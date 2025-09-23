Setting up access to Yandex AI Studio with API keys
Yandex AI Studio is part of Yandex Cloud and uses its authentication and authorization mechanism. You can send requests to AI Studio models under your user account by authenticating with an IAM token. This is the most secure way to do a quick trial as the IAM token lifetime is limited to 12 hours. However, we recommend accessing the API as a service account with an API key.
To set up authorization with an API key as a service account:
- Get your cloud ready.
- Create a service account.
- Assign roles to the service account.
- Create an API key.
Get your cloud ready
Sign up for Yandex Cloud and create a billing account:
- Navigate to the management console and log in to Yandex Cloud or create a new account.
- On the Yandex Cloud Billing page, make sure you have a billing account linked and it has the
ACTIVEor
TRIAL_ACTIVEstatus. If you do not have a billing account, create one and link a cloud to it.
If you have an active billing account, you can navigate to the cloud page to create or select a folder for your infrastructure.
Learn more about clouds and folders here.
Create a service account
-
Go to the management console.
-
On the left side of the screen, click the line with the name of the folder where you want to create a service account.
-
In the list of services, select Identity and Access Management.
-
Click Create service account.
-
Enter a name for the service account.
The name format requirements are as follows:
- It must be from 2 to 63 characters long.
- It can only contain lowercase Latin letters, numbers, and hyphens.
- It must start with a letter and cannot end with a hyphen.
Make sure the service account name is unique within your cloud.
-
Click Create.
If you do not have the Yandex Cloud CLI installed yet, install and initialize it.
By default, the CLI uses the folder specified when creating the profile. To change the default folder, use the
yc config set folder-id <folder_ID> command. You can also set a different folder for any specific command using the
--folder-name or
--folder-id parameter.
Create a service account:
yc iam service-account create --name sa-api
Where
--name is the service account name in the following format:
- It must be from 2 to 63 characters long.
- It can only contain lowercase Latin letters, numbers, and hyphens.
- It must start with a letter and cannot end with a hyphen.
Result:
id: ajehr0to1g8b********
folder_id: b1gv87ssvu49********
created_at: "2023-03-04T09:03:11.665153755Z"
name: sa-api
Create a service account using the create REST API method for the ServiceAccount resource:
curl \
--request POST \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <IAM_token>" \
--data '{
"folderId": "<folder_ID>",
"name": "<service_account_name>",
"description": "service account for api"
}' \
https://iam.api.cloud.yandex.net/iam/v1/serviceAccounts
Where:
-
<IAM_token>: Valid authorization token.
-
<folder_ID>: ID of the folder hosting the services.
-
<service_account_name>: Service account name, e.g.,
sa-api. The naming requirements are as follows:
- It must be from 2 to 63 characters long.
- It can only contain lowercase Latin letters, numbers, and hyphens.
- It must start with a letter and cannot end with a hyphen.
You can also create a service account using the ServiceAccountService/Create gRPC call.
Assign roles to the service account
-
In the management console, select the cloud or folder.
-
Navigate to the Access bindings tab.
-
Click Configure access.
-
Select the service account you created earlier.
-
Click Add role and select the required roles:
- To use text generation models, add the
ai.languageModels.userrole.
- To use image generation models, add the
ai.imageGeneration.userrole.
- To create datasets and tune models, add the
ai.datasets.editorand
ai.models.editorroles.
- To create an assistant, add the
ai.assistants.editorrole.
You can assign multiple roles at the same time. Learn more about AI Studio roles.
- To use text generation models, add the
-
Click Save.
Run this command:
yc resource-manager folder add-access-binding <folder_ID> \
--role <role_ID> \
--subject serviceAccount:<service_account_ID>
Where
--role is the role for using AI Studio:
*
ai.languageModels.user: To use text generation models.
*
ai.imageGeneration.user: To use image generation models.
*
ai.datasets.editor and
ai.models.editor: To create datasets and tune models.
*
ai.assistants.editor: To create an assistant.
Assign the required role to the service account using the setAccessBindings REST API method for the ServiceAccount resource:
curl \
--request POST \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <IAM_token>" \
--data '{
"accessBindingDeltas": [{
"action": "ADD",
"accessBinding": {
"roleId": "<role_ID>",
"subject": {
"id": "<service_account_ID>",
"type": "serviceAccount"
}
}
}
]
}' \
https://resource-manager.api.cloud.yandex.net/resource-manager/v1/folders/<folder_ID>:updateAccessBindings
Where:
-
<IAM_token>: Valid authorization token.
-
<role_ID>: Role for working with AI Studio:
ai.languageModels.user: To use text generation models.
ai.imageGeneration.user: To use image generation models.
ai.datasets.editorand
ai.models.editor: To create datasets and tune models.
ai.assistants.editor: To create an assistant.
-
-
<service_account_ID>: ID of the service account you created earlier.
You can also assign service account roles using the ServiceAccountService/SetAccessBindings gRPC call.
Create an API key
-
In the management console, navigate to the folder the service account belongs to.
-
From the list of services, select Identity and Access Management.
-
In the left-hand panel, select Service accounts.
-
Select the service account to create an API key for. Create a new service account if you need to.
-
In the top panel, click Create new key and select Create API key.
-
Enter a description of the key so that you can easily find it in the management console.
-
Select Scope to specify how you are going to use the API key:
yc.ai.languageModels.execute: Enables using the API key to work with text generation models.
yc.ai.imageGeneration.execute: Enables using the API key to work with image generation models.
yc.ai.foundationModels.execute: Enables using the API key to work with all AI Studio models.
-
-
Optionally, specify Expires at.
-
Click Create.
-
Save the ID and secret key.
Alert
After you close this dialog, the key value will not be shown again.
By default, the CLI uses the folder specified when creating the profile. To change the default folder, use the
yc config set folder-id <folder_ID> command. You can also set a different folder for any specific command using the
--folder-name or
--folder-id parameter.
-
See the description of the create API key command:
yc iam api-key create --help
-
Select a service account, e.g.,
sa-api:
yc iam service-account list
Result:
+----------------------+------------------+-------------------------------+ | ID | NAME | DESCRIPTION | +----------------------+------------------+-------------------------------+ | aje6o61dvog2******** | sa-api | | +----------------------+------------------+-------------------------------+
-
Create an API key for the selected service account and save the response to a file:
yc iam api-key create --service-account-name sa-api > api-key.yaml
The
secretproperty in the response will contain the API key:
api_key: id: ajeke74kbp5b******** service_account_id: ajepg0mjt06******** created_at: "2019-04-09T08:41:27Z" secret: AQVN1HHJReSrfo9jU3aopsXrJyfq_UHs********
Create an API key using the create REST API method for the ApiKey resource:
curl \
--request POST \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <IAM_token>" \
--data "{ \"serviceAccountId\": \"<service_account_ID>\" }" \
https://iam.api.cloud.yandex.net/iam/v1/apiKeys
Where:
<IAM_token>: Valid authorization token.
<service_account_ID>:
sa-apiservice account ID.
You can also create an API key using the ApiKeyService/Create gRPC API call.
Now you can send requests to AI Studio models as a service account.