag-prod.common/text-search-doc/latest", "query_embedder_uri": "emb://yc.ml.rag-prod.common/text-search-query/latest", "chunking_strategy": null }, "chunking_strategy": { "static_strategy": { "max_chunk_size_tokens": "800", "chunk_overlap_tokens": "400" } }, "normalization_strategy": "MIN_MAX", "combination_strategy": { "mean_combination": { "mean_evaluation_technique": "ARITHMETIC", "weights": [ 0.5, 0.5 ] } } } }, "source_file": { "id": "fvtjbljvmc0a********", "folder_id": "b1gt6g8ht345********", "name": "", "description": "", "mime_type": "text/markdown", "created_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "created_at": "2025-08-27T08:25:45.544260Z", "updated_by": "ajeol2afu1js********", "updated_at": "2025-08-27T08:25:45.544260Z", "expiration_config": { "expiration_policy": "SINCE_LAST_ACTIVE", "ttl_days": "7" }, "expires_at": "2025-09-03T08:27:25.817732Z", "labels": {} }, "content": { "content": [ { "text": { "content": "**Bali is a tropical paradise full of unforgettable experiences.**\n\nWe invite you to spend an amazing vacation in Bali. This magical Indonesian island is famous for its beautiful beaches, unique culture, and warm hospitality of its people. Discover breathtaking landscapes, taste delicious local dishes, and make new friends. **What do I need for the trip?** To enter Indonesia, you must have a visa. To obtain it, you will need the following documents:\n* Passport valid for at least 6 months from your entry date. * Two photos meeting consulate requirements. * Hotel booking confirmation or a letter for alternative accommodation. * Round-trip booking or tickets. * Form filled out in English. Note that requirements may change, so be sure to check the current information on the consulate or visa center's website when planning your trip. The visa fee is 300 rubles. Don't miss your chance to visit this beautiful island and create unforgettable memories. Book your Bali vacation today. **We look forward to seeing you!**" } } ] } } } ] } ] } }, "usage": { "prompt_tokens": "542", "completion_tokens": "29", "total_tokens": "571" }, "custom_prompt_truncation_options": null, "custom_completion_options": null, "tools": [], "custom_response_format": null }
As you can see from the result, this time the AI assistant returned, in the
contentfield, the model's response based on the uploaded knowledge base, because you had specifically asked it to do so. In addition, the
citationssection contains source citations, listing the knowledge base files and their fragments used to generate the response.
See also
- Creating a simple assistant
- Creating an AI assistant for RAG with source file and index metadata preserved
- Creating an assistant with the WebSearch tool
- Creating an AI assistant with RAG from PDF files with complex formatting
- Tools for retrieval of additional information
- Examples of working with ML SDK on GitHub